The 38 strangest quotes from the new & # 39; interview & # 39; Donald Trump with Sean Hannity

The "interview" was, as is often the case when Hannity and Trump speak, a complaint session, as the President used Hannity's friendly forum to paint a version of reality that does not correspond to, well, reality.

1. "And we cannot abolish our police. They want to abolish our police."

2. "I was very kind to Mayor de Blasio. I got him fans when he needed them. I got him help at the hospital when I needed him. I got him everything he needed. I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I have everything, shields. I have everything for that man. "

"ME."

3. "Then he launches a big Black Lives Matter sign right in the middle of Fifth Avenue. And all the merchants along Fifth Avenue are furious. They are furious. And the whole city is furious."

It is unclear to me where Trump got the evidence that retailers on 5th Avenue or the "entire city" of New York are "furious" about De Blasio's decision to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the street.

4. "But I was so good to him and Governor Cuomo, as if no one had been good. And all you end up doing outside of that place is being prosecuted and having a lot of trouble."

So Trump seems to be suggesting that because his administration helped Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo deal with the coronavirus in his city, and declares that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance should not be investigating the secret money paid to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election. Or something?

5. "So New York is not where I was. Everyone is leaving. They are moving to Florida."

"Everyone leaves". On a related note, that quote reminds me of this one from "Spinal Tap" band manager Ian Faith: "The Boston concert has been canceled … Yes. I wouldn't worry though, it's not a big college town "

6. "I think they, you know, there is an expression, an old expression, that was misused in the old days in politics. I think they brainwashed him. They brainwashed him. He doesn't know where he is. He doesn't know what he is doing ".

OK, so the President of the United States suggests that his liberal opponent has inadvertently brainwashed his opponent of the general election, a former Vice President of the United States. A kind of "Manchurian" candidate. Of course! Very normal things!

7. "You haven't taken any cognitive tests because you couldn't pass one."

How does Trump know that a] Biden has not taken any kind of cognitive test and b] failed one? He does not!

8. "In fact, I took one when, very recently, when I, when I was, the radical left said: is it all there? Is it all there? And I proved that it was there, because I got – I did well. I took the test "

Hope for? We know that Trump took a 10-minute cognitive test at Walter Reed Hospital in January 2018, but the White House has not released any more recent evidence of Trump's mental ability. A memo from the White House doctor released last month did not mention that Trump had undergone any form of cognitive testing during his most recent physical examination.

9. "I took it at the Walter Reed Medical Center in front of the doctors. And they were very surprised. They said it's an incredible thing. Rarely does someone do what you just did."

Trump always has to be the best at everything. Always. Always.

10. "They've totally taken it, and I think it's because they don't understand what's going on."

Trump, again, questions Biden's mental acuity. No evidence or proof.

11. "I think we are doing very well in the polls. I think if you look at the different states, I think we are doing very well. We are increasing rapidly."

An ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday morning showed 67% of the public disapprove of how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic. A look at recent national polls suggests that Trump is 8-12 points behind Biden in hypothetical general election clashes.

12. "We have great Hispanic support. We have tremendous African-American support. I think we have great support, period."

In CNN's June poll, Trump's job approval rating among people of color was 26%. Among African Americans, it was 10%. So, yes, "tremendous". Insurance.

13. "Dr. Fauci is a good man, but he has made many mistakes, like, you don't have to ban them from entering heavily infected China. I did it anyway, and we saved hundreds of thousands of lives."

Food to go? Donald Trump, who is not a doctor, knows more about this virus and has made more correct calls than Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has chaired the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and has served six presidents. Ooooooookkkk.

14. "They have been wrong about many things, including facial masks. Maybe they are wrong, maybe not. But many of them said, don't wear a mask, don't wear a mask. And now they are saying, wear a mask."

Wait. Trump says we should now wear masks? Or not? I don't think he knows, honestly. I just wanted to shoot the so-called experts who said not to wear a mask in the early days of the coronavirus.

15. "And we are testing and creating, it is the best thing that has happened to the opposite party, but we are doing something that nobody has done up to that point, and we are doing a great job."

In which the President of the United States says, publicly, that increasing the evidence for a global pandemic is good for his political opponents, presumably because more cases will be found? Like what?

