The & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, wept over the departure of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she was mourned by the news that the show's presenters will not be returning next season.

ABC announced Tuesday that Tyra Banks will be the new solo presenter for the upcoming 29th season of the competition series after it emerged that Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were not asked.

Inaba will appear in the Tuesday episode of "The Talk" to discuss the shake-up that occurs in "DWTS" amid ABC's decision to take things in a new direction.

ABC REFUSED TO COLLECT TOM BERGERON'S CONTRACT "DANCING WITH THE STARS", REP SAYS

"I feel like it was such sudden news," Inaba shares in a preview of the episode (via Entertainment Tonight). "My heart breaks for Tom and Erin."

She adds: "I cried when I heard the news, and I think many of our fans did."

However, just because she's sad about going through with the show without Bergeron and Andrews doesn't mean she's upset that her replacement joined the team as host and executive producer. However, she disagrees with a recent interview Banks did with "Good Morning America" ​​in which she was called the show's first black presenter.

"I like to break those doors to not have more news" Banks said, noting that he had not thought of the "DWTS" award in those terms. "But it's good to be the first, right? So you can open that door and let many other people follow you. I'm excited, yes."

& # 39; DANCING WITH THE STARS & # 39; TYRA BANKS ANNOUNCES TO REPLACE TOM BERGERON AND ERIN ANDREWS

"The first season we had Lisa Canning (co-host with Bergeron)," Inaba told "The Talk" hosts. "Also, I don't think that's how we should label her. (Banks is) our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin."

She adds: "I think it has to do with everything Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She is like a visionary, she is a strong and powerful woman. I think we are in good hands. It is different, the fans are going to having to get used to it, I get it, but I think we should welcome it. "

Fortunately for the nervous "Dancing with the Stars" fans, Inaba said there are currently no plans for a similar shakeup to occur on the judge's panel.

"That is the plan, we will be back. But they will make the official announcement in a few weeks. They will just keep letting us know all the details," he explained. "I don't want people to worry. It seems like everything is fine."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is currently unknown when "Dancing with the Stars" next season will go into production.