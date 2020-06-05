The 39 most scandalous lines of the & # 39; press conference & # 39; Donald Trump's Friday

He talked about the job numbers, okay, as well as how he could buy an RV and drive it across the country and how fit he is. One thing he did not do in the rambling 45-minute event was answer journalists' questions. What makes it was not a press conference, but a speech.

Nonetheless, I checked the transcript of Trump's comments and pulled out the lines that you really should see. They are downstairs.

1. "We were very strong. We had the largest economy in the history of our country, we had the largest economy in the history of the world."

2. "And therapeutics, likewise, we are doing extremely well. Cures, we are doing well. I think those two words really do mix with each other."

Wait, so does Trump think the words "cures" and "therapeutic" go well together? Is that what you're saying here? Like "cure-apeutics?" Or maybe "thera-cures?"

3. "And also – the good thing is that we have four companies – I suppose you could even say seven or eight companies – that are working, some similar and others very different, on the vaccine front, and others similar and some somewhat different on the therapeutic front. "

Diagram this sentence. I dare you.

4. "I hope that the governors of confinement, I do not know why they continue to be blocked."

5. "And I hope they use our National Guard too. Call me, we'll be ready for them so fast that their heads will spin."

In which the President of the United States practically pleads with the governors to allow him to send National Guard troops to respond to what they have been, especially the late peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.

6. "What we are announcing today is a tremendous tribute to equality."

What he is announcing is the fact that the economy added more than 2 million jobs in the past month. the the unemployment rate for black workers was 16.8% in May , generally stable from where it was in April. White worker unemployment fell to 12.4% this month.

7. "We had the majority of people working in the history of our country, almost 160 million people. We were never close to that."

This is true! But it is also misleading. We had more people working in the United States than ever before because we have more people in the United States than ever.

8. "I think even before today, our surveys were: the surveys that I have seen and the surveys that we are doing looked very good."

9. "I am a great environmentalist."

10. "We have the cleanest air, the cleanest water we've ever had."

11. "Our body was so powerful that we could actually close our country, save millions of lives, prevent people from entering very soon from China, because we stopped early, in late January, very early, people who came from China that was infected upon entering our country. "

12. "We will have the best, we will have the largest economy in any part of the world again; nothing close."

You can't go back to something that didn't exist.

13. "But it is a gift from China, and a very bad gift, I will tell you."

Donald Trump on the coronavirus: "A very bad gift." On a related note: When I was 12 years old, I bought my dad an Atari 2600 for Father's Day. I mean, I spent my parents' money to buy me a gift on a day meant to celebrate my father. That, I would say, is a "very bad gift."

14. "They knew it was a problem. But they didn't stop the cold coming to the United States, Europe and the rest of the world. Someone has to ask these questions, and we will come to the answer."

Only the President suggested, without providing any supporting evidence, that China somehow deliberately allowed the virus to spread around the world while limiting its spread in his country. It is not a big thing! Normal things!

15. "But the ink was not dry in that deal when – when the plague floated. What is happening? A plague is floating from China. What is happening?"

16. "V is wonderful. A V is this, what we are talking about, it will be a V, a U, an L, they had no idea."

He is talking about a "V" shaped economic recovery in which there is a very severe drop and then a very fast recovery.

17. "I think it was probably the biggest miscalculation in the history of business shows: the history of business shows, speaking of Wall Street. And that's okay."

Even inaccurate predictions of job losses in May have to be "the biggest miscalculation" in history. Many people say so. Trust me.

18. "They are getting closer. Even you, I noticed they are starting to get much closer. It looks much better, I must say. They haven't gotten there yet, but they will be there. Soon."

Trump here refers to the press corps closest to each other. The reason for this? White House staff pulled up the chairs.

19. "This is not a terrible recession. I don't even mention the word & # 39; D & # 39 ;. I don't talk about the word & # 39; D & # 39 ;. I don't want to talk about it because every time someone mentions it I don't I like the word & # 39; D & # 39; ".

Offered without comment.

20. "Everything will be fine. Everything will be fine."

(nods slowly)

21. "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, 'There's something great going on in our country.' This is a great day for him, it's a great day for everyone. This is a great day for everyone. "

Only be crystal cFind out what Trump is saying here: George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers late last month, looks down from the sky, sees the job numbers and says, "There is something great that is happening in our country. " Yes. It is beyond belief.

22. "And this time, the greatest return in the history of the United States: Today is probably, if you think about it, the greatest return in the history of the United States."

Absolutely everything has to be the biggest and the biggest. Everything.

23. "I was seeing our great vice president today being interviewed on CNBC – he did a phenomenal job – and he made a statement."

24. "I have had 144 stock markets of all time over a period of 3.5 years."

"I have."

25. "I have a good one, I've always done well with the numbers. But I had an idea."

26. "It is very hard, very contagious, very bad for certain people."

The President of the United States on a virus that has killed more than 108,000 Americans: "Very bad for certain people."

27. "They said, 'Oh, you should use admirals'. I said yes. You should use generals. I said, 'I did it. I used them both.'

Who is this mysterious "they"?

28. "It is complex: very complex machinery, computerized everywhere and very expensive."

Fans, man. Those things are "computerized everywhere."

29. "The cabinets were empty. The previous administration left us empty cabinets."

30. "We may have some embers or some ashes, or we may have some flames, but we will extinguish them. We will extinguish them."

He's talking about pulling future Covid-19 spikes. And yes, this is the most tortured metaphor. forever.

31. "People are, people are driving. I may have to buy one of those things; drive around town. Maybe I'll go back to New York with our first lady in a trailer."

Speechless.

32. "I think I'm going to buy an RV and travel from now on in an RV with our first lady. I don't think anyone cares about that."

(narrator's voice) They would not.

33. "Then I say: 'Thank God I'm in perfect condition. Thank God.'"

According to the results of a physical examination Launched by the White House this week, Trump is 6 "tall and weighs 244 pounds. That gives him a body mass index of 30.5, which meets the definition of clinical obesity.

34. "I said it a long time ago based on knowledge, based on knowledge. I'm meeting these geniuses, based on knowledge."

"Based on knowledge". (He's talking about a vaccine timeline. I think.)

35. "I said a long time ago, I said 'by the end of the year'. I think it will be long before that."

the more optimistic predictions for the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine are late 2020 or early 2021.

36. "We made all these numbers and all this greatness, we have the greatest economy we have ever had."

So many numbers. So much greatness.

37. "No one has done more in three and a half years than this administration. No one has come close to doing the things we have done."

This is basically an unverifiable claim. But Trump says it a lot, so it must be true!

38. "We have sadists, we have thieves, we have many bad people."

Wait, did we have sadists in the VA? Man!

39. "You are something".

The President of the United States told Yamiche Alcindor, a PBS NewsHour reporter and a black woman, who was asking for details about a plan to address police violence against African-Americans.

Yes, this feels like a good place to end.