That cognitive test doesn't mean what Donald Trump thinks it does.

"So the last time I was in the hospital, well, probably a year ago, a little less than a year ago, I asked the doctor. I said, 'Is there some kind of cognitive test I can do? I've heard Talk about it because I want to shut up these people.

"It's … it's fake news. They make up stories. I mean, I'll do an interview with you. No … I didn't say you could ask me about this, you can't … – I mean, ask me whatever. I did one with Chris Wallace.

"He was kind enough to say it. He said, I just want to tell the audience that there were no misplaced questions, okay? And it's a tough cookie. And it was a good interview. I liked it. I enjoyed it. And it was fine. .

"But I didn't say, you can only ask this. You can only – we have to be sharp. If you're in the presidential office, we have to be sharp."

"So they were saying all these different things. It was happening all over the place, which got stuck. None of that stuck, thankfully. But one of the reasons it didn't, is that I took a test. I told him to the doctor: it was Dr. Ronny Jackson. I said to him: Is there some kind of test, an acuity test?

"And he said, 'Actually there is.' And he named it, whatever it is. And there were 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult, like a question from memory. It's as if you were person, woman, man, camera, television.

"So, they say, could I repeat that? So, I said yes. So it's a person, a woman, a man, a camera, a television. OK, that's very good."

"If you put it in order, you get extra points. If you … OK, now he's asking you other questions, other questions. And then 10 minutes, 15, 20 minutes later, they say, remember the first question, not the first, but the tenth question "Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, person, woman, man, television camera. "

"If you put it in order, you get extra points.

"They said no one puts it in order. It really isn't that easy. But for me it was easy."

"And that's not an easy question. In other words, they ask you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them. And that's fine. If you repeat them out of order, that's fine, but you know, it's not that good.

"But then when you come back, about 20, 25 minutes later, and they say, go back to that question, they don't tell you this. Go back to that question and repeat them. Can you do it? And you go, person, woman, man, camera, television .

"They say, 'That's amazing. How did you do that?'

"I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I'm cognitively there."

This is not the first time that Trump has mentioned taking a test to measure his cognitive abilities. In an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, do you notice a pattern? – earlier this month, he said this:

"In fact, I took one when, very recently, when, when it was, the radical left said: is it all there? Is it all there? And I proved that it was there, because I got … I did it. I took the exam .. "I took it at the Walter Reed Medical Center in front of the doctors. And they were very surprised. They said it's something incredible. Rarely does someone do what you just did."

Okay, let's start here: Trump seems to be remembering wrong when he took the exam. The last time Trump was at Walter Reed was in November 2019 as part of an unscheduled trip to undergo a "quick exam and labs" as part of his annual physical exam. However, Jackson was not the White House doctor at the time. He had vacated that position after Trump nominated him to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs, only to see Jackson retire in the midst of a controversy over his prescription practices. While Jackson returned to the White House medical team, Dr. Sean Conley assumed the role of Chief Medical Officer to the President.

Trump's last complete physical examination in February 2019 was performed by Dr. Conley. Dr. Jackson has not conducted a physical examination of Trump on Walter Reed since January 2018, after which he praised the president's results on a cognitive test.

Therefore, Jackson probably did not perform the test if it was administered the last time Trump was at Water Reed or, as he told Hannity, that he took it "very recently."

But let's put that aside and focus on the test itself.

The Washington Post reports that the test Trump was given is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCa for short. According to the test website, this is why it is administered:

"When a patient begins to experience memory loss and other forms of cognitive decline, it can be a stressful, uncertain, and difficult time for everyone involved, from the patient to their family, friends, caregivers, and even healthcare professionals. It doesn't matter. Because of the cause of cognitive decline, it is important to quickly find out how an individual's cognitive function is affected in order to design an appropriate treatment plan. This is where MoCA, our direct tool for diagnosing patients and evaluating a patient, comes into play. proper monitoring and treatment plan. "

The site says the test is used to diagnose, among other things, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, and schizophrenia.

"Acing" the MoCa simply means that it is highly unlikely that you have any of those conditions. Doctors who tell Trump they "rarely" see someone do as well as he did on the test is not a kind of testament to the power of his mind, but rather an indication of the type of patient he is usually administered to. the proof. It is not some kind of IQ test, as Trump seems to believe.

Bottom line: the test doesn't tell Trump what he seems to think he does.

Now, of course, none of this means that Trump is suffering from some sort of major cognitive decline! In fact, if you "solved" it, as Trump claims, you are likely out of the woods for any of the major illnesses I mentioned earlier.

But it's also important to note what the MoCa doesn't prove – it's not meant to be a measure of mental acuity or general fitness for an office like the presidency. Trump might well have "a good memory, because I'm cognitively there." But that is not what this test proves.