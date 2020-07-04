The 28 most outrageous lines in Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore speech

I checked the transcript and pulled out the lines you need to see.

1. "Let us also extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful veterans, police officers, first responders and the doctors, nurses and scientists who work tirelessly to kill the virus."

2. "I am here as your President to proclaim, before the country and before the world, this monument will never be desecrated."

Was there some sort of move to knock down Mount Rushmore that I wasn't aware of or …?

3. "And yet, as we gather here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing that our ancestors fought so hard for, fought for, bled to death to make sure."

The subject of this speech is the nation threatened by the liberal horde, and Trump hits it HARD. Repeatedly. Also: there is nothing quite as motivating as fear in terms of taking people to the polls. Or so Trump hopes.

4. "Our nation is witnessing a ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children."

5. "Angry mobs are trying to tear down the statues of our founders, disfigure our most sacred monuments, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities."

This speech, in tone, is very, very similar to Trump's inauguration speech in which he cast a dark vision of the United States and promised "this American butchery stops here and stops right now."

6. "Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing."

In Trump's mind, there are only two types of protesters: the unsuspecting who have no idea what they are protesting and those engaged in professional wrestling like Antifa. That, of course, totally rules out the idea that protesters, or a large part of them, are committed believers that the police need to be reformed and that racial inequality remains a real and pressing problem in the United States.

7. "This attack on our freedom, our magnificent freedom, must stop, and it will stop very quickly."

"Our magnificent freedom".

8. "We will expose this dangerous movement, protect the children of our nation, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life."

Again, Trump leans heavily on fear. The left will ruin your children, if you leave it!

9. "In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate boardrooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute loyalty."

I searched for the definition of "fascism". It is this: "A political philosophy, movement, or regime (like that of the fascists) that exalts the nation and often surpasses the individual and represents a centralized autocratic government led by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regulation, and forced repression of the opposition. " Which, well, uh …

10. "This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution."

Does this feel a little, maybe a little, over the top?

11. "The violent chaos we have seen in the streets and cities run by the Liberal DemocratsrIn all cases, this is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and prejudice in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions. "

Make no mistake: this is the language of a complete culture war. And Trump is fueling him because he believes doing so gives him the best chance of winning a second term.

12. "Our children are taught at school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but villains."

I took a look at my kids' resume just to verify this and now I can officially say that there is nothing there about hating America.

13. "The radical view of American history is a web of lies."

14. "General Washington did not claim power, but simply returned to Mount Vernon as a private citizen."

"If he was smart, he would have put his name on it. You have to put your name on things or nobody remembers you." – Trump in Washington and Mount Vernon.

15. "(Jefferson) was an architect, inventor, diplomat, academic, founder of one of the world's great universities and an ardent defender of freedom."

"Someone came to resist him / He pissed him off until we had a bipartisan system / You haven't met him yet, you haven't had a chance / because he's been kicking ** as ambassador to France."

16. "Lincoln won the Civil War. He issued the Emancipation Proclamation. He led the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment abolishing slavery of all time."

"I've always said that I can be more presidential than any other president in history, except the honest Abe Lincoln, when he's wearing the hat. That's tough, it's tough. It was tough to beat." – Donald Trump, September 2019

17. "They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced."

Trump has leaned much more toward the "silent majority" idea first introduced into American political rhetoric by President Richard Nixon. "THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER!" he tweeted earlier this month.

18. "We will declare the truth in its entirety without apology."

19. "And we are building the wall."

"Trump's campaigns on the progress of the border wall. There isn't much of that." – Los Angeles Times, June 23, 2020

20. "We believe in equal opportunities, justice, and equal treatment for citizens of all races, backgrounds, religions, and creeds."

"Why do we want all these people from 'shitty countries' to come here?" – Donald Trump, 2018

21. "We want a free and open debate, not codes of discourse and cancel culture."

"Republicans feel that social media platforms completely silence conservative voices. We will either vigorously regulate them or shut them down before we can allow this to happen." – Donald Trump, May 27, 2020

22. "His goal is not a better America. His goal is to destroy the United States."

Under this construction, anyone who opposes Trump is trying to achieve the "end" of the country. OKAY.

23. "For our honor, for the good of our children, for the good of our union, we must protect and preserve our history, our heritage and our great heroes."

"Our heritage."

24. "We are the people who dream a spectacular dream – it was called Las Vegas in the Nevada desert – that we built Miami from the Florida swamp and that we carved our heroes in the face of Mount Rushmore."

As our Founding Fathers always said, "What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas."

25. "We established the Wild West, we won two world wars, we landed American astronauts on the moon, and very soon we will plant our flag on Mars."

26. "No one has done it as we have."

"There is no half step" – Big Daddy Kane

27. "Centuries from now, our legacy will be the cities we build, the champions we forge, the good we did, and the monuments we create to inspire all of us."

Wait wait. Do we have a champion forge? How did you not know about this before?

28. "I love your state. I love this country."

"I love the lamps." – Brick Tamblin. Yes, this feels like a good place to end.