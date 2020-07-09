Thailand could become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex civil partnerships

While failing to endorse same-sex marriage, the Civil Partnership Bill allows same-sex couples to legally register their union, a significant move in what remains a largely conservative nation. Under the bill, same-sex couples can adopt children, claim inheritance rights, and manage property assets for the first time for the first time.
Ratchada Thanadirek, deputy government spokesman, said it was a "milestone for Thai society in promoting equality between people of all genders."
"The Civil Association Bill is an important step for Thai society in promoting equal rights and supporting the rights of same-sex couples to build families and live as partners," he said in a publication of Facebook.
The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. To register, couples must be at least 17 years old and at least one of them must be a Thai citizen, which means that foreign same-sex couples will not be able to register their association in Thailand. Minors under the age of 17 must obtain permission from their parents or legal guardian. The bill also covers rules for separations.
However, the bill fails to approve same-sex marriage, and the proposed legal amendments do not grant same-sex couples all the rights and benefits provided to married couples.
Some within the LGBTQ community say the bill does not go far enough, since civil society is not marriage.
"The civil associations bill is not a milestone for gender equality in Thailand, but an obstacle to achieving marriage for all," said Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, 23-year-old LGBTQ activist and secretary-general of the progressive youth organization Free Youth.
Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, filmmaker and first trans member of parliament under the Move Forward Party (MFP), said that rights to marital benefits, such as tax exemptions and social security benefits, and medical rights are not included in the bill.
"Why not call everyone, traditional and non-traditional couples, like married couples, why a special term should be assigned to LGBT as & # 39; civil partner & # 39;" said Tanwarin.
MFP is campaigning to amend Thailand's marriage laws by changing the terms "husband and wife" to "married couple" to make them more inclusive of all gender identities.
"This is another form of discrimination in disguise," said Tanwarin. "We don't want anything special, we just want to be treated like everyone else."
The bill has yet to go through a public hearing and the House of Representatives will debate and vote on it. If passed, the bill will go to the Senate for another vote, a process that could take months.
Outwardly, Thailand has a reputation for being friendly to gay, lesbian, and transgender people, especially compared to some of its Southeast Asian neighbors, but the reality is often different.
There are laws prohibiting discrimination, but many local LGBTQ people say they regularly face prejudice and even violence. Thailand is a conservative society and there is a stigma associated with going against traditional family values. Often gay, lesbian, transgender, and queer people simply work in the entertainment industry or feel they must hide their sexual orientation at work.