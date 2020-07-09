Thailand could become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex civil partnerships





If ratified by parliament, Thailand would only be the second place in Asia to allow same-sex unions to be registered after Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage last year.

While failing to endorse same-sex marriage, the Civil Partnership Bill allows same-sex couples to legally register their union, a significant move in what remains a largely conservative nation. Under the bill, same-sex couples can adopt children, claim inheritance rights, and manage property assets for the first time for the first time.

Ratchada Thanadirek, deputy government spokesman, said it was a "milestone for Thai society in promoting equality between people of all genders."

"The Civil Association Bill is an important step for Thai society in promoting equal rights and supporting the rights of same-sex couples to build families and live as partners," he said in a publication of Facebook.