The new show That Dirty Black Bag is nearly ready to unleash its 8 days’ worth of spaghetti western carnage on the AMC platform. The show is coming to the streamer on March 10. This heavily stylized, well-casted take of a classic genre will be available for your viewing pleasure! So tuned for updates and more.

What is That Dirty Black Bag about?

This eight-part series revolves around an eight-day duel between Arthur McCoy, a steadfast sheriff with a troubled past, and a literal headhunter named Red Bill, who decapitates his prey on the grounds that “the head weighs less than the body”. It’s glorified as a modernization of the classic spaghetti western with a bloody fight between the law and the ruthless outlaws that colonize the Far West.

When is the series That Dirty Black Bag coming?

The series will be released on March 10 on AMC+. So make sure you catch up with the premier.

Who is in the cast of That Dirty Black Bag?

The show is created by Mauro Aragoni. The series stars Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise, Ordeal By Innocence), Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised By Wolves), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin).

What is the cast saying about That Dirty Black Bag?

Niv Sultan said, "I'm so excited to be a part of That Dirty Black Bag. It's an amazing cast and crew, and I can't wait for the world to see it." Guido Caprino said, "It's been great working with Mauro and the team on That Dirty Black Bag. The scripts are fantastic and the cast is incredible. Can't wait for everyone to see it." Christian Cooke said, "That Dirty Black Bag is one of those rare gems that you come across in this industry – an original story with a stellar cast and crew. I'm really proud to be a part of it."

We're excited to bring you our upcoming series "That Dirty Black Bag" — a reimagining of the Great Italian Spaghetti Western starring Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth, Niv Sultan, Guido Caprino, Christian Cooke, Travis Fimmel, and Aidan Gillen, with our partners at @AMCPlus! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/CgkGcQM2Z5 — BRON (@BronStudios) November 19, 2021

Travis Fimmel said, "I was looking for something new, something challenging, and That Dirty Black Bag definitely fit the bill. I'm excited to be a part of this great cast and crew."

Does the trailer of That Dirty Black Bag reveal anything?

The trailer dips its toes into the horror genre, teasing a darkened influence behind the goings-on of the city as well as the overall barbarity of Red Bill’s killings. It sets up the discord between the sheriff and Bill in the classic” get out of my city”Western-style, but as the townsfolk grow edgy with the presence of Bill and his bag of heads, there is an ever-present eye symbol seen throughout that seems to have aroused the bounty huntsman’s interest. We see a group interconnected with the symbol that has it in for the sheriff, though it’s all steeped in a riddle. Whatever the case, it’s clear there are no heroes in this story and there will be an abundance of stylized blood spilt.

Why you should watch That Dirty Black Bag?

That Dirty Black Bag will be released on March 10. Make sure the series is going to have a lot of bloodshed and gory fights. So if you are not into this then you should probably give it a thought before watching it. But if you are into this genre then this series is for you. So make sure you catch up with the series premiere.