The 10 Best Musical Moments From Non-Musical Movies, Ranked

Musicals are not for everyone. It can be overwhelming to see people sing their emotions, which is why some people don't like the genre of musical theater. But music is a big part of life. And anything in moderation is good.

Sometimes the best musical moments happen in non-musical movies. When music is used in a non-musical movie, it often feels much more relatable and raw than in musicals. Below are the top 10 musical moments from non-musical movies.

10 Superbad: these eyes

In the middle of a party, the character of Michael Cera in Very bad, Evan finds himself in a room with a group of adults about to take illicit drugs. They mistake it for "Jimmy's Brother," who is presumably a singer. The men ask him to sing, and not wanting to get caught up in a lie uncovered like a high school student who crashed at this party, Evan starts singing.

Choose to sing Those eyes by The Guess Who. It's a hilarious moment as you sing this emotional song badly in the middle of a men's room that uses cocaine. Everyone in the room is genuinely interested, and it's only interrupted from the moment someone breaks into the room screaming that there's a fight about to fall.

9 9 She delighted: someone to love

In the middle of She delightedAnne Hathaway's character Ella de Frell is told to sing a song. In the movie, she can't be disobedient, so she starts singing Queen's "Somebody to Love". This song was hand-picked because she's clearly falling in love with the Prince, and he's a member of the audience as he sings.

Anne Hathaway is a talented actress and singer, and her portrayal of this song is stellar. She sings and dances, and the audience can't take their eyes off the screen.

8 The Deer Hunter: I can't take my eyes off you

The deer Hunter, Released in 1978, it has a highly underrated scene where the main characters are in a bar playing pool. The scene features some familiar faces: Christopher Walken, Robert De Niro, John Cazale, and John Savage. The boys drink beers and do nothing worth mentioning Frankie Valli and Four Seasons "I Can't Take Your Eyes Off You" start to play

As they play and talk, gradually everyone begins to sing. This scene is one of the most realistic music scenes. It builds slowly and shows a song that people know and love.

7 7 Marriage story: being alive

At the close of Noah Baumbach & # 39; s Marriage history, The couple that follows officially divorces. In an emotionally charged moment, Adam Driver's character Charlie is sitting among his Manhattan theater friends. Someone plays the piano and starts playing "Being Alive" by Sondheim from The Musical Company.

Charlie impulsively sings the entire song as his friends watch in amazement. The lyrics of the songs very well reflect Charlie's emotions towards his divorce. It's an emotional scene that shows just how beautiful musical theater music can be, especially when taken out of the context of the show it was written for.

6 6 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Afternoon Delight

This comedy stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell and David Koechner as a news team in San Diego. His misogynistic ways of thinking are shaken when a woman (Christina Applegate) is added as a co-host to his team. The worlds of the four men go crazy and start talking about love.

Although they all have different points of view, they come together in one song. They sing "Afternoon Delight" in harmony as an ode to love. This moment is one of the most memorable in the film. He comes out of nowhere, catching the audience off guard.

5 5 (500) Summer days: you make my dreams come true

(500) summer days is a movie that follows the tumultuous, beautiful, and painful relationship of Summer and Tom. It has very real moments that make this movie tear hearts, but it also has some moments that are so unrealistic that you can't help but smile.

This scene takes place after Tom and Summer have sex for the first time. Tom is in such a good mood that as he walks down the street, a total dance number erupts. They dance to the rhythm of "You make my dreams come true" by Hall and Oates. Complete with cartoon bluebirds!

4 4 27 dresses: Bennie and the jets

Another scene from the bar, this is a moment that feels hilariously unrealistic yet so relatable. Two people who are clearly falling in love and everyone can see it, but they are in a fight when floatplane in a storm. Their car stalls and they seek asylum after walking in a thunderstorm to a nearby bar.

They're both drinking when "Bennie and the Jets" by Elton John It comes on the speakers. They playfully debate the lyrics. Then he cuts the whole bar up cheering them on as they sing and dance to the song. It's one of those scenes that you can't help but smile at.

3 Almost famous: little dancer

This scene will make you sing. Stillwater, the band that follows this movie, gets into a big fight. Everyone is on their tour bus afterward, sitting quietly. The radio is on and Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" starts playing.

One by one, each person on the bus comes together to sing the song. Through the power of music, they seem to put on makeup and this moment ends the fight that they know is less important than their friendship.

2 The Is The End: Everybody (Backstreet & # 39; s Back)

This fun movie takes place during the apocalypse. God saves some people. But celebrities are not good people, therefore they are not saved the day of judgment. A group of them seeks asylum at James Franco's house. They realize that if they can show that they are good, they will be saved.

After a wild chain of hilarious life-threatening events, the squad ends up in the sky. When they get there, they realize that anything is possible, and they summon the Backstreet Boys to sing their hit song "Everybody (Backstreet & # 39; s Back). Everyone in heaven dances.

one Stepbrothers: sweet boy of mine

Step Brothers They are two men in their 40s who still live at home. Her parents meet and get married, and they become half-brothers. But Will Ferrell's character Brennan has a younger brother, Derek, who is successful and smug.

This fun scene shows Derek and his family in their car. It is the presentation of the audience to the family. The scene is hilarious as everyone plays different parts of the song alone. The children are talented, and Derek is clearly agitated by his wife's lack of talent.

