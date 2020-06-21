The & # 39; cancel & # 39; team will come for you someday soon

A moral panic is sweeping the nation. How we react to the hordes of gallows will determine the fate of our country for a generation or more.

We call what the hordes do to our fellow citizens "cancel culture," but the term is too pretty to capture the cruel, senseless, life-destroying process taking place around us in the name of "fighting racism." .

The trend has been with us for some time, but the current and crazed moment has accelerated its evil energies: locked up for months due to COVID-19, we are resurgent in a society more furious and at war with itself than ever. before.

Then George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis took ideological madness to the next level. The vast majority of Americans agreed that Floyd's death was horrible and that the police officers responsible for it must be held accountable. But that healthy consensus was not enough, in regards to the cancellation of the left: the enemies had to be found and eradicated.

And if there weren't enough racist enemies, then more had to be invented.

Prominent conservatives, as I have pointed out on these pages, can rarely be canceled. A senator Tom Cotton could express an opinion considered totally verboten, but the left cannot remove it from public life or destroy it.

But all other Americans, including those with small or nonexistent public profiles, are vulnerable. It's a chilling development: We can't cancel a Cotton or a Ben Shapiro, so let's cancel citizens who dare to share similar opinions.

That was what was attempted with Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy. Gundy wore a T-shirt with the logo of the television station called One America News. OAN has a variety of personalities who present a variety of opinions, usually center right.

When the swarm arrived after Gundy, he doubled over and said he regretted the "pain and discomfort" it had caused.

No one pointed out any particular opinion promoted by an OAN host that was beyond the limits of the speech. We can't close OAN, so we're going after its viewers.

Being an unknown private citizen will not save you. In one of the strangest pieces in the history of journalism, The Washington Post reported on a left-wing woman, who is not a public figure, for attending a Halloween party two years ago with a black face. The fact that he mocked Megyn Kelly (who had been accused of mocking the minstrel) did not save this woman from ritual shame in a major newspaper; her employer summarily dismissed her.

The sheer cruelty of ruining a private citizen apparently escaped from the Post's writers and editors. In fact, there is a good chance they would be seen providing a public service.

You don't even have to have committed the crime to be fired. LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai was released from his contract by his wife's social media posts. Somehow in the United States in 2020, if the actions of one spouse are poorly reflected in the other, you may lose your job.

In Atlanta, the stepmother of one of the police officers involved in the Rayshard Brooks shooting was fired from her human resources job, on her own simply because of her family relationship with the officer. Communist regimes around the world similarly punish guilt by family association.

To combat this moral panic, ordinary people will have to be brave, and we must all show solidarity: people must defend their friends when they are in danger of being invaded, companies must defend their employees and the rest of us will have to speak for all of them.

It is a difficult question in an economy still unstable and with a deadly virus that still threatens the elderly and sick. It is easier to bend the knee than to bear the slings and arrows that inevitably assist by refusing to do so. But it is something we must do to return to sanity and return to being a cohesive country. Courage is not just helping others, it also helps yourself: are you sure the mobs won't come for you?

Twitter: @Karol