The 15 best multiplayer GameCube games you should still play

Nintendo GameCube, for many game fans, remains a favorite. While the PS2 and XBox overshadowed it in many ways, GameCube became known for featuring some of the best Nintendo titles, as well as some of the best multiplayer games ever released. There were countless parties on the GameCube, with broken controls as players frantically tried to beat their friends in-game on their tube TVs.

But which games are among the best?

To qualify for this list, the game must focus on multiplayer features. Games that only include a multiplayer mode, such as Metroid Prime 2, it will not be counted These are the games that you would release at a party with friends. Which ones are the best? Which ones could you play today and have a good time?

Updated May 24, 2020 by Brittany Fischer: Nintendo is still a popular game company. Recently, Nintendo Switch has been the subject of many conversations, mainly due to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Of course, the original Animal Crossing was released on the GameCube almost 20 years ago. This shows that many of the original GameCube games are still in existence today. Like Animal Crossing, many popular games have been turned into video game series, resulting in later versions. Take a look at these GameCube multiplayer games that you can still enjoy today!

fifteen Super Monkey Ball





Super Monkey Ball is a Sega platform board game. This game was originally released on Dreamcast, but was republished on the GameCube after the Sega platform crashed. The game is an arcade-style video game featuring various party games and mini-games.

This game was very well received and was even considered one of the best games in the GameCube launch line. Super Monkey Ball allow up to four players, so make friends and let the fun begin!

14 Colosseum Pokémon





Pokemon It continues to be a popular animated and game series. In Colosseum PokémonPlayers can become Pokémon Trainers and fight their friends. Although this game will not include any of the new Pokémon fans that they have come to know and love, it is a fun way to revisit some of the classic creatures fans grew up with.

13 Super mario strikers





One of the most popular gaming franchises of all time is, of course, Mario. This franchise has been divided into many smaller game series, such as the Mario Party, Paper Mario, and the like. All of these games are widely popular and well received, and Super mario strikers is no different

In this game, two teams of 5 fight on the soccer field, trying to score goals. If a player can make enough perfect shots and passes, he will gain the "superstrike" ability which can earn 2 points if completed successfully.

12 Mario Superstar Baseball





Another popular game from the Mario franchise is Mario Superstar Baseball. In this game, players can compete against a friend after creating their own stellar baseball team. Each popular Mario character is equipped with his own baseball strengths and weaknesses.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Mario sports game without special powers. In addition to baseball fields with special features, each of the main Mario characters has their own special abilities. So throw this game to a friend and hope you don't strike out!

eleven Pac-Man fever





Although this game was released in 2002 with mixed reviews, it is worth giving it another try. The gameplay involves characters moving around a game board and competing in mini-games between rounds, similar to Mario party.

The difference is in how the characters move. While Mario party is based on dice to advance, in Pac-Man fever The number of steps a character takes depends on their location in the minigame. The spaces in which the characters land have different effects, perhaps win / lose coins or start a draw. However, one thing is for sure, no one can claim that you won this game due to a lucky die.

10 Mario Party 4-7





the Mario party The series is still one of the most memorable multiplayer games on the GameCube. Many modern fans of the franchise would argue that the older entries were, in fact, superior to the modern games in the series.

But which game would you choose?

Well it doesn't really matter. Each one is someone's favorite for some reason or another, but the main appeal of each game remains the same. Roll a dice, move on a board, steal coins, steal stars and win. The biggest difference is which game has which mini-games to play, which are still the highlight of the franchise. But if you're with friends and have a few drinks, this can be a great way … to make all those friends mad at you, to the point that they never want to talk to you again.

You know what? Never play Mario Party. End friendships.

9 9 Theft custom





It is often overlooked both at launch and today, Theft custom is a mecha RPG. While there is a single player adventure, arena fighting multiplayer is a mode that remains fun even fifteen years later.

You build a robot, you face a group of friends and you do it. The game is an incredibly fun experience unlike almost any other on the console. If you haven't played it, check it out now.

8 F-Zero GX





F-zero It is a franchise that is almost overshadowed by another more popular Nintendo racing series. No matter, F-Zero GX it's still an incredibly fun multiplayer game. It's sleek and overdone, prioritizing fast-paced level design and high-speed racing over everything else.

While it is not as polished as a certain other runner, it is still an amazing time.

7 7 Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures





The legend of Zelda It is one of the best IP of Nintendo. It's amazing that it took them so long to produce a multiplayer game for the GameCube, but they did. Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures It is an unconventional game. It puts you in the shoes of four different links that have to work together to solve puzzles and fight adversaries.

The game requires you to play with four Gameboy Advance consoles connected to the GameCube, making it more difficult to play today. However, if you're so willing, it's still a fascinating adventure to continue with friends.

6 6 Pikmin 2





Pikmin 2 is the sequel to the beloved original franchise game. Most people are aware of Pikmin 2 As one of the most exclusive GameCube games, but its multiplayer function is a unique and entertaining game mode.

Pikmin 2 It features a cooperative challenge mode and a competitive "capture the flag" mode. Both modes challenge players on a complicated supremacy mission. It is one of the few times that a single player game like this includes such an immersive and fun multiplayer mode.

5 5 Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles





Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles is another game that, like Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures, required a Gameboy Advance to play. However, what makes Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles one of the best multiplayer games on the GameCube is the level of complexity it offers to players who dared to play it in multiplayer mode.

Multiplayer is in many ways more of a cooperative RPG experience than a board game. It offers players the opportunity to participate in the world and venture with a friend. As one of the most forgotten entries in the Final Fantasy series, this sets him apart from his contemporaries in a big way.

4 4 Kirby Air Ride





A cult classic from the GameCube era, Kirby Air Ride (not Kirby & # 39; s Air Ride, as is often believed), not a racing game. Or, at least, it's not just one. It is an arena competition game with built-in racing mechanics. The game can be divided into two main modes: one in which you drive around a city collecting powers and fighting against your competitors for those powers, and the part where you really play a small game to make good use of those power-ups.

It is unique among the GameCube multiplayer games that exist. It stands out unique among games even today. For that reason alone, it's worth a visit today.

3 SoulCalibur II





SoulCalibur II It launched on all major consoles on the day, however the GameCube seems to be the one everyone remembers. It is another entry to the infinitely popular. Soul Calibur franchise, featuring the ongoing battle for possession of a cursed sword.

What makes the GameCube version so special? Link is a playable character.

But beyond that, the game features incredible fighting gameplay, complex narrative, and some great single-player experiences. This is the best fighter for the GameCube, well, no, that's a lie. It almost is. But we will come to that.

2 Mario Kart Double Dash





No racing game on GameCube compares to Mario Kart Double Dash. Many fans of the franchise consider Double Dash the best in the series, and for good reason. It was the first time that the game felt fast and balanced. The games' engines and capabilities finally allowed the developer's ambitions for the franchise to be realized.

The game is incredibly complex and offers players ways to mix and match racers and vehicles to maximize their potential. Power-ups are so much fun. The aesthetic is beautiful.

And, of course, nothing says "It's on!" how to challenge your friends on a trip down Rainbow Road.

one Super Smash Bros. Melee





Of all the multiplayer games on the GameCube, which one is still played at a competitive level?

There was never a debate about which game would top this list. Super Smash Bros Melee Many consider it one of the best GameCube games, if not the best. While the game does have some balance issues, especially at the competitive level, no other fighting game on GameCube offered players such a refined and simple way to beat your friends.

The game is a masterpiece. Everyone has played it. It's the first game anyone thinks of when they bring out their GameCube at a party.

