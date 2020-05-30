Thanos and Ronan's battle became strangely sexual in the comics

Thanks to the Marvel blockbuster Avengerseveryone knows the name Thanos, and his unstoppable mission to conquer the universe. But when faced with another cosmic supervillain in the comics, Thanos revealed that his lust for power was actually more sexual than readers had realized.

Technically making his debut in Marvel avengers, the public had their first extended look at Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy, having hired Ronan the Accuser to bring him the Power Stone. While Thanos' first appearance in the comics was awkward and shocking, the film made him terrifying, promising that Ronan would be killed if he proved disobedient. Sadly, Thanos was never able to fulfill that vow. But he had a chance to unleash his fury against Ronan on the pages of Thanos: Infinity Revelation, a story in which its creator Jim Starlin revealed the … biological side to Thanos' war hunger.

The graphic novel is an expanding revenge mission, allowing Thanos to fight and destroy most of his long-standing villains, from the resurrected Drax to Bill Ray Beta, and beyond. But it is Ronan's calculation that sets it apart from others, for some reasons. Given Ronan's famous ego and self-righteousness (one character details fans of Guardians of the Galaxy the movies know that very well), Thanos is pleased that he finally released the Accuser, punching it blow after blow. And in no time, Thanos can't help but admit how much he likes it. And he really, For real likes…

Since Ronan managed to get out easy on the Guardians movie, even Marvel fans will enjoy watching Thanos brutally beat such an unworthy opponent. But they probably won't have the same level of pleasure as Thanos himself, who describes the act as "almost orgasmic" before asking Ronan to stay in the fight and not stop the pleasure prematurely. And on just a handful of panels, every Thanos fan, be it in the comics or his appearances in both Infinite war and Final game – you are forced to ask yourself: what really motivated those famous smiles?

Perhaps the strangest thing about this "orgasmic" admission is that it's not really too surprising to those who know Thanos. No matter how Thanos was changed by his MCU role, his desire and satisfaction with war, battle, and victory is a defining feature. In the largely asexual world of Marvel Comics, it stands to reason that Thanos would see all his wishes met in combat and conquest. Still, it is no less strange to see it on the printed page. Perhaps Ronan's version of the MCU dodged a bullet, after all.

