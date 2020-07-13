The & # 39; best estimate & # 39; of CDC is 40 percent of COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic

In an updated guide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said their "best estimate" is that 40 percent of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.

In the update, released July 10, the CDC said the basic number of reproduction or the number of people "a person is likely to infect" is 2.5, and the level of infectivity for asymptomatic people is 75 percent. , in relation to symptomatic patients.

The government agency added a new part to its report, an "Infection Mortality Ratio," which "takes symptomatic and asymptomatic cases into account and may therefore be a more directly measurable parameter for disease severity for COVID-19 ". The new metric states that it is estimated that 0.65 percent of people with COVID-19 die.

In late May, the CDC estimated that 35 percent of patients could be asymptomatic, Fox News previously reported. In April, the CDC estimated that about 25 percent of cases could be asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are of great concern to public health officials and lawmakers because of their ability to spread the virus without knowing that they are sick themselves.

In June, a World Health Organization official said the spread of asymptomatic patients appeared to be "very rare." The comments were rejected a few days after criticism from many members of the scientific community, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the statement "was not correct."

Separately that month, a study published by researchers in China found that asymptomatic patients had a weaker immune response to the virus.

As of Monday morning, more than 12.9 million cases of coronaviruses have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 3.3 million are in the United States, the most affected country on the planet.

