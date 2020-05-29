The & # 39; Immunity Passport & # 39; COVID is no more reliable than a coin flip





But what if it is 95% specific which means a 5% false positive rate? It doesn't seem that bad, does it?

Well, that means that 5% of the 95,000 people who are not immune, 4,750 people, however, will test positive.

Good. We now have a total of 9,750 people who tested positive, of which only 5,000, just over 50%, are truly immune.

That immunity passport you got is no better than a coin toss.

The positive predictive value is what it is despite the low false positive rate because the underlying prevalence of the disease remains low.

This misunderstanding of the difference between the false positive rate and the positive predictive value can seriously endanger people.

This is my wife. She is a brilliant surgeon.

On Friday, an antibody test was done as part of a clinical study.

She is interested in the result, particularly if it is positive. But it has never had the typical symptoms, and the prevalence of the coronavirus in Connecticut is probably still south of 5%. For her, like most people, a positive result will not be particularly reassuring.

"Okay," he says, "but what if the false-positive test rate is even less than 5%? What about 1%, or as Abbott claims with his antibody test, 0.4%?" " I made this graph useful since there is a favorable rate of change between images and words.

As you can see, even with a really good test, if the prevalence in your area is low, you still have a good chance of not being protected. And of course there is a lot of evidence out there.

UCSF's Alexander Marson and his team have been doing a great job independently testing these antibody kits. Your results, not surprising, tend to be worse than what manufacturers report, with false-positive rates ranging from 8.4% for the Decombio test and 0% true for the Innovita test, although small sample sizes limit the precision of these estimates.

So here is the bottom line: until there is good evidence that your local prevalence of coronavirus infections is somewhere north of 20%, use a positive antibody test as your ticket to avoid common sense precautions that we've all been taking is a recipe for disaster. It's just math. Spread the word before the widespread availability of antibody testing leads to a lot of bad decisions.

