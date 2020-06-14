The 1980 Olympic boycott still hurts for those who missed the opportunity

When the Olympics returned to Los Angeles in 1984, Kimberly Carlisle went to the Grand Canyon, avoiding the wonderful sights and sounds that she couldn't enjoy. She would also not see the next Games.

By 1990, she had been retired from swimming for seven years. He worked in journalism and sales. She was married. She would soon be pregnant with her first child.

And she packed her bath bag.

A business trip took Carlisle to Moscow a decade after Soviet tanks entered Afghanistan, prompting the United States to boycott the 1980 Summer Olympics, which denied her and 465 other Americans her dream. .

Carlisle could not have redemption. She could not have recognition. She would settle for catharsis.

He recalled what Montreal was like, where any visitor could pay a small fee and swim in the 1976 Olympic facilities, integrated into the fabric of the city. Finally, he could also touch the water that was once banned in Russia.

When Carlisle arrived at the Moscow Olympic venue, chains wrapped around the door. A padlock hugged the chains. The grass grew through the cracks in the empty pool. Tears formed in her eyes.

"The place was abandoned. The entire Olympic site was abandoned, "said Carlisle. "I thought, 'That's poetic'."

Americans were at the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896, when only 14 nations competed and women did not. We were there in Berlin in 1936, when Adolf Hitler received a worldwide audience for propaganda and anti-Semitism. We were there in Melbourne in 1956, when various countries boycotted the Olympics after Soviet forces killed thousands, crushing the Hungarian Revolution.

But a new chapter in the Cold War awakened Jimmy Carter's position. If the Soviet forces, whose largest post-World War II invasion began on December 27, 1979, did not withdraw from Afghanistan, the President promised that the United States would lead a boycott of the Moscow Games.

"We're looking around us and we're going,‘ Yeah right. What idiot is going to boycott the Olympics? "Said American water polo player Chris Dorst. "I started growing my beard and said I wouldn't shave until Carter retracted it. Of course, I put on a nice beard in September."

The deadline came (February 20) and passed without Leonid Brezhnev blinking. Two days later, the Americans conquered the Soviets in "The Miracle on Ice." A month later, Carter said there would be no sequel.

"Ours won't go away," said Carter. “I say not with any mistake. The decision has been made. "

Multiple polls showed that most Americans supported Carter. The United States was joined by West Germany, Japan, Canada, and dozens more, though allies such as Britain, France, and Australia participated.

The United States House of Representatives voted 386-12 in favor of the boycott. The United States Senate voted similarly, 88-4. Still, the United States Olympic Committee had the last word.

Pressed by the government and threatened with insolvency, the USOC voted 1,704-697 to boycott the Olympics on April 12, prompting a failed class action lawsuit by 25 athletes against the committee.

"Carter blackmailed the USOC, said he was leaving his state, that it would be impossible for them to raise funds, he made a sharp turn of arms," ​​said swimmer Brian Goodell. Carter had other options to increase pressure on the Soviets to get out of there, but this was a free political solution. Who cares if hundreds of athletes suffer?

Some took small detours to untouchable legacies, such as Edwin Moses, Carl Lewis, and Greg Louganis, who became heroes in '84. Some, like Isiah Thomas, have reached the pinnacle of sport and still feel incomplete.

Some saw their first wither before the next Games. Some 219 would never compete in the Olympics.

"I still consider it as the death of a loved one," said wrestler Lee Kemp. "You never get over it

Do you remember Kemp?

If not, he understands. Kemp won just three NCAA championships and was the United States' first three-time world champion.

"You can win the Worlds for 20 years, but if you don't win the Olympics, nobody will know anything about you." – Wrestler Lee Kemp, the United States' first three-time world champion

"You can win the Worlds for 20 years, but if you don't win the Olympics, no one will ever hear from you again," Kemp said. "Unless you do it on the Olympic platform, people don't really think you're the best."

Kemp, the 74 kg freestyle world champion in 1978 and 1979, defeated 1980 Olympic gold medalist Valentin Raychev shortly after Moscow. Four years later, Kemp failed to qualify for the 1984 Olympics, finishing second after eventual gold medalist Dave Schultz.

"The most important thing was the mental part of how you see yourself," Kemp said. "It is not about notoriety, but you are doing it to be recognized in your profession as the best. I always saw myself as an Olympic champion."

Does Brian Goodell ring a bell?

Probably not. He only won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics. He was only 17 years old when he was on top of the world.

"I have to go. At least I had that. But 1980 was going to be my moment in the sun," Goodell said. "In '76 you had Bruce Jenner, John Naber, Nadia Comaneci. They were the big names, and I thought I might have a chance to be like this and really make a living. All of that went up in smoke. I would have made a lot of money. Things they would have been radically different. I'm a little bit bitter about that.

"I was at UCLA and I couldn't get out of bed in the morning to go practice or go to class. I couldn't sleep at night. I'm sure he was depressed. It was a struggle every day. It was completely devastating."

Goodell retired from competition in 1981.

"The motivation was gone," said Goodell, the mayor of Mission Viejo, California. "I thought, 'I have to get a job and start a life.'"

Dorst thanks you for not meeting Marybeth Linzmeier. Otherwise, he might not have married her.

