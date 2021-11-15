The 355, a new American spy film is coming out. It is directed by Simon Kinberg. The screenplay was written by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg, based on a story by Rebeck.The film has people who are called Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez.

What is the expected release date for The 355?

The 355 will be released by “Universal Pictures” on January 7, 2022. The original date of release was January 15, 2021. It was delayed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It then moved up to January 7, 2022.

What is the plot?

According to the movie’s website, “The 355” is a thriller. It is about spies. Instead of talking about the Cold War and the War on Terror, this story takes place in a modern world where non-state groups can threaten countries from any country that they have access to the internet.

The story begins when a mercenary steals something. We don’t know what it is, but it means that if the wrong person gets it, they could start World War III.

The CIA Agent Mace Brown (Chastain) is assigned with getting the device. She recruits three experts to help her- Khadijah, an MI6 agent and expert in computers, who will be important because of what they are up against. Graciela is a Colombian expert. Marie is from Germany.

The people that they know may be in danger and the contractors may go after them. Khadijah has a partner, and Graciela has two kids.

The action moves around the world from Paris to Morocco and China. The women will be friends, but it could end up with them killing each other.

What is the star cast in The 355?

Jessica Chastain as Mason “Mace” Brown, a wild card CIA agent.

Lupita Nyong’o as Khadijah, a former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist.

Diane Kruger as Marie, a rival German BND agent.

Penélope Cruz as Graciela, a skilled Colombian DNI agent and psychologist.

Fan Bingbing as Lin Mi Sheng, a mysterious Chinese MSS agent tracking the team’s every move.

Sebastian Stan is Nick, a CIA agent, and Mace’s colleague.

Édgar Ramírez as Luis, a DNI agent.

Emilio Insolera

Jason Wong

John Douglas Thompson as Larry Marks

Hiten Patel as Ahmed-Imam

Leo Staar as Grady

Oleg Kricunova as Pyotr Khasanov

What about the production of The 355:

Jessica Chastain proposed the idea of a female-led spy movie. She wanted it to be like the Mission: Impossible and James Bond movies. She talked to her director Simon Kinberg about it while she was making her movie, “Dark Phoenix.” He liked the idea.

The concept was built upon and in May 2018, it was announced that Kinberg would direct the film with Chastain producing, in addition to her starring alongside Marion Cotillard, Penélope. People showed interest in this project. They were pitching it to people at the Cannes Film Festival.

It was something that Amazon Studios and Global Road Entertainment wanted to buy. Then, Universal Pictures won by bidding more money for this project.

In February, Chastain put out a request for suggestions about the casting of male actors, then in May, it was announced that Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez had joined the cast of the film. In June, Diane Kruger was added to the cast.

Filming started in July 2019. They filmed between Paris, Morocco, and London. They used Senate House as a location. In September 2019, Emilio Insolera joined the cast of the film. Additional filming was completed in London in July 2020 with precautionary protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

