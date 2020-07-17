The & # 39; alarming outbreak & # 39; Covid-19 spreads through DHS training facilities







At least 23 students and teachers have tested positive at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Charleston, where Customs and Border Protection personnel were being trained, according to the National Union of Treasury Employees.

On Friday, the union, which represents thousands of CBP employees, officially requested that the agency immediately send employees currently in training, as well as test employees for Covid-19, home before departure.

"FLETC Charleston facilities are no longer safe for apprentices under current circumstances," national union president Tony Reardon said in a statement to CNN, adding that the union learned of the "alarming outbreak" earlier this week. .

Closing the training would allow for evaluation and prevent recurrence, Reardon said.