16. "They, in most cases, in almost … I mean, literally, in most cases, heal automatically. They get better automatically."

Do people with coronaviruses improve "automatically"? Uh no.

17. "But I think it's okay to wear a mask if it makes you feel comfortable."

Also because it is by far the most effective way to limit the spread of Covid-19!

18. "I don't think you need one that tests you all the time, everyone around you does it, you are quite far away. You speak of social distancing. You are far away."

Donald Trump in masks, I still don't get it.

19. "And he makes a speech. And he goes on stage with this massive mask. There is no one on stage. And then he takes it off. He likes it to generally hang from his left ear. I think he does it. Feel good, frankly. , if you want to know the truth. And I suppose that it is well. "

Oh man! Biden wears a mask!

20. "And I agree with that, if he wants to do that. He has the biggest mask I think I've ever seen. It covers a large proportion of his face."

Biden is trying to protect himself and model appropriate public health behavior for others. HA HA HA HA HA HA.

21. "Yes, I think, if I am in the right place, if I am with soldiers, people who do not want to spread anything."

Wait but Trump didn't alone you say you definitely don't have coronavirus? Why is the test done all the time? So what would you be spreading by not wearing a mask during your visit to Walter Reed on Saturday?

22. "And it is … a lot of that, it is you who spread, not they spread."

Offered without comment.

23. "Now, I'm usually pretty isolated, as president, so I'm pretty isolated."

You are talking about your exposure to the coronavirus. I think.

24. "Well, a ship's ventilation system is a lot, they are circulating. And they are being heavily overhauled, to be honest."

[looks around the room slowly]

25. "So, I mean, they treat it: The IRS treats me like I used to treat the Tea Party, except worse. And I'm under a tax audit. I've been for a long period of time."

According to my calculations, Trump has been publicly saying that he's been audited by the IRS since February 2016. Which, well, that's a very long audit. Plus: You can free your tax returns while you're under audit! Richard Nixon did it!

26. "We made a deal. In fact, it was – I guess it was even signed. And once I ran or won, or somewhere long ago, it was all like, well, let's start again. It's a disgrace." .

So if I'm reading this correctly, did Trump say he had an "agreement" with the IRS about his taxes before running for office? And that the IRS withdrew from the deal after he won? That sounds like something we should know more about!

27. "Well, first of all, President Obama and Joe Biden spied on my campaign. They knew everything that was happening."

28. "I know how the White House works, I think I can say now, better than anyone."

Always. Have. A. Being. Best.

29. "They spied on my campaign. I said it a long time ago. No one believed me. And now it turns out to be a fact."

30. "As for General Flynn, he is a great hero. He is a great knight. What they are doing to that man, they have destroyed him."

"My guilty plea and my agreement to cooperate with the Office of the Special Adviser reflect a decision I made in the best interest of my family and our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions." – Michael Flynn

31. "Roger Stone was treated very unfairly, unbelievably unfair."

Roger Stone was found guilty by a jury of his peers of lying to Congress and witnessing manipulation regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 election. In fact, he was found guilty of all 7 charges brought by the Justice Department. .

32. "I am always thinking. I am always thinking."

Same.

33. "He knew everything. He was probably in charge of it or he was. Joe Biden, you know, I don't know if he knows where he is, but he was there. He knew everything."

In which Trump suggests, with zero evidence, that the former President of the United States was the leader of a massive espionage operation against him in the 2016 election. A spy campaign, he would add, has been discredited.

34. "And vets are loving Trump."

No one goes in the third person like Donald Trump goes in the third person!

35. "We need more judges and more judges. Now he sees it with the Supreme Court more than ever. And the next president, I have had two, and the next president will be able to choose two or three or one or whatever, but many judges" .

Reminder: Of the current 9 Supreme Court justices, five were appointed by Republican Presidents, including Chief Justice John Roberts.

36. "And we have many things that we are doing and many things that we have already completed. And you cannot do more than what we have done."

[does a series of complex mathematical calculations] Yes, this is verified.

37. "Well, I like your voice to be heard, but it will always be for us. I mean, it will be for us."

"I am taking off my red hat with this interview." – Kanye West, July 8

38. "And we are not going to be Venezuela."

This feels like a good place to end.