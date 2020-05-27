The 32 brutal deaths in the war of Apokolips

In a devastating turn of events, Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips ended the DC animated movie Universe in the bloodiest way, killing each character and creating another Flash point that resets the timeline. Apokolips war concludes the DCAU continuity that began in 2014 with The Flash Point Paradox. The film divided fans due to its bold decision to explicitly kill DC heroes.

Superman (Jerry O & # 39; Connell) leads the Justice League in a decisive attack against Apokolips, home of Darkseid (Tony Todd). However, Darkseid is ahead of his plans and greets them with an endless horde of Paradooms, hybrids between Parademons and Doomsday. These monsters tear heroes apart before they have a chance to react. Some of the characters that manage to survive are Superman, who has liquid Kryptonite injected into his body; Batman (Jason O & # 39; Mara), who was brainwashed by Darkseid to make him his slave, and Raven (Taissa Farmiga), who is about to lose control and let her father Trigon (John DiMaggio) break free from his mental prison. Two years later, Superman tries to save Earth once again, but dozens of new deaths indicate that the only way to fix everything is through another Flash Point.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Justice League Dark: Apokolips War Ending Explained

32 DC characters die brutal deaths on screen in Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips before the last DC Trinity image and the remaining heroes fade into white in a catastrophic event. Here is a breakdown of all explicit victims.

Brutal Justice League Deaths In Apokolips War

Hal Jordan: The most iconic Green Lantern and one of the main founding members of the Justice League is the first victim of the battle on Apokolips. When Superman tells the tragedy to John Constantine (Matt Ryan) two years later, a flashback shows Hal Jordan being subdued by five Paradooms with blood splatters from his mouth.

Aquaman: Despite having such an important role in the beginning of the DCAU, the King of Atlantis is the second fatal victim of Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips, only appears in the scene where Superman plans the foray into Apokolips and later in the flashback of his death without any line of dialogue. It is cut in half by Darkseid's Omega rays.

Zatanna At the beginning of Apokolips war, Zatanna (Camilla Luddington) and Constantine officially join the Justice League. However, the Master of Magic doesn't last long in the battle against the Paradooms and four of them eat her alive, leading Constantine to escape in fear and spend the next two years submerged in a deep addiction to alcohol.

John Constantine: The hidden sorcerer plays an important role in Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips – Serves as the point of view of the audience throughout the film. During the final battle with Darkseid, Superman is possessed by Trigon and breaks Constantine's neck after the wizard unleashes him from Raven's mind. However, he meets Zatanna in heaven and she brings him back to life with a kiss.

John Stewart: The last human Green Lantern remains. When Darkseid decides to take Oa, Stewart crawls towards the main battery to recharge his ring, but he barely recites his oath when Darkseid orders Batman to send some of Earth's magma through a Tube Boom so he can build another base. His body is instantly charred. The corpses of Guy Gardner and the Guardians are also scattered across the battlefield.

Shazam: Captain Marvel suffers longer torture in Apokolips war. While all his teammates are being harassed, a group of Paradooms rips off his right leg. He barely escapes, but is overwhelmed by another group of Paradooms near the Great Wall of China two years later as he attempts to destroy one of Darkseid's machines. He yells "Shazam!" one last time and the resulting explosion kills him offscreen.

Swamp Thing: The anthropomorphic force of nature remains distant from war. Only after Constantine convinces him to defend Earth, does he realize that nature is also at stake. He attacks the Reaper machine in the Congo with all his power, taking him down alone while being attacked by hordes of Paradooms. Despite its unmatched performance, it dies in action.

Cyborg: Victor Stone (Shemar Moore) helps Shazam escape in the first battle against Darkseid, but the villain rips off his arms and turns him into a living battery for his base in Apokolips. After his mind is released from Darkseid's control, Cyborg creates a black hole and sacrifices himself to kill it, taking Trigon with them.

Related: Apokolips War Is The Justice League Snyder DCEU Movie Almost Done

Brutal deaths of teenage titans in the Apokolips war

Kid Flash: Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips It marks Wallace West's first appearance, though he's only present at the Superman briefing before the attack and is already dead in Damian Wayne's (Stuart Allan) flashback of the Teen Titans massacre. Lying on the rubble, blood drips from his nose and mouth and his eyes remain open, suggesting death from blunt trauma.

Bumblebee: In the same flashback scene, Karen Beecher lies on the ground behind Kid Flash and close to Starfire (which was ripped in half but Darkseid turned him into a cyborg). Bumblebee first appeared in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract as one of the founding members of the Teen Titans.

Blue beetle He resists the attack a little more than most of his teammates, but he is thrown to the ground and one of the monsters stomps on him mercilessly. Damian, Raven and Nightwing continue to fight and the bodies of Beast Boy and Red Arrow are briefly seen nearby.

Super Boy: Superboy survives the Teen Titans massacre and joins Shazam and Steel in the raid on the Darkseid & # 39; s Reaper machine near the Great Wall. He fights against a large group of Paradooms until one of them reaches behind him and breaks his neck.

Damian Wayne: Batman's son Damian Wayne becomes one of the strongest heroes after witnessing the tragedy at the Tower of the Titans. He plays a crucial role in the search for the remaining heroes to defeat Darkseid. Batman nearly kills him when they reach Apokolips, but he regains his consciousness and Damian saves him from Damian's Darkseid Omega Rays, which is completely charred. However, Raven's tears bring him back to life.

