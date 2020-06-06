The 15 Highest-Grossing ‘90s Movies Of All Time (According To Box Office Mojo)

There was a lot to love about the 90s. Blockbusters, VHS tapes, and of course the movies that could eventually be found on VHS tapes at Blockbusters. The 1990s produced some of the most iconic movies of all time. While some were sci-fi action adventures, others were bold romances or beautiful animations. We're here to see the best of these and stack them based on their box office performance.

In this ranking, we will use data from Box Office Mojo. In addition, we will only focus on the national box office performance of the movies at the time of their release, so money acquired abroad or during relaunches will not count towards totals. That said, it is time for a great flashback. Here are the top-grossing movies of the 90s, with 5 more added to our list just in case!

Updated June 5, 2020 by Derek Draven: As mentioned in our updated introduction, we're counting the highest-grossing movies of the 1990s, with 5 more added to the list to complete it. Older fans grew up with these hits, while the new generation might still need a history lesson! Regardless of who you are, these films hit the right note with audiences and generated millions of dollars at the box office! Look at them again or experiment for the first time.

fifteen Terminator 2: Judgment Day ($ 205 million)

Falling in the early 1990s, James Cameron's follow-up to his classic Terminator the film was everything the public expected, and much more than they could have ever imagined. With a bigger budget, Schwarzenegger's iconic action hero status, and proven visual effects technology in Cameron's Sleeping Slam The abyss, Terminator 2 It was a phenomenon, to say the least.

In fact, it was so good that each subsequent sequel released as it hasn't managed to generate even half the enthusiasm fans had for the original. The latest sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate tried to pick up where T2 he left it, but was criticized by the public who omitted it.

14 Ghost ($ 217 million)

Patrick Swayze accelerated when he starred Ghost, A story of a man astride the space between reality and the afterlife, while trying to save his widowed wife from the same fate. The film is a mix of heartbreaking comedy, poignant drama, and chilling demon scenes that drag the wicked into hell.

It also generated an unlimited number of skits, including the Bare pistol franchise, who were too quick to capitalize on the infamous and erotic pottery scene. At the end, Ghost Enchanted viewers of $ 217 million.

13 Mrs. Doubtfire ($ 219 million)

It's hard to see Ms. Doubtfire without drowning when I realized that Robin Williams is no longer with us. Here, he plays comedy with such a big and poignant effect as a father going through the craziest transformations, only to see his children.

The film will remain forever as an example of the goodness, integrity and honesty of making classic movies. It also performed well with audiences, reaching $ 219 million at the box office, which was difficult for comedy movies at the time.

12 The Lost World: Jurassic Park ($ 229 million)

The follow-up to the 1993 classic. Jurassic Park He gave the audience ample reasons to return to the world of dinosaurs. This time, the action takes place on Isla Sorna, also known as Site B, where many of the experiments involving the resurrection of dinosaurs were carried out.

With the ever-crazy (and adorable) Jeff Goldblum taking center stage as a more serious Ian Malcolm, audiences were greeted by biting action sequences from director Steven Spielberg that increased volume by doubling down on everything the original had to offer, including two T-Rexes.

eleven Twister ($ 241 million)

Who would have thought that a movie about tornado chasing knuckles would prove to be a huge success? The combined performances of actors Helen Hunt and the late great Bill Paxton were wacky and wacky enough to win $ 241 million at the box office, which was surprising for what should have been a niche movie.

It was anything but, and it quickly became a Category 5 box office hit. There hasn't been a movie like Twister Since then, and although it gave realism completely, it was no less impressive to see it on the big screen.

10 Toy Story 2 ($ 245 million)

Pixar & # 39; s Toy Story It was the highest-grossing film of 1995, with $ 191 million at the national box office, so it was no surprise when the 1999 sequel was even better. Toy Story 2 grossed $ 245 million.

