The & # 39; brand and packaging review & # 39; Butterworth's After Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben Announces Redesigns

Ms. Butterworth's brand is yet another to receive an updated image, after Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima are being redesigned in an effort to "eliminate racial bias" in products.

Conagra Brands, owner of Mrs. Butterworth's line of syrups, bottled in the form of women, and pancake mixes, announced Wednesday that it has begun "a complete brand and packaging overhaul" of the breakfast staple.

In a statement to Fox News, the brand said Ms. Butterworth "intends to evoke images of a loving grandmother." However, Conagra acknowledged that packaging could be problematic.

"We stand in solidarity with our black and brown communities and can see that our packaging can be interpreted in a way that is totally inconsistent with our values," the company said.

"We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias, and as a result, we have begun a complete overhaul of Ms. Butterworth's brand and packaging," the statement continued. “It is heartbreaking and unacceptable that there is racism and racial injustice throughout the world. We will be part of the solution. Let's work together to move towards change. "

Earlier Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced that it will undergo a complete rebranding for its Aunt Jemima products "to move toward racial equality."

Mars Inc. entity Uncle Ben will also gain a new "visual identity" in an effort to "evolve" the brand and "help end racial prejudice and injustice," a spokesperson told Fox News.

No date was set for brand updates.