The 15 Best Anime For Beginners

Even though anime is one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world, it can be incredibly difficult for potential fans of the genre to start watching it. This is largely due to the fact that the most popular anime tends to be insanely long, and some are even made up of over a thousand episodes.

Consequently, a good started anime should be relatively short (at least as of writing), allowing potential fans to easily catch up on the plot without the daunting and tiresome task of watching over a thousand episodes. This article will list 10 of the best anime for beginners.

Update June 3, 2020 by Louis Kemner: The manga and anime world is bigger and better than ever, and over the course of the 2010s, the Western world has embraced this particular form of entertainment and all its quirks. With anime in the mainstream, more pop culture fans than ever are looking for entry-level series that are short, high-quality, and easy to follow. With that in mind, let's list 15 most animated for beginners Serie.

fifteen The Ancient Magician's Bride

This animated series takes place in a magical version of modern England, where Celtic and scandalous monsters and fairies live unseen in the wild, far beyond human civilization. It is almost like a fairy tale out there.

Viewers can easily mingle with the familiar creatures in this series, from a shadowy church to dragons and the famous Titania and Oberon. That and the mesmerizing skull-headed Elias can be a compelling watch, all in 24 episodes.

14 Cells at work!

Some works of fiction have portrayed the inner workings of the human body in this way, and Cells at work! it does it in true anime style. The human body is a great city of apartments, furnaces and aqueducts, and the working cells keep everything running.

The animation is beautiful, the cells are well explained (this is an educational program) and the humor is perfect. There are also action scenes, when white blood cells and killer T cells fight bacteria and viruses (and even cancer cells). This show is 12 episodes long, with a second season on the horizon.

13 Dr. stone

Here is another educational animated series. Dr. stoneThe first season is 24 episodes, and there will surely be another season. The plot: A mysterious wave of energy turned everyone to stone, and 3,700 years later, the brilliant teenager Senku Ishigami awakens from his stony silence.

He is in a new Stone Age, and with the power of science and faith in the human race, he is going to rebuild everything, one invention rediscovered at a time. He is the type of person who can make light bulbs work in an environment of 200,000 years before Christ.

12 Plastic souvenirs

Fans of science fiction and distress alike can enjoy this series, which has elements of Bounty hunter and The fault in our stars (quite the combo). In this world, realistic androids are a reality, but they have a limited lifespan and must be removed manually (sometimes against their will).

Male leader Tsukasa Mizugaki is a newly hired retired robot, and his partner is Isla, a robot that is about to be retired. Tsukasa comes to love Isla with her very human heart … just in time for it to break.

eleven Little Witch Academia

This anime may have been a significant influence on the subsequent series. My Hero Academia. In both series, a non-magical boy is inspired by his hero, then enrolls in a magic school to emulate that hero.

In this case, the heroine is Akko, who is dying to become a witch to help people and make them happy. Her magical powers are minimal, but she is trying and makes many lovely friends at the witch school.

10 Parasyte The Maxim

Parasite the maximum It may be one of the most underrated anime of the last decade. Based on a classic 90s manga series, Parasite It tells the story of a young man named Shinichi who wakes up and discovers that his right hand has been eaten and replaced by an alien parasite.

The alien, eventually named Migi, is part of an invading force that has taken over several humans. However, Migi was unable to take over Shinichi's brain and eventually forms a close bond with his host.

9 9 Yuri on ice

Anime Yuri on ice It is one of the few examples of LGBT + love stories in anime. The series follows headline Yuri, a Japanese figure skater who is considering quitting the sport, finally catches the attention of Victor Nikiforov, one of the world's most famous figure skaters.

Victor becomes Yuri's trainer when Yuri rediscovers his love for the sport and a charming love story between the two characters begins to unfold.

8 Cowboy Bebop

Anime Cowboy Bebop It is one of the most iconic and important anime of all time. Taking inspiration from Western images and stories, Cowboy Bebop It is essentially a Wild West story that unfolds in space and brings together a group of characters who do not coincide in adventures in space.

The series only lasted for one season and one movie, but it has remained popular in the years since its release. If you are thinking of starting to watch anime, this would be a fantastic jump point.

7 7 One punch man

Anime One punch man It started as a web manga that finally took over the world after it was the subject of a hugely successful anime adaptation, with the property even spawning its own video game. The series follows Saitama, a man who has trained his body to the point of being able to defeat enemies with a single blow.

The series is a satire of the anime and hero fighting genre and it really is fantastic with its material. The series is also relatively short, making it an easy series to update.

6 6 Re: Zero starting life in another world

Despite receiving only one season, at the time of writing, Re: Zero starting life in another world It is one of the most popular anime in recent years, with the characters of Rem and Ram particularly widespread in the anime merchandise.

The series follows Subaru, a young man who ends up being transported from the modern world to a fantasy world. In this world, Subaru learns that if he is killed, he resets him to a "checkpoint"; allowing you to alter your actions and try again.

5 5 Attack on Titan

Anime Attack on Titan It is one of the most popular due to its amazing first season, and many refer to it as the game of Thrones anime due to its intense plot and graphics. The series takes place in an apocalyptic future in which humanity hides behind a walled city to keep away the Titans, who are these giant creatures that feed on humans.

The series has some of the most compelling and intense anime action scenes of recent years, which means it is sure to appeal to any new anime fan.

4 4 Death Note

As is the case with various anime titles on this list, Death Note is an iconic and highly influential series that is perfect for beginners due to its compelling and closed storyline. Death Note Follow Yagami Light, a high school student who discovers a Death Note at this school. This book gives Yagami the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in the book, as Yagami uses his power to enact vigilante justice.

Yagami's actions eventually put him in conflict with an eccentric detective known as L, leading to compelling cat-and-mouse play between the two characters.

3 Erased

In a vein similar to Parasite, Erased It is one of the most underrated anime of the last decade. The 12-episode series is a dark and intense story that follows a 27-year-old man named Satoru Fujinuma, who has the ability to & # 39; rewind & # 39; to avoid a tragedy. However, after a murder in his present brings back forgotten memories of his childhood, Satoru rewinds his childhood past.

The series is as intense as it is poignant, with Satoru having to use his knowledge of the future to solve the murder in the future and catch the killer.

2 My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia It is fast becoming one of the most popular anime of the century. The series takes place in a world where around 80% of the population possesses superpowers, or whims as anime refers to them, ultimately leading to a hero / villain society.

The series follows a young man named Izuku Midoriya who receives the quirk of the legendary hero All Might and joins Japan's most prestigious school of heroes, UA.

one Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

In a vein similar to Cowboy Bebop, Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood It is one of the most iconic and influential anime of the last decades. The series follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse, as they attempt to heal the damage done to both of them during an unfortunate ritual.

The series has some of the most intense actions, compelling characters, and heartbreaking episodes in anime history, making it a perfect contender for the & # 39; first anime & # 39; someone's.

