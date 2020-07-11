The & # 39; Broken Heart Syndrome & # 39; has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, study finds

A new study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday found that cardiomyopathy, or "broken heart syndrome," increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Conducted by Cleveland Clinic researchers at two Ohio hospitals, the study examined 1,914 patients from five different two-month periods, 250 of whom had been hospitalized in March and April, who had Acute Coronary Syndrome. They compared those patients with others who had shown similar problems on four timelines in the past two years.

THE MYSTERIOUS CONNECTION BETWEEN THE CORONAVIRO AND THE HEART

The study found that the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy, or Takotsubo syndrome, increased by a significant 7.8 percent during the initial apex of the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic incidences ranging from 1.5 percent to 1.8 percent. The findings suggest that coronavirus-related psychological, social, and economic stress is associated with the increase.

Japanese scientists first identified Takotsubo syndrome in 1990. While the causes of the condition are not yet fully understood, doctors believe that a person's reaction to unexpected stressful events can cause a release of stress-reducing hormones. temporarily the heart's pumping ability, causing less efficient or irregular contract.

"The association between stress cardiomyopathy and increasing levels of stress and anxiety has long been established," the report authors wrote. "The psychological, social, and economic distress that accompanies the pandemic, rather than the direct viral involvement and sequelae of infection, are more likely factors associated with increased cases of stress cardiomyopathy. This was supported by the results. negatives of the COVID-19 tests in all patients diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy in the study group. "

That said, the researchers also noted some limitations to their study, including that their patient sample represented only the Northeast Ohio population.

"The results should be interpreted with caution when applied to other states or countries," they said. "Additional research should examine the association of COVID-19 with the incidence of stress cardiomyopathy and study any temporal or regional differences."

Furthermore, they noted that it was "plausible" that patients with heart problems had chosen to avoid visiting hospitals in the midst of the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, health officials have warned about the impact of the coronavirus on mental health.

"The impact of the pandemic on people's mental health is already extremely worrying," wrote the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a United Nations policy brief in May. "Social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members are compounded by distress caused by loss of income and, often, employment."

According to the National Center for Health Statistics and the US Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, 23.5 percent of Americans are estimated to have reported symptoms of depressive disorder between April 23 and May 5th. That number increased to 25.1 percent between June 11 and June 16.