This addition to the Toy Story The franchise followed the gang on its daring mission to rescue Woody from a toy collector. However, after the cowboy meets other toys from the "Woody Rodeo" series like Bullseye and Jessie, leaving becomes a more challenging task.

Toy Story 2 It is one of the few Disney animated sequels that has been considered more than the original.

9 9 Men in Black ($ 250 million)

This 1997 sci-fi action comedy starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as a set of secret agents who hide the alien life forms that are hidden on earth.

The film was a huge success, with many praising the writing, the protagonists, and the overall charisma of the film. This led the franchise to receive a collection of sequels and a spin-off that includes Men in Black II, Men in Black 3and Men in Black: International. The original grossed over $ 250 million at the box office.

8 Home alone ($ 285 million)

After Kevin accidentally stays out of McCallister's family vacation, he must face two thieves who have their sites established in their home. This 1990 film was well received and quickly established itself as a family classic. The film grossed more than $ 285 million at the box office and received multiple sequels, most notably the Christmas sequel. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York who saw the original cast return to the big screen.

Disney recently announced plans to redo Home alone for its new Disney + streaming service, though details on how this will unfold are sparse.

7 7 The sixth sense ($ 293 million)

The dead were not the only thing The sixth Sense Mountain range; It also noted a giant box office score, raising $ 293 nationwide since its first release.

This supernatural horror drama tells the story of a boy who has the ability to speak to the dead and the child psychologist who tries to help him make sense of it.

The film received six Academy Award nominations and has been consolidated as a classic film in the horror genre.

6 6 Independence Day ($ 306 million)

This 1996 sci-fi action movie tells the story of aliens trying to take over and destroy the world the weekend of July 4, as well as humans trying to stop them.

The film starred in names like Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, and Mary McDonnell, and received generally favorable reviews for their restlessness and intensity. The film received $ 306 million at the national box office. It also received a sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, in 2016.

5 5 The Lion King ($ 312 million)

Disney's stunning classic about a lion cub's journey to reclaim his homeland became the highest-grossing animated film of the 90s, with more than $ 312 million, and movies including Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin released that same decade, those numbers speak volumes.

The film received universal praise for its beautiful images, genuine emotions, and memorable songs. It received a direct sequel and spin-off to the video, two television series, and a 2019 CGI remake.

4 4 Forrest Gump ($ 329 million)

Forrest Gump It tells the story of a witty but sweet man whose life and romance occur alongside a series of major events in the United States in the 20th century.

Tom Hanks' expert acting skills coupled with the film's heartwarming sensation led him to perform well at the national box office, grossing $ 329 domestically. The film also received the Best Picture award at the 67th Academy Awards.

3 Jurassic Park ($ 357 million)

Jurassic Park absolutely destroyed the box office, raising $ 357 million on its first release. The science fiction adventure follows a group that must escape from the genetically modified dinosaurs that have been released on the island they are visiting.

The classic film was praised for being terrifying, graphically impressive, and massive. It received two immediate sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. In addition, the franchise gave new life in 2015 with the launch of Jurassic World and again in 2018 with the distribution of Jurassic world: fallen kingdom.

2 Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($ 431 million)

While Star Wars Originally a staple of the '80s, it would eventually sneak into the late' 90s. George Lucas released the first prequel to the franchises, Star Wars: Episode I, in 1999 and theaters everywhere filled with enthusiastic fans.

Although the film received reviews that weren't as overwhelmingly positive as those in the original trilogy, Episode 1 Even so, he managed to raise more than $ 431 million at the box office. After all, fans couldn't wait to learn about Anakin Skywalker's origins.

one Titanic ($ 600 million)

The highest grossing film of the 90s is none other than Titanic: The tragic love story centered on the privileged but lonely Rose and Jack, the poor but imaginative artist he knows.

The chemistry between the protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was magnetic, and the scale of the film was daunting. This won Titanic Critical acclaim, as well as the 1998 Academy Award for Best Picture. The film also grossed more than $ 600 million at the national box office and, including re-releases, $ 2.1 billion worldwide.

