The 15 worst episodes of the community according to IMDb

Community It is a show that underwent many changes during its six seasons. It started as a charming but familiar sitcom about misfits at a community college. As the show continued, he became more ambitious with his narration and creativity. After several behind-the-scenes changes, the show finally ended in 2015.

Some of the episodes of Community It will go on to be among the most entertaining and inventive moments in television comedy, but not all episodes are so appreciated. IMDB ratings for each episode of the show demonstrate that there were a few times that they were unable to connect with fans. Here are the worst episodes of Community according to IMDB.

Updated May 27, 2020 by George Chrysostomou: With the cast of Community gathering for a table reading of a fan-favorite episode, it seemed appropriate to revisit what are considered the worst episodes of the show.

fifteen Grifting 101 (Season 6, Epsiode 9)

Grift art was a lesson Professor DeSalvo thought he could teach community college students. Of course, he was a scammer, but the students wouldn't let him get away with it.

When a crazy plan comes together, there's a lot of fun at the expense of guest star Matt Berry. However, without any bigger themes here and a few lacking jokes, this failed to live up to some of the show's other episodes.

14 Pilot (season 1, episode 1)

Each pilot episode of each show lacks the charm of the rest of the seasons. It is the nature of a pilot, it is literally there to help writers and actors find their voices.

Of course, the pilot of this show saw the group unite for the first time, and Jeff Winger quickly became the leader of the group. It's fun to see magic for the first time, but these characters weren't fully formed yet.

13 Basic RV repair and palmistry (season 6, episode 10)

A giant hand, Abed's attempt to make it into a road movie, and a long and troublesome journey to deliver this strange object make this episode fill with different plot points.

While there are some really fun moments and the big hand is pretty iconic, so much is happening here that it can't resist some of the more focused adventures the group has been on.

12 Introduction to knots (Season 4, Episode 10)

The festive episodes of the show are usually a lot of fun. Unfortunately, with the lack of singing and puppets, this was not up to scratch.

While setting up the episode around a game at a Christmas party is quite fun, the central argument for trying to impress a teacher for better grades is a bit used; although the brief trip to the darkest timeline was definitely a big turn.

eleven Lawn mower maintenance and postnatal care (season 6, episode 2)

The funniest moments in this episode come from Dean trying to navigate virtual reality. But while that was really funny, there isn't much else in this episode.

The parallel storyline about Britta's parents who secretly helped her did little for the other characters. It's a shame the episode was so much based on the virtual adventure without involving the rest of the group.

10 Competitive wine tasting (season 2, episode 20)

In "Competitive Wine Tasting," Jeff is obsessed with discovering why a beautiful woman chose to be with Pierce instead of him. Meanwhile, Troy tries to pawn Britta and the rest of her acting class by making up a traumatic story about her past.

This is one of the few early episodes on this list and what we get from the show is certainly not bad, it's too much. Everything feels overloaded without any of the stories having enough time for their big moments to really come. Also, Anne and Shirley have nothing to do.

9 9 Advanced security features (season 6, episode 7)

The sixth and final season of the show saw many changes with the departure of the original cast members and the arrival of new actors to fill the void. It worked well, but sometimes it felt like miles away from Community We knew and loved it. This episode was an excellent example of that.

The episode follows Britta reconnecting with an old llama who works as a guerilla advertiser for Honda. It's a fairly lazy main story and a pretty rude display of product placement that makes it an easy episode to dislike.

8 Advanced Documentary Film (Season 4, Episode 6)

This is the first episode on Season 4's roster, and as you'll see with the rest of the roster, it wasn't a very popular season. The episode uses the forceful documentary trick when the school gathers around Chang and helps him with his amnesia.

While the format has potential, the episode oddly does nothing with the documentary concept. It almost seems like they keep forgetting what they are doing for this episode. Instead, we are caught up in the ridiculous "Changnesia" story.

7 7 Cooperative escapism in family relationships (season 4, episode 5)

Community He often has a lot of fun with the vacation episodes, which is why this one was so disappointing. The group breaks up for the holidays with Jeff and Britta facing Jeff's father (James Brolin) while the others spend an awkward day with Shirley's relatives.

The parody of the prison break at Shirley's home feels compelled to the point that they have to admit it is forced. Meanwhile, Jeff's crucial meeting should feel like a great time, but it's a bit boring.

6 6 Eastern European Custody and Diplomacy Act (Season 2, Episode 18)

After Shirley and Chang have an unexpected date, there is a possibility that Shirley is the father of their baby. As Chang tries to become a model father figure, Britta uncovers a dark secret about Troy and Abed's new friend.

This is one of those examples from an episode where the subplot is more interesting than the main plot. The shenanigans with Chang are a lot like sitcoms and ultimately uninteresting. Britta's doomed romance with Lucca is more fun, even if the genocide jokes are pretty dark.

5 5 Space and time conventions (Season 4, Episode 3)

Inspector Spacetime, the fictional character from Doctor Who, has been fascinated by Troy and Abed for a while. This episode finds the gang attending a show convention with Abed making a new friend.

The main story about Troy and Abed's relationship seems like it's just going through the motions. It is at least more interesting than the secondary plots with the fantasy of Jeff and Annie, and Shirley and Pierce participating in a focus group.

4 4 Story 101 (Season 4, Episode 1)

This is the first episode of Season 4, which is the first season without creator Dan Harmon, who was fired. Unfortunately, his absence is felt a lot during this strange and awkward season. This first episode in which the group tries to enter a coveted class highlights those problems.

Everything feels like a program that tries and does not copy what it did early Community very funny. All the elaborate tricks and quirky humor feels a bit muffled and the moments feel forced to try to get the magic back.

3 Alternative history of the German invasion (Season 4, Episode 4)

The studio room has been the main stage for the show from the beginning. It's like the cafeteria in friends or the bar in Health. So when some German students decide to invade the study room and take over the table, things get ugly.

While there are some fun and interesting ideas about how the rest of the school perceives the main study group, the story around it is weak. Germans are cartoonish to the point of being annoying and the episode features Change's ridiculous and boring story.

2 Felt Surrogacy Intro (Season 4, Episode 9)

Community It gained popularity for its wild and highly entertaining themed episodes. These inventive episodes played with the style of the show to give new and interesting adventures. This episode is what happens when those tricks fail.

The idea of ​​making an episode using puppets as the main cast sounds like a good idea, but it seems that was where the creativity stopped. History and jokes are boring and ultimately useless. It feels like nothing more than an excuse to try something new.

one Economics of Marine Biology (Season 4, Episode 7)

Although rated the lowest of all episodes, there is nothing in this episode that is as unpleasant as some of the others. However, there is not much to love either. It is a kind of intermediate episode that did not need to exist.

Stories involving Greendale's extremes to ensure a rich and potential student, as well as Jeff's unexpected connection to Pierce. All this results in a fine but unambitious episode that could be from any other program.

