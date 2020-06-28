The & # 39; Jesus & # 39; squatting from Washington Square Park he was arrested after a nude fight

It was a Come to Jesus moment, more or less, for the NYPD.

After days of looking the other way, the police moved in on Saturday night to arrest a homeless man who calls himself "Son of God, Lord Savior Jesus Christ" and who had established his residence, often without the benefit of the clothes, since May in the source of drainage. in Washington Square Park.

Police finally handcuffed and arrested the squatter, Matthew Mishefski, on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. When he started fighting naked with another man, witnesses told The Post.

About 12 New York police officers responded to the scene; Mishefski was transported from the landmark in an ambulance.

Mishefski, 25, is from the Wyoming Valley in Pennsylvania and has said he is autistic.

City authorities, including the police, Parks Department employees and homeless outreach coordinators, had been unable to convince him to voluntarily withdraw from his outpost despite numerous visits.

Over time, Mishefski accumulated a collection of chairs, a pink recliner, and a beach umbrella, all of which he kept at the fountain.

Observers gasped when Mishefski removed his sarong earlier Saturday to savor a rain while out in the field as Parks workers watched helplessly.