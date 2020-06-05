The 10 Biggest Ways The Main Characters Changed 

While the television series Lost featured a plane crash on a strange island, a smoke monster, a group called The Others, Dharma research centers, and time travel, also focused on complex characters who became a family.

From their heartbreaking backstories and the second chances they were given after surviving their lives in side flashes and different time periods, the main characters grew a lot over the years. They realized, fell in love, learned lessons, all because they were lost. That said, here is a list of how the show's top 10 characters changed the most.

10 Jack became a man of faith

Jack was a mindless doctor who was a direct and natural leader. After the accident, he immediately began caring for the sick, thinking about food and shelter, and worrying about the tangible needs that would be necessary for everyone to survive.

However, after being rescued, he struggled; He turned to alcohol and drugs and became depressed. This led him to believe in fate rather than just science, and he returned to the island as he felt he was supposed to. He even sacrificed himself for this special place, taking a leap of faith.

9 9 Kate found a family

Kate had a difficult past, as her mother married an abusive alcoholic, whom Kate killed, leading to her life as a fugitive and her arrest. On the island, they gave him a new life, one in which he didn't feel the need to run and lie all the time.

In fact, he fell in love a few times, took a leadership role, and became very close to other survivors. She even raised Aaron and made it her mission to reunite the boy with his mother.

8 Sawyer transformed into his true self

Sawyer also had a tragic childhood and saw his parents die, leading him to be vengeful and take a life as a scammer. When he was first introduced on the island, those around him thought he was selfish and could not be trusted. Over time, however, he opened up, showed a sensitive side, fell in love, and he also became a leader.

While all the main characters experience growth, Sawyer really matured. Guard dropped. And he was able to be his true self, surrounded by people who really knew and cared about him.

7 7 Hurley realized he wasn't cursed

After winning the lottery and experiencing several bad things in a row, Hurley thought he was cursed. Even when he got to the island and saw his unfortunate numbers follow him, he blamed himself for the negativity.

In the end, Hurley became the next protector of the island. Obviously it couldn't be this dark cloud and that horrible person … not if he had been given that responsibility! As a genuine, fun-loving human being, it was wonderful to see him have a happy ending.

6 6 Locke could do what he wanted to do (until he couldn't do it again)

Locke's backstory detailed how he ended up in a wheelchair and how he wanted to go for a ride. After crashing on the island, he was no longer paralyzed and was no longer told what he could not do. He hunted. He offered her a helping hand. He became the new leader of The Others.

And then he returned to the real world, where he tried to get the other survivors back to the island, where he became depressed and where he eventually died. He experienced some real casualties in his outer life and some real highs on the island, where he felt he was destined to be and where he felt that anything was possible.

5 5 Sun fell in love with her husband again

For Sun and Jin, the growth was more personal, as it involved their marriage. Just before boarding Flight 815, Sun was leaving her husband; She did not like the man she had become, and she had secretly learned English, to leave and start a new life without him.

However, the ups and downs of the island reminded him of what was important. He realized how much he loved Jin, and they became closer than ever.

4 4 Jin realized what was important in life

Similarly, Jin had a very different life on the island than he did at home. As viewers know, he started working for Sun's father, and although he was doing not-so-good things, he was doing everything to support his family.

However, after the accident, the old jobs, lives and forms were no longer relevant. And although there were new struggles to deal with, Jin finally realized that he just needed to give Sun love, attention and respect, which led to an even stronger relationship.

3 Charlie found new passions and purposes

Off the island, Charlie was a rock star with a drug problem. On the island, it was cleaned. He was the first to volunteer when a new project or mission emerged.

He approached Claire, doing whatever was necessary to protect her and the baby. Yes, he felt that he had a purpose and that it was really necessary, which was good for his general well-being.

2 Claire became a strong and protective mother

Claire was going to give up on her baby, but that was not an option once she had him on the island. Everything was different in this strange place, and she formed a small family unit with Charlie and Aaron.

However, the other survivors ended up leaving the island, and Claire, left alone in the wild, became a completely different person; all he cared about was getting his son back. While the new Claire was shocking and a little scary, she was the person who prioritized motherhood and who would have done anything for her baby.

one Ben turned human again

Ben had many ups and downs in his life, but when he was first introduced, he was the manipulative leader of The Others. However, at the end of the story, he had admitted a kind of defeat, gave up and acknowledged his mistakes.

While he may not have deserved any forgiveness, he was just a man who wanted to be loved and respected, and had experienced many losses. Therefore, Hurley, being the good guy he was, asked for his help to protect the island, which was very appropriate and moving.

