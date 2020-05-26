The 15 fastest superheroes in the comics

Since the advent of superheroes, a debate, among others, has never been resolved: is superforce better than super speed, or is it the other way around? Many heroes make a name for themselves based on their great power. Other heroes are known for their speed, and some characters are known for both abilities.

RELATED: Kiss, Marry, Kill: Marvel Superheroes Edition

They can travel faster than was thought possible by mortals. At least for today, let’s focus on the fastest heroes. Several of these characters are part of the DC Universe, but Marvel also has some sprinters. With that, here is a look at the ten fastest superheroes.

Updated May 25, 2020 by Scoot Allan: When a hero claims to be the fastest, fans and other fast heroes will automatically start the old debate about who is really faster, with heroes like Flash and Superman even running periodically to find out.

And with new fast additions coming to comics and movies all the time, the list of fast superheroes keeps growing. Since we’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to the fastest superheroes, we’re diversifying a bit to bring in some possibly unknown characters to really explore the wide world of fast superheroes!

fifteen NEW STAR

There have been a couple of characters to use the Nova the Human Rocket title, but only Richard Rider had full access to the power of the Nova Corps, which can be used to power an entire army of Novas.

However, when Richard Rider joined Xandarian Worldmind, he had access to the entire reserve of power, allowing him to fly at speeds faster than light across the universe as a one-man police force after the wave of annihilation.

14 CAPTAIN MARVEL

While Carol Danvers’ top speed has changed over the years as her power levels fluctuated between her Binary-class ability to harness the power of a white dwarf star that allowed her to fly through space faster than any ship.

Even without her added binary powers, Captain Marvel can fly faster than the speed of sound in an atmosphere, and even faster in space, making her one of the fastest Marvel superheroes in any environment.

13 THOR

Thor himself may not be the fastest flier in the Marvel Universe, but when pushed by his enchanted hammer Mjolnir, he can fly through the universe at FTL speeds and can move at subsonic speeds while in the atmosphere.

RELATED: Ranked: Fastest Sprinters In The Flash

And if Mjolnir is unavailable, Thor can always trust his faithful Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder goats to quickly lead him through the Nine Realms. Now that Thor is the King of Asgard and has access to even more power, his speed has also increased.

12 MAKKARI

Marvel & # 39; s Eternals is an ancient race of beings with power who are the next to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and among their pantheon of characters with power is a sprinter that many consider to be the fastest in the Marvel Universe, Makkari.

Makkari spent years in meditation learning how to transfer more of his cosmic energy at speed, and almost won a definitive race through the Marvel Speedsters galaxy, with only one Barry Allen displaced by reality (known as Fast Forward) and an Elder. of the universe giving you any challenge.

eleven THE CORRIDOR

As one of the Elders of the Marvel Universe, The Runner is an incredibly powerful character whose mastery of speed is known throughout the universe. The runner also has galactic marathons with other sprinters to continually demonstrate his worth.

The runner’s speed was even increased when he temporarily wielded the space stone, although even without the powerful infinity stone, the runner was able to escape equally fast characters like Silver Surfer and Makkari, generally.

10 BARRY ALLEN

Barry Allen, or Flash, must be considered one of the fastest superheroes in comics. He is the Scarlet Speedster and arguably the most iconic character to put on the red and gold suit. Surprisingly, other heroes, including members of the Flash Family, can be even faster than Barry (Wally West has outraged him multiple times).

RELATED: 10 Superhero Movie Trailers Better Than Movie

The flash He has tried to quantify Barry’s speed on multiple occasions. In the second season, “Trajectory” established that it can reach the speed of Mach 3, or 2,532 miles per hour. Comics have taken Barry’s speed to higher levels, but a hero is still faster than Flash (most of the time).

9 9 WALLY WEST

Since both Barry Allen and Wally West have taken up the Flash mantle, many fans have often wondered who the fastest version of the Scarlet Speedster really is. This curiosity is enhanced by the long relationship between the heroes, which dates back to Wally’s debut in 1959.

