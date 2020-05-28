The 15 best episodes in the history of Star Trek TV, ranked

With six live-action television shows, an animated series, and countless movies, the Star Trek franchise has dominated pop culture for decades. From the original premiere of Star Trek in 1966, to the 1990s when no fewer than three Star Trek series were on at the same time, and finally until the appearance of Star Trek: Discovery and soon Picard, there have been more than 800 episodes of the franchise. .

RELATED: How Paramount Almost Killed Star Trek

Narrowing down a "best of" list is almost an impossible task. With the appeal of the original series for discovery and adventure, The next generationIt focuses on the moral imperative and diplomacy, TravelerIt focuses on interpersonal relationships and exploration, and Deep Space NineThe emphasis on war fights and the darker side of Starfleet each provides hundreds of hours of television excitement that could be included in their own "best of the best" lists. Here's our ranking of the top 10 episodes in Star Trek television history, but it's by no means definitive.

Updated by Kayleena Pierce-Bohen on May 27, 2020: It's been an exciting time for Star Trek fans as CBS All Access continues to move forward in Warp 10, promising more new Star Trek content on its streaming service than ever before. With the announcement of Star Trek: Discovery spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we have updated this list to include some episodes from the latest Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Picard.

fifteen EQUINOX (VOYAGER)

In the two-part season six finale, the Voyager crew is faced with a glimpse of what they might become if they let their compassion, conviction, and moral principles erode from their own self-interest and mistrust. It begins when they decide to offer help to a ship stranded in the same quadrant in which they travel.

Voyager's crew knows it is a 75-year journey to return to the Alpha Quadrant and Starfleet, and at this stage, they have accepted their destination and worked to make the most of it. The ship's crew they encounter has succumbed to self-interest, greed, and ultimately a collapse in morale leading to mutiny and mistrust. Their use of subterfuge reveals to Voyager how lucky they are to have each other.

14 THE PROBLEM WITH TRIBBLES (ORIGINAL SERIES)

Considered by Trekkies to represent the highfield of the original series, as well as its endearing charm, the infamous episode "The Trouble with Tribbles" introduced the Fuzzy Tribbles to the Star Trek franchise and for better or for worse, their episode remains a fan favorite. Where a Tribble appears on the Enterprise, hundreds follow as it multiplies, producing mountains of round furry teddy bear-like creatures.

RELATED: Every Tribble Appearance In Star Trek So Far

Soon there is no room for the crew, let alone one more Tribble. They enter bedrooms, bulkheads, and food supplies, all while Kirk is trying to solve a Klingon crisis. In true Star Trek fashion, the episode ends in a proper dovetail that cleverly addresses both issues (because Kirk really couldn't handle a Tribble shower anymore).

13 PEAK PERFORMANCE (NEXT GENERATION)

In the second season of The next generation, Starfleet decides to organize the kind of war games that their ships can expect to participate with the Borg. Picard remains the captain of the USS Enterprise, while Commander Riker is in command of an eighty-year-old spacecraft called Hathaway. Leadership emerges as the dominant theme of the episode and preparatory struggles in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Data questions his executive duties when he can't beat a famous strategist. Riker questions his ability to lead and make the right decision when it counts. Even Picard is not prepared for a surprise Ferengi attack that paralyzes the Enterprise, but delivers the memorable phrase: "It is possible not to make mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life."

12 THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS (NEXT GENERATION)

The Borg threat appears in some of the most complex and dramatic episodes of TNG, the Star Trek series that is possibly more focused on understanding other cultures from their perspective. The Borg represented a culture that there is no possibility of understanding, and that resistance to their embodiment of blind ignorance is futile.

The USS Enterprise crew perseveres against the Borg despite their best efforts to pursue Federation space and avoid mutual understanding. They risk trying to understand the Borg on their own terms and challenge the concepts of diplomatic communication on which TNG is based, even at great cost to them when Captain Picard is captured and assimilated.

eleven THE VOID (VOYAGER)

Traveler He is widely maligned for not having a clear direction and episodes lacking originality, but "The Void" was an episode that highlighted him in his best showcase of Star Trek themes involving optimism, compassion and integrity. When Voyager enters an area of ​​space where ships are trapped with no chance of escape, the crew discovers that taking advantage of other surrounding ships in the same situation may be their only chance of survival.

With low resources and morale, the crew seriously contemplates engaging in piracy, until Captain Janeway reminds them of their oaths to Starfleet and convinces them to form an alliance with other ships. By working together, they can escape the void and maintain their integrity.

10 THE PALE MOONLIGHT (NINE DEEP SPACE)

Deep Space Nine It allowed the Star Trek franchise to explore the darker, grittier side of Starfleet, more clearly evident than in this episode that features Commander Benjamin Sisko morally bankrupt. He strives to rally the Federation's notable enemies, the Romulans, into an alliance to win a major war, and in doing so he has to ally himself with a Cardassian spy, a prison convict, and other duplicate characters to achieve his goal.

RELATED: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 8 Would Have Killed (SPOILER)

Sisko sacrifices her idealism in exchange for a chance to triumph over Dominion. He is willing to do whatever it takes to convince the Romulans, even if it goes against all the principles of Starfleet. It's both an in-depth study of the character and a tense psychological thriller as Garak's machinations play out in the background.

9 9 THE MEASURE OF A MAN (NEXT GENERATION)

Being the only android in the Enterprise crew, Data was part of many episodes in TNG That focused on his attempt to understand human behavior and fit in with his peers. In this episode, what makes it different is highlighted when a Starfleet cyber wants to take it apart for study. The data is unwilling, preferring to forgo Starfleet rather than being dissected as an experiment.

