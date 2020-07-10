The & # 39; Captain America & # 39; Army dies by suicide after nearly a dozen combat tours

The enemy could never break it, but what this decorated green beret finally found was that his enemy was inside. Friends who served with him in the military say he was the true "Captain America."

Master Sgt. Andrew Christian Marckesano served six full tours in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Regiment and Ranger and half a dozen more combat tours abroad. He rose to become a decorated green beret and a Silver Star receiver. He had just moved to Washington, D.C., to begin a coveted job at the Pentagon. Two days after July 4, on Monday night, after dining with his former battalion leader, Marckesano returned home after dinner in Old Town, Alexandria, and died by suicide in front of his wife. He had three young children and was still on active duty.

His death sent shock waves to the military. His friends, family, and military leaders were lost. Many told Fox News that Marckesano never topped his tour of Afghanistan's Arghandab Valley in 2009 with 2-508, a battalion that had one of the highest casualty rates of any unit during the war. "That deployment was like being in the ring with Mike Tyson for a year," according to former battalion command sergeant Bert Puckett.

He sent a passionate appeal this week to the rest of the battalion: “Send me a text message, I told you before my door is open… my phone is at hand. We did things that people make movies about and in some cases the writers and producers didn't even try to write our story … the backpack is heavy … and when it gets heavy we help each other (& $ # *), but you have to get there … Don't let the Valley win. "

Marckesano's suicide was on the 30th of this battalion. He is one of 20 combat veterans who commit suicide every day, an epidemic that the military and the White House are trying to stop. Last month, President Trump launched the PREVENE task force with a ceremony at the White House.

“My administration is gathering all the resources to stop the crisis of the suicide of veterans and protect the most precious heroes of our nation. They've been through a lot and it's such a deep problem, "Trump said.

Sergeant Allen Thomas served in the same battalion as Marckesano. He died of suicide in 2013, leaving behind two daughters and his wife Danica, who attended the White House ceremony in June to launch the President's suicide prevention initiative with the Independence Fund and the Department of Veterans Affairs. (VA) Be a Hero for a Hero. They sponsor retreats for units like 2-508 to reconnect and continue fighting for the friend on their left and on their right.

There is also a 24/7 Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255. The VA now has same day access for emergency mental health care. Under the Trump Administration, veterans have the right to seek care from the private sector, at VA's expense, if the VA is unable to provide timely care directly to the veteran.

Thomas was an infantryman on three combat trips with the 82nd Airborne. A suicide bomber detonated and pierced his body. He recovered from severe multiple trauma after months at Walter Reed, but struggled with PTSD. He was medically retired but the military mission was lost, according to Danica, who said he felt useless in civilian life. In September 2013, he asked his young wife to take him to the Fayetteville VA emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation. There were no beds, so the VA sent him home with a prescription for pain relievers, something that would not happen today with new procedures.

"Days later, the last words Allen said to me were, 'I love you.' I heard the hammer, then went out the door and heard the door close on us. Just like the VA had closed the door on him," he wrote. Danica Thomas on her husband's mental breakdown that night in 2013.

"Witnesses said Allen's last words were‘ I got it. I cleaned the house. " We believe that Allen thought at the time that he was back in Afghanistan. But in the body, Allen was in our residential neighborhood in Fayetteville. He thought he was eliminating the enemy, but instead, they were two innocent neighbors and his dog. "

Ann Awaldt, 68, and her husband Todd were killed that night. Allen, who twice received the Purple Heart, turned his gun around.

"We think he went back to the here and now and realized what happened. Then he fell to his knees and turned the gun. I heard the gunshot explode throughout the neighborhood, ”wrote his wife Danica. “He did everything well; he was not very proud to ask for help, and he asked for it. But the VA was too broken to provide it. And because of that, three lives were lost a few days after he asked for help. "

Weeks later, the VA called to offer Thomas his medical appointment. "I buried my American hero with a baby on each hip," said Danica Thomas.

Young combat veterans die by suicide at a rate four times higher than other veterans.

Representatives Susie Lee, a Democrat from Nevada and Jack Bergman, a Republican from Michigan, introduced a bipartisan bill this week to launch the Zero Suicide Initiative at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve veteran care and suicide prevention, with the ultimate goal of bringing suicide veteran deaths to zero.

An unexpected consequence of the COVID-19 epidemic is that mental health resources for former combat troops, active duty troops, and their families have been victims of quarantine. And repeated combat tours have led experienced troops to say that the forces still deployed in Afghanistan are "out of gas."