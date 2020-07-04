The & # 39; Defund the Police & # 39; mural changed to & # 39; Defend the police & # 39; outside of Milwaukee City Hall

An anonymous mural outside Milwaukee City Hall was painted by an anonymous group in an effort to show support for law enforcement, but it returned to its original message on Friday, according to media reports.

The mural was painted Wednesday to support the national movement to divert funds from police departments to schools and youth programs. It was later manipulated to spell "Defend the Police," with the "D" painted blue, the first "E" covered, and the "U" changed to an "E," Urban Milwaukee reported.

Around 30 activists painted the original mural without permission or permission from the city. On Friday, the Fox News WITI-TV affiliate saw a paint job to fix the ongoing mural.

The change to the original phrase came after former councilman Robert Donovan criticized the mural on social media Wednesday night.

"They fixed it for you guys!" he wrote, accompanied by a photo that shows the original phrase crossed out with a blue line.

Donovan advocated increasing funding for the city police department and protecting officers during his 20 years on the Milwaukee Common Council, according to Urban Milwaukee.

"People keep asking us, what does the outlay mean? It doesn't mean abolishing, "said Jeremy Wilbur, leader of the group that painted the" Defund the Police "mural, in a Facebook Live video.

The "Defund the Police" movement reported the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and subsequent nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

"We are going to make this clear to them," Wilbur said. "We don't hate cops."