The couple began dating in 1983 at Stanford, where Dorst would not have continued training if they had gone to Moscow.

"If he had made it in the 1980s, he surely would have won a couple of medals," Dorst said of his wife, who won eight individual NCAA swimming titles. "She is tall, cute, articulate. She would have been on magazine covers and met a boy from Hollywood. The best thing that happened to me was that she missed it, but it has not been easy. Even now it is not easy."

Dorst participated in the 1984 Games, winning a silver medal. Linzmeier lost the rating by 0.03 seconds. The wound remains too cool for her to speak.

"This is a very painful topic," said Dorst, who was inspired to join the USOC to avoid future boycotts. "She missed by three tenths after hitting the two women who made it to the NCAA Championship that spring. One day, bad race, all you get is one shot. It may not be fair, but those are the rules of the game.

"She doesn't consider herself an Olympian and it's a shame."

The couple lives in California and has three daughters, all of whom are water polo players.

"In context, we couldn't go to the Olympics," said Dorst. "If that's the worst thing that happens to you, you have a lovely life."

They all took gold.

As Soviet domination of the 1980 Games continued, the American Olympians arrived at the United States Capitol to receive recognition medals from Carter.

However, due to oversight by Congress, it was not until 2007 that it became official, and of course, that often forgotten athletes received the rarely awarded Congressional Medal of Honor, also awarded to George Washington, the Wright brothers, Thomas Edison and Neil Armstrong.

"No one bothered to give us that notice," said Goodell. "It was more like, 'Here's a little tchotchke to put your cloak on.'"

Jesse Vassallo was the first in line to receive the medal.

"(Carter) asked me how I would have done it because we had a meeting the same week as the Olympics," Vassallo said. "I said, 'I'd get two golds and a silver.' He didn't ask anyone else after that."

Bill Rodgers sympathized with the unpopular 39th president, who had robbed the world's top-ranked marathoner of his best Olympic shot.

"I did not agree with him on that policy, but I greatly admire him, with his efforts for peace and Habitat for Humanity," said Rodgers, who suffered a foot injury and finished 40th in the & # 39 ; 76 Games, and then failed to qualify & # 39; 84) "I know you meant the best when you started the boycott."

The boycott secured another unrepresentative Olympic field four years later, when the Soviets responded by leading a communist block boycott of the Los Angeles Games.

"Ruining eight years of people's lives was quite selfish and short-sighted," said Kemp, who finally made it to the Olympics as a coach in 2008. "In hindsight, there doesn't seem to be a difference anyway, so we I ask why we made that sacrifice. "

For Kemp, for Linzmeier, for Vassallo, for many more, the pain peaked long after Carter lost his reelection.

Vassallo, who learned eight months before the 1976 Olympics that he was ineligible to represent Puerto Rico, captured two golds at the 1978 World Championship and held a pair of world records.

After the boycott, he suffered a devastating knee injury, requiring nearly two years of recovery, and the death of his father in a car accident. Vassallo qualified in 1984, finishing fourth in the 400-meter individual medley and dropping 0.05 seconds before qualifying for another final the following day.

"The pain came at different times for different people," said Vassallo. "& # 39; 84 was much more painful for those who stayed and did not do well. It was then when I said:" I don't want my children to swim. "I don't want to know anything about the water. I hate swimming. & # 39; "

It took Vassalo until the end of the decade to return to the pool, when his first son wanted to learn to swim. Vassallo continues to teach as a youth coach with the Pompano Beach Piranhas.

"Life would be very different, but it is part of me," Vassallo said of the boycott. "It has made me see things the way I see things. I learned, and that's the way I train. I don't sell them the Olympics. That's the end goal, but it's not all you can get out of it."

Carlisle could not bear to be like Kemp, like Linzmeier, like Vassallo, like many others.

After graduating from Stanford in 1983, Carlisle gave up on the goal he had given so much to pursue.

"I wasn't sure I had everything I knew it would take to continue training and be part of the team." It's kind of a dice game, "Carlisle said." I didn't want my career to end up missing the team. "

Carlisle suffered the Olympic robbery for almost a decade.

In 1989, he sat in a New York taxi, heading to JFK Airport. The city fell silent under a foreign radio report, capturing the driver's attention. He was a banker in Afghanistan. His family fled when the Soviets arrived. Finally, the invaders were leaving their homeland.

"At the time, it was as if my life and his converged," Carlisle said. "I had a personal experience with someone who had lived that time in Afghanistan and was now working well below capacity, but was still alive and grateful.

"I don't think I would have the compassion I have if we were gone. The boycott made me see something much bigger than us. There are far more heartbreaking situations across the planet than athletes training for glory."

The planet now shares misfortune, sorrow, uncertainty, fear. COVID-19 has postponed the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for at least a year. Canceling the first Games since World War II remains an option.

It would be devastating for athletes who have sacrificed so much, who have dedicated so many years to a lifelong dream.

But they could still have peace. They could still find a purpose.

"Although many feel forgotten, he is still alive," said Carlisle. "Although I disagree with Carter's decision, I think he was very prophetic in wanting us to see what he knew. In any case, COVID has shown us that we are a planet.

"We should see beyond ourselves. For those who still have bitterness, sadness, and pain, that is a loss to them. That can become such a beautiful use. "