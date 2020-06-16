The '30 Rock & # 39; meeting is set on NBC to show the upcoming shows on the network

NBC is making 2006 again, through science or magic: "30 Rock" will return to Peacock next month for a new remotely produced original event that will also double as an opening special for NBCUniversal properties.

The special, which will air on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC, it will feature the return of cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and others, reprising their "30 Rock" roles for what NBC describes as "the first of its kind – hearing event in advance. "

The return of "30 Rock" comes when NBC also recently aired a new episode of "Parks and Recreation," in which the stars of the show reprise their roles in a whole new story. In this case, the "30 Rock" special will also be filmed remotely, but the story will also serve as a promotion for NBCUniversal programming.

The hour-long commercial-free event will premiere on NBC first and then air through the US. USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, and will be available to stream on NBCU's new service, Peacock, on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET. That's two days after Peacock's national launch on July 15. ("30 Rock" is available to stream on Peacock).

The "opening event" will feature characters from "30 Rock" including Liz Lemon (Fey), Jack Donaghy (Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (McBrayer) and more promoting "the stories and talent featured on NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season, ”the network said.

"We are all happy to have this excuse to work (remotely) together again for NBC," Fey and Robert Carlock, executive producers of "30 Rock," said in a joint statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and all."

Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc., in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships, are behind the special, which is being powered by NBCU's advertising division. Oz Rodríguez ("Saturday Night Live") will direct the special.

"At NBCUniversal, we are excited to produce an advancement that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with both viewers and advertisers," said Linda Yaccarino, president of advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; This year, it's about the future of our industry: a future where we can meet the public wherever they are, with the stories that move them. "

Yaccarino's quote also included a line that presumably was not written by Fey and Carlock: "As the old saying goes … when life hands you over to Lemon, make her the hostess of the Upfront!"

The "30 Rock" Upfront special will feature special guest appearances from NBCUniversal, highlighting new and recurring programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo and more. It sounds a bit like the fall preview specials that networks produced for years, often featuring artists in their network series character, promoting new television shows.

"We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audience is at the center of our reinvented Upfront experience," said Josh Feldman, executive vice president, chief marketing and creative advertising. from NBCUniversal.

"30 Rock" aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013, with 16 Emmys, including three consecutive wins for comedy series. The show also garnered seven Golden Globes, 22 guild awards from SAG, WGA, DGA, and PGA; as well as the Image, Peabody and AFI Awards. The series also holds the record for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series, and it received a total of 103 Emmy nominations in seven seasons on NBC.