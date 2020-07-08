Thandie Newton says she passed away in the role of & # 39; Charlie's Angels & # 39; after a troublesome conversation with executive Amy Pascal

Thandie Newton had revealed what made her go on to star in "Charlie's Angels."

The 47-year-old "Westworld" star opened to Vulture recently, where he spoke about the encounters he had with film director Joseph McGinty Nichol, also known as McG, and Amy Pascal, then-director of Sony Pictures, who distributed the film.

In the interview, Newton said that 2000's "Charlie's Angels" is "one of the biggest movies that (she) didn't end up doing."

CHARLIZE THERON SAYS IT'S A 'LITTLE HEART' YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PRESENT AS FURIOUS IN THE PREQUEL & # 39; MAD MAX & # 39;

"… The director said to me: 'I can't wait for this. The first shot will be … You're going to think it's like yellow lines on a road, and you go back and you realize it's the seams, because the Denim is very tight in your … it's going to look like asphalt & # 39; ", he recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, I don't think we're going down this path together.'"

Newton then met with Pascal, 62, to further discuss the role.

"Then the studio director, I had a meeting with her and she said, 'Look, I don't want to be politically incorrect, but the character as it is written and you playing the part, I feel like we've got to make sure it's credible & # 39; ", remembers the actress who told him.

Newton continued, "I thought, 'What do you mean? What changes would you have to make?' She says, 'Well, you know, the character, as written, has been in college and has education. "I wonder," I've been to college. I went to Cambridge. "She said, 'Yes, but you are different.'

KEITH COOGAN TALKS GROWING UP WITH JACKIE COOGAN, ESCAPING THE CURSE OF THE HOLLYWOOD CHILDREN'S STAR

The Emmy winner said Pascal suggested a scene in a bar with Newton climbing on a table and "shaking his loot."

"He is basically deviating from these stereotypes of how to be more compelling as a black character," said the star. "Everything she said was like, 'No, I wouldn't do that.' She says, 'Yes, but you are different. You're different. "That was Amy Pascal. That's not really a surprise, is it? Let's face it: As a result I didn't make the movie."

Pascal was at the center of a similar controversy in 2015 when emails leaked in which she and producer Scott Rudin discussed whether Barak Obama would prefer movies with black actors.

As a result, Pascal stepped down, but has remained a core producer within the company, especially in "Little Women" and in the latest "Spider-Man" movies.

The publication received a statement from Pascal on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While I take his words seriously, I don't recall the events he describes, nor any of his representatives who were present at that casting session," said the producer. "I have considered Thandie a friend for a long time; I am grateful to have had the opportunity to make films with her; and I look forward to working with her again in the future."

Representatives for Sony, Nichol and Pascal did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.