The & # 39; electrocution incident & # 39; of Lake Arizona leaves 1 dead and 2 seriously injured, according to a fire official

One person died and two others were seriously injured in a lake in Arizona on Sunday night after a possible electrocution incident, according to authorities.

The Peoria Fire Department said the teams were originally dispatched to a report of possible drowning at Scorpion Bay in Lake Pleasant, located north of Phoenix.

Peoria Fire Captain Mario Bravo said that as more information came in during the response, officials found that it was not just a drowning.

"It is believed to be more of an electrocution incident," Bravo told reporters.

According to Bravo, the electrocution incident is believed to have occurred at the end of a pier in Scorpion Bay.

Peoria Fire tweeted about the incident around 7 p.m. Sunday local time.

Units arriving at the scene found five patients in total. Two were transported to a critically ill area hospital. Two others suffered non-fatal injuries and refused transportation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was conducting a body recovery.

Bravo said that when firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered that there was an electric current in the water and had to secure the pier before entering the lake.

"At that time we knew that the water was energized and none of our firefighters were to enter until we could secure the electricity at the dock," he told reporters.

Once the pier was secured after a few minutes, rescue teams were able to assist those near the pier. No official was injured in responding to the scene.

"This was an isolated incident," said Bravo.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, according to FOX10.