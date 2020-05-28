The 2 best movies on Netflix right now are both Adam Sandler's movies

Proving once again that Netflix audiences simply can't get enough Adam Sandler, the two best films on the platform at the moment are protagonists of the artist. The list of the most popular movies on Netflix USA USA By May 28 you have Uncut Gems at the top of the pile, with Follow me the roll coming in second, ahead of other recent rates like The lovebirds and The wrong lady. So what could explain why Sandler continues to dominate on Netflix?

Well, the success of Uncut Gems The streaming site is perhaps more easily explained, given that the film received near-universal critical acclaim after its theatrical release, and only hit the platform on Monday. Sandler's performance as a jeweler who finds himself in an increasingly stressful set of circumstances, including a scandalous gamble, was possibly unfortunate to go unnoticed at the Oscars this year, and proves that, when in the mood, he can be an excellent actor.

Compared, Follow me the roll It is a more traditional Sandler romantic comedy, since it involves luxury venues, a rather thin plot, and the suspicious feeling that the actor and his friends wanted to combine work with a vacation. Follow me the roll He sees Sandler play a plastic surgeon visiting Hawaii, and gets his faithful assistant, played by Jennifer Aniston, to pose as his ex-wife. As expected, things are not going well and Netflix viewers are clearly hooked.

The particular success of Sandler's work this week can also be considered against the puzzling fact that more than two billion hours of his production has been seen on Netflix since he signed an exclusive agreement with them in 2014. That's two billion. or more hours Adam Sandler, which shows that, regardless of the critical consensus, there is a large loyal audience for the actor. Sandler fans won't have to wait too long for the new material, either, with upcoming projects including Hubie halloween and Dan Pan as well as a movie with LeBron James.