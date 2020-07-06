The & # 39; good day & # 39; of the Mets & # 39; Yoenis Céspedes & # 39; in the field, at the plate he had an omission

Yoenis Cespedes played an inning in left field and punched the Mets' best pitcher, but like the rest of his teammates he was not allowed to run the bases on Sunday.

It's all part of the veteran outfielder's progression, according to manager Luis Rojas, as the Mets try to prepare Cespedes for the season opener on July 24.

Cespedes, facing Jacob deGrom in a simulated game, delivered what would have been a single to right field if he had been allowed to run the bases. But Rojas had previously ordered the players not to run.

Cespedes is trying to return from separate heel surgeries and multiple right ankle fractures sustained in an accident on his ranch that involved a boar.

"It was a good day today [for Céspedes]," said Rojas. “I want us to continue building on this and our communication with the performance staff will dictate it. It was a positive day to get him out with the rest of the boys, it's been a while since he was in left field here at Citi Field. "

Amed Rosario and Marcus Stroman first appeared in team training. Rosario was the only member of the starting lineup who did not participate in the simulated game in the morning, he was replaced at shortstop by Andrés Giménez, but worked with another group later in the day.

Tyler Bashlor retired all five hitters he faced in the morning sham game. Team officials have tried to get the right-hander to use his curved ball and his change to prevent hitters from sitting on his fastball.

"This is a guy who has special things," said Rojas. "I'm glad that today he showed that he's expanding his repertoire and that he's getting to the point where we want him to see that not only can he pump fastballs there, but he has a few more weapons for hitters to think about and lose their balance."

The right-hander, who shot a 6.95 ERA in 24 appearances last season with the Mets, is vying for a spot in the bullpen.