Related: Justice League Vs Teen Titans: Who Wins?

Brutal suicide squad deaths in the Apokolips war

Leopard: Wonder Woman's lifelong enemy arrives on the first floor of LexCorp with Damian, Superman, and the Suicide Squad, but is then riddled with bullets after witnessing the murder of Lady Shiva (Sachie Alessio).

Perdition: The "man who broke the bat" has no trouble killing Paradooms through brute force alongside King Shark (John DiMaggio), but cannot fend off a group of them atop LexCorp, where he is finally eaten alive. .

Black Blanket Aquaman's arch enemy stays with the Suicide Squad after teleporting Superman, Damian, Raven, and Constantine to Apokolips. He tries to prevent more Paradooms from approaching the Boom Tube, but one Paradoom breaks it in half right after Bane's death.

Captain Boomerang: Flash's evil enemy manages to reach the top of the LexCorp tower without a scratch. Before the explosion detonated by Lois Lane (Rebecca Romijn), Captain Boomerang (Liam McIntyre) learns that King Shark really can speak.

Shark King: This original member of the Suicide Squad has the most brutal deaths in Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips. He chews on several soldiers and Paradooms and arrives at the Tube Boom with Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn (Hyden Walch), where he dies in the LexCorp explosion. The film previously suggests that King Shark had a relationship with Constantine.

Harley Quinn: Joker's old pudding is the character he enjoys Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips the most. He seems to have the best time of his life even after the offscreen deaths of Joker and Amanda Waller, but his adventure comes to an end when the LexCorp explosion destroys Lois Lane and the Suicide Squad.

Related: Suicide Squad 2: All Characters Returning In James Gunn DC Sequel

Deaths of other DC characters in the Apokolips war

Lady Shiva After locking himself up with Damian Wayne in his temple, he persuades her to join Superman and his new team to get to LexCorp and use the Boom Tube. Lady Shiva is the first victim in the shooting against the military with a bullet to the head. It takes Damian a few seconds to pay tribute to him before continuing.

Steel: He attacks the Reaper near the Great Wall alongside Superboy and Shazam, but is the first victim after being hit by a laser beam and falling from a great height.

Black orchid: The physical manifestation of the Mystery House since Justice League: Dark Take part in the attack on the Reaper in the North Sea. It launches the house against the machine and easily kills several Paradooms, but it cannot escape one of its laser beams and is instantly erased.

Batwing: Luke Fox is the first victim in the North Sea. He tries to escape from a flying Paradoom and land on the Reaper to help Batwoman and Batgirl, but his wings are fired by his laser beams before he succeeds.

Batwoman: Also part of the North Sea team, Batwoman fights alongside Batgirl on top of the Reaper. She achieves a solid kill with just two pistols, but is hit by a Paradoom that flies at full speed.

Bat girl: Barbara Gordon is the member of the North Sea Team who protects most Paradooms with only her staff and gadgets, but one of them grabs her by the neck and hits her on the ground. Two more jump on it and eat it alive.

Galius Zed, Barreer Wot and Procanon Kaa: The last three green lanterns plus John Stewart and Kilowog. They desperately fly towards Darkseid, who kills them with his Omega Beams without sweating. Barreer Wot's death is particularly harsh: lightning strikes his skull for several seconds before falling to the ground.

Kilowog: Darkseid strangles the Lantern while ordering Batman to send Earth's magma to Oa. When Darkseid finishes speaking, he breaks Kilowog's neck.

Etrigan: The demon friend of Constantine and his drinking friend. Etrigan (Ray Chase) is one of the most powerful heroes in Justice League Dark: War of Apokolips, defeating Paradooms and Damian's ninjas with ease. He almost defeated Cyborg Wonder Woman in a sword fight before she stabbed him with her own sword and threw him into the fire.

Lex Luthor: After the League's first outright failure, Darkmind recruits the evil brain and places it under the command of Batman. He executes his plans on Earth, but transfers crucial information to Lois Lane's resistance. Luthor (Rainn Wilson) teleports Superman and company to Apokolips via LexCorp's Boom Tube and remains with the Suicide Squad, but is then shown motionless on the ground with a Paradoom claw on his chest.

Lois Lane: Superman's romantic partner hardens two years after the tragedy in Apokolips. She fights Harley Quinn in an underground fight and then leads the team on the way to LexCorp. However, she cannot retain the Tube Boom Paradooms and detonates the tower.

Although there are many more bloody attacks in Justice League Dark: War of ApokolipsMany of the victims manage to survive, only to be rebuilt as cyborgs by Darkseid: In the first battle, two Paradooms rip off Hawkman's wings. Martian Manhunter is burned alive. Mera's face is divided. Wonder Woman (Rosario Dawson) has her left arm ripped off. When Raven recalls the massacre at Titans Tower, one of the bodies lying on the ground belongs to Starfire, whose insides spill out of both halves of her body. Meanwhile, Nightwing tries to protect Damian, but is stabbed by a Paradoom. Damian was later revealed to submerge his corpse in the Lazarus Pit to bring him back to life, but it doesn't work: Dick Grayson drives him crazy. In the end, Starfire holds him in her lap, tied with a straitjacket. Its existence is brief and painful until the last moments of the DCAU.

Next: The 28 future and in-development DC movies

Explanation of the Jimmy Fallon Blackface controversy: What did he do?