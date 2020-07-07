That Charlize Theron was ignored by the prequel to & # 39; Mad Max & # 39; It was 'a bit heartbreaking'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron opened up about his role as Imperator Furiosa to be re-released with a younger actress for a planned Furiosa prequel.

"Yeah, it's kind of heartbreaking, for sure," said Theron. "I really love that character, and I am so grateful to have had a small part in his creation. She will always be someone I think about and reflect on with love."

"Obviously, I would love for that story to continue, and if he feels he has to do it this way, then I trust him that way." "We become so obsessed with the smallest details that we forget that what we connect with emotionally has nothing to do with that tiny thing that we are focusing on."

He is currently promoting "The Old Guard", an action drama that he joined with filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood to make.

Theron explained that many women are not offered a chance to find success in an action movie, especially after the failure of their first, "Æon Flux", in 2005.

"A lot of women don't get a second chance, but when men make these movies and fail miserably, they have a chance after a chance to go and explore that again," she said. "That doesn't necessarily happen for women."

She didn't have another shot at the genre until a decade later and Theron said, "I'm still influenced by that, and it's one thing that motivates me."

"It is unfortunate that we feel that the opportunity will be taken away in the blink of an eye if we are not successful, but that is the truth," he said. "It's not a very forgiving gender when it comes to women."

"The Old Guard" opens on Netflix on Friday.