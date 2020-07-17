The & # 39; alarming outbreak & # 39; Covid-19 spreads through DHS training facilities

On Friday, the union, which represents thousands of CBP employees, officially requested that the agency immediately send employees currently in training, as well as test employees for Covid-19, home before departure.
"FLETC Charleston facilities are no longer safe for apprentices under current circumstances," national union president Tony Reardon said in a statement to CNN, adding that the union learned of the "alarming outbreak" earlier this week. .
Closing the training would allow for evaluation and prevent recurrence, Reardon said.
The Charleston facility is one of three federal law enforcement residential training sites and is used by CBP, the United States Coast Guard, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service and other federal law enforcement agencies. law.
The agencies, which tracked the contacts, believe the outbreak may have been caused by a coronavirus-infected contractor who visited the facility's bar, according to a letter from Reardon to the presidents of local union chapters. It was then broadcast to other students who were at the bar and then to additional students.
The union expressed concern that other factors contributed to the outbreak.
According to the union, it was not possible to question and take the temperature of all the people who come and go daily. Furthermore, the guidance on social distancing and wearing masks was not followed or enforced.
"Most importantly, and this is an issue for the entire CBP, the agency is not yet testing for its employees, including all students, contractors and instructors at the FLETC sites," said Reardon.
The students are in classrooms with around 50 people in masks, according to a person at the training center who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the center.
It's "probably a breeding ground," said the person at the training center, adding that outside of class, the requirements for wearing masks and social distance are even more relaxed.
"In today's world, zero risk is not achievable, but getting as close to that number as possible is my daily charge," he said.
In March, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, which trains more than 67,000 law enforcement officers each year, temporarily suspended on-site training. That pause resulted in a delay for newly trained law enforcement officers in the field, according to a spokesperson.
On June 17, the training center resumed training under the renewed protocols, such as social distancing, improved personal hygiene, and facial coverage.