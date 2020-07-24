The 32 weirdest lines from Donald Trump's last interview with Sean Hannity

I checked the transcript and pulled out the lines you need to see. They are downstairs.

1. "Well, it's actually the China virus. Call it Covid. Call it by many different names."

2. "We are leading by example. We don't want to have people so close. We have been so enthusiastic. Everyone wanted to go there."

Then wait. Did Trump cancel the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida to set an example about crowds? Didn't the convention move? to Charlotte's Jacksonville so you can have a big crowd? I'm confused.

3. "We went to North Carolina. We wanted to do it there. Everything was ready. We were going to build a beautiful facility. And he was hit hard. And the governor then, really, could have treated us better, Democratic Governor."

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was unwilling to give up the state's rules on masking and social distancing. That's why Trump moved the convention to Florida, where his acolyte, Ron DeSantis, is governor. But now Trump is "setting the example" by canceling the Jacksonville portion of the convention. But is Roy Cooper still bad? So…

4. "I thought I had an obligation not to have large numbers, large numbers of people in a room."

THE WHOLE REASON THE CONVENTION MOVED TO FLORIDA WAS SO MUCH TRUMP COULD HAVE A CROWD. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills here!

5. "We have great enthusiasm at the party. I think we have never had it, even more than in 2016. And you see what is happening with the polls."

Er i do look what happens with the surveys.

6. "Since … it's funny. Since I made a … gave a speech at Mount Rushmore. And since then, it's been really something. There has been … I mean, before that, really. You have everything this false, these suppression polls, and just like 2016, when these false polls were published, the media. "

I feel like Trump is trying to say something important here. But I really don't know what it is.

7. "We will put 50,000, 60,000 people who really know what they are doing. And they are strong. They are tough. And we could solve these problems so quickly."

The President of the United States alone said he will send 60,000 soldiers to American cities to quell the protests. Very normal things!

8. "At some point, we are going to have to do something much stronger than being invited. But we have to be invited."

Trump appears to be threatening unilateral action against cities. So yes.

9. "If they invited us to enter, we would enter with 50,000, 75,000 people."

Wait, now we have up to 75,000 federal troops ready to be sent to American cities?

10. "I think the people who totally controlled him, like a puppet, were radical. I don't think it's him. I don't think he even knows what we're talking about."

Trump has repeatedly suggested, without evidence, that Biden is a sort of Manchurian candidate on the liberal left.

11. "You have to be very smart. I'm dealing with the bosses of these countries. And each of them is a world-class chess player."

Here's a great read on how Russian President Vladimir Putin has used chess as a political tool.

12. "And if you are not 100% in your game, if you are not 100%, you have a problem."

I don't know what exactly "100% sharp-plus" means, but I think it's very similar to giving it 100%.

13. "I looked, I looked at what we have in this country. I went in and I guessed it from before, but after seeing what was happening with horrible commercial agreements, horrible military agreements, spent money, it was being sent like water."

"I went in and guessed it from before." – Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

14. "So many different things I could go, and you don't have enough time. I could go all night with it."

Honestly, the same.

15. "And they'll take you to the dry cleaners like you've never seen before. It's very easy."

They will starch the collars of your shirt like you've never seen before. Trust me. Large amount of starch.

16. "Let's not kid ourselves. Everyone knows it. Everyone knows it. Senators will tell you that at its best it wasn't."

So does "everyone" know that Joe Biden "at his best was not"? Uh ok

17. "Look, whatever is going to help, if it was a 5% probability, a 2% probability, use it. And I will use it. I used it at Walter Reed Hospital the other day."

Trump's investment in wearing masks is jarring. This is exactly what he said before putting on a mask on Walter Reed last weekend (bold is mine): "Well, he probably has a mask, if you must know that. I mean, he probably has a mask. I think when you're in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you're talking to a lot of soldiers and people who, in some cases, just came off the operating tables, I think it's a great thing to wear a mask. I have never been against masks, but I do think they have a time and a place"What an endorsement! When Trump signs an agreement to represent a mask company?!?!?

18. "The whole world was hit. China allowed it to escape Europe and the whole world, including us."

While there is no doubt that China was less than transparent about the spread of Covid-19 in their country, it is not entirely clear to me that China could have prevented the spread of the virus outside the country, even if they had wanted to. Covid-19 is a highly communicable disease.

19. "There's a tremendous one, you know, you don't see much on the news, but you have countries that are going through relatively what we're doing more-more-more. It's horrible."

To be clear: The United States has the most cases of coronavirus (more than 4 million) and the majority of deaths from the virus (more than 144,000) of any nation in the world.

20. "And we are going to win. And we are going to win sooner rather than later."

"Medical experts urge the United States to shut down and start again as coronavirus cases exceed 4 million"

21. "And therapeutically, I think the therapy is going to be fantastic. Frankly, I would like to have that first because you could go to hospitals, give someone an injection, or do whatever you have to do, and they would get better right away."

"Therapeutically, therapeutically". — The president of the United States

22. "I would like to see everyone, if they can't spread, if they can't have, be socially distant, then I think they should probably put it on. "

"Suddenly everyone has to wear a mask, and as you know, masks also cause problems." – Donald Trump to Chris Wallace, July 19 (yes, that was five days ago).

23. "You won't lose with that. So do it."

Masks: You won't lose with that.

24. "We will help other countries, but we want to take care of ourselves. We are going to build factories. We are going to bring stores like you have never seen before."

Hannity asked Trump what the country would be like in four years if he were re-elected in November. Your answer? "We are going to bring stores like you've never seen before."

25. "We will be respected. And now we are respected by other countries. They respect us more than they have in many, many decades. I will tell you."

Wait They are already respect? Or we are going be respected?

26. "And by the way, if we didn't have that wall right now, it would have numbers in Texas and California, in New Mexico, as I wouldn't believe."

Texas and California are two of the main critical points for the increase in coronaviruses at the moment. Does Trump seem to be saying it would be much worse if it weren't for a border wall? I think?

27. "But the other thing we've done is the Space Force. You know, we put it in, it's the first time in 76 years that we've had a new force."

28. "Yes, no, I have released the first releases."

29. "Because we were brought to the cleaners in all countries. Allied or not, we were brought to the cleaners."

This necklace is SO starched!

30. "The fact is, President Obama and Vice President Biden, and the whole group of them with Brennan and Comey and McCabe and Lisa Page and Strzok, their lover, and beyond them, far beyond them, spied on the campaign, using the intelligence agencies of our country, illegally, this is illegal as it can be, this is treason, there are many things you can call it, they spied on the campaign of another party or presidential campaign. "

(narrator's voice) That's not a fact. "Not at all. Also, this sentence is 77 words long.

31. "But Obama and Biden knew everything, and they spied on the opposite party's campaign, using intelligence."

"The Justice Department Inspector General found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place undercover agents or informants within Donald J. Trump's 2016 campaign while agents investigated whether his associates conspired with Russia's election interference operation, people familiar with a draft of the inspector general's report said. " – New York Times, December 2019

32. "There was no way, I understand the system very well, I understand that being president is very good, there was no way that this would have happened without, without President Obama knowing everything."

"I very well understand being president." – Donald Trump. Yes, this feels like a good place to end.