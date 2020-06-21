The & # 39; Defund NASCAR & # 39; sign with the Confederate flag flying over Talladega

Some NASCAR fans have their answer for the organization that bans Confederate flags at their events: "Defund NASCAR."

That was the message that was displayed Sunday on a banner next to a Confederate flag on a plane over the Talladega Superspeedway Alabama highway, the site of the Geico 500, which was postponed by thunderstorms until Monday.

It was supposed to be the first race for fans to enter since NASCAR announced its ban on Confederate flags on June 10 due to its association with slavery and racism. NASCAR did not say how it would enforce the new policy.

On Sunday, cars lined up on the off-road street, waving the flags, according to reports, and were present alongside Trump 2020 banners and an American flag at Ed Sugg's merchandise store.

"They are doing very well," Sugg, a Helena, Alabama resident, told the Associated Press. "People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It has been around for as long as all of us. I don't think anyone really connects him to any kind of racism or anything. It's just a southern thing. It's transparent. It's just a matter of inheritance. "

Other attendees supported the ban.

"I don't think there is a place for that in NASCAR, to be honest," David Radvansky, 32, told the AP. "That doesn't sit well with all the good guys, but it is what it is."

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the circuit's only full-time black driver, led the charge of removing the Confederate flags from the sport in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and subsequent protests against racial injustice. and police brutality. .