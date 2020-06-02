The 10 Worst Things Quagmire Has Done, Ranked

Outside of Griffin's head of household, Family man has featured many memorable supporting characters. One of the most consistent and conspicuous has been Glenn Quagmire. This fast-talking Hawaiian nymphomaniac shirt first appeared in the show's first episode, and has since been getting into unexpected (often sexual) shenanigans.

RELATED: Parent: 10 of Quagmire's Most Inappropriate Pickup Lines

Some of those antics, however, are extremely lazy when it comes to morale. Quagmire has done wrong for more than a few people over the years, and despite his entertainment value and some redeemable moments, it's hard to say he's a good person. Without further delay, here are the top 10 worst sins Quagmire has ever committed. Family man.

10 Committing sexual harassment

Glenn Quagmire's basic trait is that he loves sex in a comical but dangerous degree. Most of her worst moments are tied to her sexual efforts, especially when those efforts are not one hundred percent consensual. The sad fact of the matter is that Quagmire is a rapist.

On the show, he's shown drugging women, taking advantage of them while unconscious, indecently exposing himself, and even dragging Marge Simpson unassumingly from the bottom of the screen against his will. To make matters worse, all of these are played as single gags or hit lines. Even as far as Family manThe obscene humor continues, these Quagmire moments are more than a little hard to bear.

9 9 Keep sex slaves

In the fifth season episode "Airport & # 39; 07", Peter accidentally returns his truck to Quagmire's car. As a result, Quagmire's trunk opens, revealing four baggy-dressed Japanese women. Much to Quagmire's frustration, the girls scatter in apparent freedom. As if that wasn't weird enough, Peter crashes into his garage, releasing nearly a dozen more women.

When Peter apologizes and offers to chase them, Quagmire reluctantly explains "They're tagged! They're tagged!" The situation speaks for itself in this scene; Quagmire is abominably enslaving young and foreign women for sex.

8 Sleeping with Loretta

For all of Quagmire's sexual antics, we'd like to think that he would at least draw the line when it comes to his friends' wives. Sadly, that's not the case, as he has an affair with Cleveland's wife, Loretta, in the fourth season episode, "The Cleveland-Loretta Quagmire."

Although the adultery was provoked by Loretta, Quagmire did not hesitate to voluntarily become her lover. Cleveland soon finds out about the couple and divorces Loretta. He and Quagmire make peace with the episode's conclusion, but it's certainly a bumpy road. Perhaps worst of all, this incident paved the way for Cleveland's new family and spin-off, The Cleveland Show.

7 7 Sighing for the wives and daughters of all his friends

Loretta is not the only one of the wives of Quagmire's best friends that she has wished for. It's a recurring joke that Quagmire pines for Lois Griffin, and she once convinced Joe to let him have sex with Bonnie.

RELATED: Family Guy: The Worst Every Main Character Has Done

He also chased Meg Griffin on several occasions, and when Joe and Bonnie finally had their daughter Susie in the seventh season, Quagmire's first words about here were: "It's hard to believe that she's already eighteen." Regardless of relationship or age, Quagmire clearly cannot be trusted by any of her friend's female family members.

6 6 Commit pedophilia

Considering Quagmire's nasty words to Susie Swanson and her premature searches for Meg, it's not surprising that at least one of her sexual partners was a minor. This happens most acutely in the episode, "Quagmire's Mom," where Quahog police arrest him for having sex with a minor girl named Keira. To be fair, Keira lied about being 23 years old before the consummation.

However, Quagmire admits to being proud of his actions, even if it ends with his arrest. It's weird, this isn't the first time he's committed a legal violation in the show's 18 seasons, just the first time he's been caught.

5 5 Filming women against their will

Even if he never put a finger on a woman, Quagmire would still be a pervert. A voyeur in good faith, Quagmire's voyeuristic observation of women is ubiquitous. Since the first season, he has been secretly seen staring at ladies through windows, fences, behind curtains, and in bathrooms.

More egregiously, he has even been caught filming women against his will. Sometimes you configure the camera remotely. At other times, he falls out of a closet with a camcorder in hand. No matter the tactic, it is surely a huge invention of privacy and probably also illegal.

4 4 Banging up brian

If Quagmire has an enemy on the show, it's Brian Griffin. Although they are both slimy sexual perverts, the pair remains ideologically opposed on most fronts. In an episode of the eighth season, Quagmire even hits Brian for having sex with his newly transgender father.

RELATED: Family Guy: 10 Worst Things Brian Has Done

The sex was consensual and Brian didn't even know that the woman was related to Quagmire at the time. There hardly seems to be a good reason for Quagmire to be upset about this. Surely having an acquaintance sleeping with a parent is a bit awkward, but Quagmire has no right to attack Brian for it.

3 Faking homosexuality to avoid marriage

Quagmire is an eternal bachelor, but has actually been married a couple of times throughout the series' 309 episodes. Shortly after tying the knot each time, he realizes that monogamous life is not for him and finds an absurd way out of marriage.

This occurs in the eleventh season episode "The Giggity Wife", when Quagmire is drunk marrying an old prostitute named Charmese. To avoid losing everything in a divorce, he pretends to be gay in the hope that she will leave him. He is simply exploitative and irresponsible, and leads him into a very unpleasant situation with Peter to unsuccessfully test his sexuality.

2 Feigning death to avoid marriage

Pretending to be gay isn't even the worst excuse Quagmire has come up with to end a marriage. In the fourth season episode "I Take Thee Quagmire", he proposes to a woman named Joan after their second date. He quickly realizes that she is crazy and will be hurt if they ever break up.

To avoid that situation, Quagmire feigns a heart attack to convince Joan that she is a widow. The plan fails at the organized funeral, where Joan defends Quagmire against death and ironically ends up dead. It's a questionably happy ending, but it certainly doesn't make Quagmire seem like a good and honest person.

one Neglecting your children

When it comes to sex, Seth MacFarlane has made one thing quite clear about Quagmire: the action is always left unprotected. Therefore, he naturally has illegitimate children throughout Quahog and beyond. In the episode "Tales Of A Third Grade Nothing", it is revealed that the local elementary school is plagued by her children.

Similarly, in "Quagmire & # 39; s Baby", her estranged daughter stays at her door. While he cares about the boy at least throughout the episode, he eventually leaves her up for adoption because parenting doesn't suit her manic, single lifestyle. This is not an excuse to avoid parental responsibilities.

NEXT: Family Guy: The 10 Worst Things Stewie Has Done



next

Which Tim Burton character are you based on your zodiac sign?