As Starfleet sees it as "property", he is not allowed to do so, questioning his independence rights as a crew member in the face of a lack of agency under Starfleet's ownership. The episode turns into an emotional legal drama as Captain Picard represents Data's interests before a justice panel, with Commander Riker representing the cyber.

8 TERROR BALANCE (ORIGINAL SERIES)

In a white-knuckle episode of prejudice and hatred for "the other," Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise confront the Romulans in a monumental showdown involving strategy, cunning, and meeting your enemy. Kirk stretches himself to his limit against a faceless enemy he had never encountered before.

RELATED: Why Star Trek: The Original Series Was Canceled After Season 3

At the end of the episode, when the Enterprise has almost lost and the Romulans finally reveal themselves, Kirk is shocked to see that they resemble their resident Vulcan, Mr. Spock, of whom they share common ancestry. It forces the crew to accept their own xenophobia and admits that there are aspects of the Romulans that they can respect, such as the captain of the Romulan ship.

7 7 CONTROL CHAIN ​​(NEXT GENERATION)

Captain Picard, Worf, and Doctor Crusher are dispatched on a secret mission, with Captain Edward Jellico assuming command of the Enterprise in the absence of Captain Picard. The changes he makes to the ship's operations infrastructure are immediately resented by the crew, and Riker suspects that the praised captain has more information about Picard's secret mission than he lets on.

Picard is finally captured by the Cardassians, where the evil Gul Madred inflicts severe physical and physical torture on him. The episode is difficult to watch as Picard is stripped of more and more dignity, but it shows the tireless power of the human spirit to triumph over those who would gut him. It's also a powerful acting job for Patrick Stewart as Picard.

6 6 THE CITY ON THE EDGE OF ALWAYS (ORIGINAL SERIES)

In one of the most poignant episodes of the Star Trek franchise, Kirk faces a dilemma that questions his moral conviction and commitment to Starfleet. After Doc McCoy overdoses on cordrazine, he travels back to Earth in the 1930s and inadvertently changes the course of history.

On his rescue mission to save McCoy, Kirk meets a woman named Edith Keeler. It will become internationally famous for a pacifist movement that prevents President Roosevelt from entering World War II, allowing Adolf Hitler to first develop the atomic bomb and use it to control the world. She is supposed to die on the correct timeline, but Kirk falls in love with her. If you let it live, the Federation and Starfleet will never exist and millions will die.

5 5 THROUGH THE VALLEY OF SHADOWS (DISCOVERY)

At the end of an action-packed second season of Star Trek: Discovery, This episode solidified the staunch convictions of the unconditional Captain Pike, and also delivered world-building to the Klingons in a way not seen in any Star Trek series before.

Pike travels to Boreth in search of sacred time crystals that will help illuminate the Red Angel's signals, and is forced to enter a distinctive moral conundrum as only Star Trek can deliver. If you take a time crystal, you will be shown your destiny (made inevitable by the act), but if you don't, you have a chance to alter it (albeit without helping your crew).

4 4 BROKEN ARC (COMPANY)

While Company has never been spoken with the same sacred reverence as others Star Trek series deserves mention for its ambitious and committed two-hour premiere that effectively sets the stage for the first days of Starfleet and what would eventually become the United Federation of Planets.

The episode shows the first Warp 5 spacecraft, as well as the famous Enterprise NX-01 while Captain Archer and his team carry an injured Klingon to Kronos. Their situation leads them to a war in time that would later become a recurring part of the series. The series wouldn't always deliver on its initial promise, but it came close.

3 NÉPTIMO (PICARD)

Star Trek: Picard It marked Patrick Stewart's return to the role that made him a household name two decades earlier, and showed that becoming Jean-Luc Picard was as easy as donning the Starfleet uniform. The episode was a love letter to everything pure and golden about the show's inspiration, Star Trek: The Next Generation.

RELATED: Star Trek: Picard – 5 Reasons Why Deserved Late Sequel Trekkies Deserved (and 5 Why Trekkies Deserve Better)

Picard and his new neighborhood are on the run, and his only option is to search for his former second-in-command William Riker, putting Number One and his family in grave danger from Romulan spies. See members of the original TNG The cast of his characters twenty years later is like watching a family reunion for fans, and the emotional beats are earned and genuine.

2 TRIBLE EVIDENCE AND ACTION (DEEP SPACE NINE)

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series, Deep Space Nine He showed a lively tribute that was a departure from his darker, more cynical tone. He celebrated 60s kitsch by taking his cast and putting them back on during the events of the original episode of the series "The Trouble With Tribbles."

RELATED: Which Character from the Original Star Trek Series Is Based on Your Zodiac?

The joy of the plot comes from watching Deep Space 9 station members seamlessly interact with Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Doc McCoy, and the rest of the original icons in a nostalgic and respectful way to the origins of the franchise.

one THE DRUMHEAD (NEXT GENERATION)

Every time Captain Picard entered a courtroom in Star Trek, next generation hit latinum. Picard makes another passionate crusade for justice when a Starfleet Admiral appears on the Enterprise seeking to awaken a witch hunt due to suspicion of sedition by a Klingon officer.

As the fervor continues and the flames of paranoia flare up, Picard must denounce his own superiors for yielding draconian views of discipline and morale, especially when they point to a young officer suspected of treason simply for being a fourth. Romulan. As the trial progresses to indict Picard, he turns the tables and tests the principles of Starfleet.

NEXT: All Star Trek series ranked from worst to best



next

10 Brooklyn Nine and Nine Memes that only true fans will understand





