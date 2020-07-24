Thailand's protest movement puts country's youth on collision course with military-backed establishment

In what was the largest rally since the pandemic began, around 3,000 people gathered at the Bangkok Democracy Monument on Saturday, according to organizers. They called for the dissolution of parliament, for the constitution to be rewritten, and for the authorities to stop intimidating activists.

Similar demands were made in smaller protests that erupted in towns and cities across the country every day this week, with more plans for the coming days.

The increase in protests comes at a difficult time for the country, which remains under a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The protests also come After years of political turmoil marked by a military coup in 2014, followed by failed promises to restore democracy, and what activists say is a crackdown on civil rights and liberties.

While the military-backed ruling coalition promised to restore stability in a nation rocked by decades of coups and political crises, many of the country's youth feel the Prayut government. It has done little to improve its economic prospects, restore democracy, or build confidence in the people.

Many on the streets say they are tired of the same old faces that have dominated Thai politics for years, and have been frustrated that attempts to reform existing power structures have ultimately failed.

"Privilege and superiority must not be inherited by blood, this system has dragged Thailand down," said Parit Chiwarak, central leader of the Thai Students Union (SUT), who helped organize Saturday's protest.

& # 39; They have no future & # 39;

When the dissolution of the popular pro-democracy Futuro Adelante Party, which garnered the third highest number of votes in the elections, was ordered in February, angry young protesters stormed the streets in mob-style protests, calling the movement undemocratic. .

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, political scientist and director of the Institute for Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University, said the student The movement is "motivated by a lack of future".

"If you listen to them, one word that is always included is & # 39; future & # 39;. They have no future. These young people for the last 20 years have lived Thai politics and endured two military coups, and at the same time Thailand has not gone nowhere, "he said.

In this week's protests, protesters displayed the three-fingered salute of the "Hunger Games" movie franchise, which has become a symbol of Thailand's pro-democracy movement since the 2014 military coup.

Others on Saturday were spotted on a dangerous line expressing their anger by making veiled statements directed at the monarchy.

In Thailand, critics of the powerful royal family face long prison terms for violating strict royal defamation laws, known as lèse majesté. Such complaints are only whispered in private. The fact that some protesters were emboldened to publicly hint at their dissatisfaction shows the extent of their disappointment with the way Thailand is run.

"It is really significant," said Punchada Sirivunnabood, an associate professor of politics at the Mahidol University School of Social Sciences and Humanities. "It is a signal to the government that this time the students, especially the younger generation, feel that it is not okay for the government to violate their rights or try to control power."

SUT parit He said he saw "more fire in his eyes" from the attendees. "(This) is the uprising of people who have been oppressed for a long time," he said. They are ready to fight. "

Prime Minister Prayut said on Tuesday he was "concerned and concerned about this movement" and warned protesters against the violation of the monarchy.

"I feel sorry for our children, youth and college students and I also share their parents' concerns. But there must be vigilance over the rapes, I think people will not tolerate it and allow an incident like this to happen again.

He said protesters must present their demands to parliament so that a committee can review them.

Why are the protesters back on the streets?

Thailand has been successful in containing the coronavirus pandemic, spending 60 days without local transmission.

Despite being the first country outside of mainland China to confirm a case of the virus, Thailand has one of the lowest cases in the world with 3,269 reported infections and 58 deaths as of Friday, according to John Hopkins University.

But the economic impact of prolonged blockades and a complete drop in international tourists has been severe.

Thailand's economy is expected to contract at least 8% in 2020, according to the Bank of Thailand, one of the biggest projected declines in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Covid-19 has brought even greater difficulties," said Parit, the SUT leader. "Among us graduating students, we hope we won't have a job and millions of people have lost it."

Compounding their concerns is a Covid-19 state of emergency that has been in effect since March 24. Another month-long extension is planned, but critics say it is being used to stifle political opposition and freedom of expression.

The emergency decree gives the Prime Minister the power to ban public assemblies, prevent people from leaving their homes, and prevent any attempt to report or distort information that may cause public fear.

Punchada said that many see it as a way for the government not only to "control the Covid-19 but to control people who have different political ideas than the government."

"Extending the emergency will allow Thai authorities to continue to repress contrary views, arrest critics and ban peaceful protests for political and not public health reasons," Human Rights Watch Asia director Brad Adams said in May.

On Tuesday, Gen. Natthaphol Nakpanich, deputy army chief and vice chairman of the lockdown reduction committee, denied allegations that the emergency law was political, according to local media. He reportedly said the decree would not be used to control political meetings.

Missing activists and harassment of critics

Another important catalyst driving the movement is the recent disappearance of a young pro-democracy activist who lived in Cambodia after fleeing the 2014 coup.

Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37, a Thai national, was affiliated with the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, known as "Red Shirts." The group supported Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister who was ousted in a coup in 2006. His sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was removed from power shortly before the 2014 coup. When the army took over, many activists from the Red Shirt and anti-realists fled the country to Cambodia.

Wanchalearm was an outspoken critic of the government from his self-imposed exile in the Cambodian capital, and the day before his kidnapping he reportedly posted an anti-government video on Facebook.

According to Human Rights Watch, Wanchalearm was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen outside his Phnom Penh apartment and forced to get into a car on June 4. The United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances and the European Parliament have called on the Cambodian and Thai authorities to conduct consultations.

Wanchalearm's disappearance was raised by the opposition in parliament and the Thai foreign ministry said it had asked Phnom Penh to investigate.

Since the coup, a number of activists and critics of the monarchy in exile reportedly disappeared or kidnapped on the streets. In December 2018, the bodies of two missing Thai activists were found floating in the Mekong River in Thailand. Human Rights Watch said that none of the cases has been resolved and that no one has been prosecuted.

On Saturday, a group of protesters could be seen holding signs with photos of missing activists.

Since Prayut took office in 2014, hundreds of activists have been charged under radical laws such as sedition or lese majesty, and the introduction of a Cybercrime Law restricts online expression and increases surveillance and censorship.

"The students are sick and tired of all the systemic bullying, abuse of power," said Thitinan. "It is a kind of dark era in which Thailand is descending."

If protesters have enough ammunition to effect change or transform into a sustained movement, that is something experts are wary of.

"They have to have more numbers to have a critical mass to have an impact," said Thitinan. But even with the few hundred or thousands seen this week it might be enough to "provoke a government response."

"There is a chance that they could spiral out of control, which means there could be total suppression if they get too provocative," he said.