When DC pitted former allies against each other during the “Flash War,” this aforementioned curiosity reached a record high. Finally, fans got their answer on The Flash # 50; When the flashes tried to stop Zoom, Wally left Barry in the dust. The two heroes are likely to continue to fight for the title of “The Fastest Man Alive”.

8 SUPERMAN

Superman, or Clark Kent, always wins: He is generally depicted as the strongest hero, the longest lasting, etc. It is appropriate, then, that the last son of Krypton is also one of the fastest. Superman has run the Flash multiple times over the years and each hero has been victorious at various points.

Both Barry Allen and Wally West proved to be too fast for Superman in The Flash # 49, when the Man of Steel recognizes that he cannot keep up with the two sprinters. But Superman can fly at a speed of 2000 miles per second, which places him among the fastest heroes in the comics.

7 7 BART ALLEN

It is practically impossible to answer the question, “Who are the fastest heroes in the comics?” not including several members of the Flash family. In addition to Barry Allen and Wally West, Bart Allen is also near the top of the list. It is natural to compare the speeds that Flash and its allies can achieve with each other.

Although Bart may have faded into darkness before the rebirth of Young JusticeBart can defend himself in a career with his mentors. Bart enjoys various abilities due to his connection to the Speed ​​Force; for example, it can travel in time because it is faster than the speed of light.

6 6 QUICKSILVER

Quicksilver, or Pietro Maximoff, is not always a hero, but in recent years he has fought alongside the Avengers so that he can be considered one of the good guys. Pietro is essentially Marvel’s answer to the Flash. Both characters are incredibly fast and fans have often wanted to see the two heroes compete because they are so similar.

On the rare occasions that DC and Marvel produce a crossover, sprinters often run together (for a variety of reasons). The Flash usually comes out victorious but, for a demonstration of Pietro’s speed, just watch the fan-favorite scene at the mansion in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

5 5 SILVER SURFER

As a result of possessing some of the Cosmic Power, the Surfer can fly incredibly fast. It can even go into hyperspace, which means it can exceed the speed of light. Being able to reach these speeds allows the Surfer to be where he needs to be faster than you can say “Galactus”.

4 4 SHAZAM

Shazam often seems like an underrated superhero; He has been around for almost 80 years but, excluding the release of his next solo movie, he has never appeared on the big screen. The original Captain Marvel, for all intents and purposes, is as powerful as Superman because he has access to a variety of abilities.

Recent iterations of the character have focused on his connection to magic, but originally the hero’s powers came from mythological beings. The “m” in Shazam represents the Roman god Mercury; in other words, Captain Thunder has the speed of Mercury. In a moment, Shazam could travel faster than the speed of light.

3 NORTHSTAR / AURORA

Few Marvel heroes are truly known for their speed, but Northstar and Aurora occupy a consistent place among the company’s fastest characters. These two twins have been members of Alpha Flight, among other teams, and they can both fly almost as fast as light.

The true definition of its powers is unknown; Northstar can run faster than her body can handle, while Aurora rarely displays her unlimited powers because they could have devastating consequences. Northstar can make it to Mach 10 but, as with Aurora, it rarely tests its true limit. Hopefully these characters will get more attention beyond an Easter egg in The gifted.

2 Supergirl\

As a Kryptonian, Supergirl has the same powers that her cousin Superman is known for. For example, the Girl of Steel can fly and has both super strength and super speed. In recent memory, Supergirl’s most impressive display of speed came to the conclusion of the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover.

In the end, Kara Danvers, along with Flash, ran to save the day. Supergirl flew around the world to cut time and stop John Deegan. Flash and the Girl of Steel were successful as they managed to slow down Earth’s rotation by running and flying at phenomenal speeds.

one SPECTRUM

For a character who once directed the Avengers (with Captain America’s approval, no less), Monica Rambeau doesn’t get enough attention. Fortunately, the former Captain Marvel will be joining the MCU in the near future after Carol Danvers’ first solo movie.

While Rambeau is not a sprinter in the traditional sense, she is still one of the fastest characters in the Marvel Universe. Like Spectrum, it gained the power to transform into various forms of electromagnetic energy, such as visible light. This change gave her access to a variety of skills that made her, at times, as fast as light and sound.