The & # 39; new normal & # 39; it's not temporary

May 15, 2020: It is a widely accepted concept in oncology, both for those who treat cancer and for those who live its often debilitating treatments: the new normal. It describes the reality after cancer and how a life you once imagined (and lived) has permanently changed.

For my patients who have completed what I hope will be curative treatments, I speak about this change cautiously. They are not the people they were before cancer; Priorities have changed and relationships have changed. Some of my patients get close to their loved ones and others get separated. Some have become frustrated because the things they once did with ease are now challenging, whether it's running, working, or concentrating. I do my best to prepare them for a life that, while not "back to normal", can be quite good if given time. In fact, I often say that recovering from chemotherapy can take up to a year before someone feels anything like who they were before cancer.

This lived experience can be even more dramatic for people with metastatic cancer, who constantly need to change their expectations, goals, and perspectives as they walk down a path that few of their peers will truly understand.

Having talked to hundreds of cancer patients over the decades, I thought I understood this. In truth, it has cost me a global pandemic to really appreciate this concept. And I am concerned that this paradigm has not been widely discussed in the media, where the focus has been on "opening up the economy." Those who say we are not ready point to the lack of evidence at the national level, the lack of personnel to follow up on contacts and, in some areas, the increasing number of infections. Those who say we should open a backup point to the economic devastation and loss of personal freedom that has resulted from mandatory orders to stay home.

This disconnect has preoccupied me with something completely different: our expectations. Only now am I realizing that opening businesses and lifting shelter restrictions in place will not bring back the lives we all enjoyed before the pandemic. It will be very different. A new normal will be established for all of us.

Until now, I have kept my suits in favor of the scrubs during the clinic, I wear masks when I am away from home, and I have stayed at home for the longest period of my academic career. I have taken on rotations in the inpatient service for the first time in two decades and adopted telehealth as a routine part of outpatient care.

And yet, at all times, I assumed that this was all temporary, that once the pandemic "ended" I would simply resume my normal routine. Now I am realizing that this assumption is very wrong. Flattening the curve has not meant that this pandemic has ended. Normality is not happening.

I see it in my 17 year old daughter who is having a hard time dealing with the premature end of her senior year and with the cancellation of prom and graduation. I see it in my partner who has been fired from his job in pediatrics. I see it in my mother who has had to cancel cruises and international trips that she was anxious.

Despite the fact that some states have started their openings in phases, there is nothing normal about it. Retail stores compete with physical clearance regulations and crowd controls, salons operate with masks on their barbers, and restaurants struggle to keep up with a team of skeletons to pick them up on the sidewalk. We are reopening in a society that has been financially devastated.

I wonder if I'll ever sit in a crowded auditorium again at an annual ASCO meeting. Or enjoy a movie night with my children. Or a festive dinner with my colleagues in a restaurant.

Professionally, I am concerned with what this new normal means for us as cancer specialists. Tina Rizack, MD, a fellow oncologist from Massachusetts, summed up what I think many of us are feeling: "I think medicine will be greatly affected. People have not come for health maintenance visits and they have not." . we've been being screened for cancer. We are about to see people presenting with late-stage cancers due to delays in care, and I don't think this is limited to oncology. We are going to see people with more advanced illnesses, be it strokes or heart attacks, arrive too late. It is happening now and I am afraid it will not stop. "

As I reflect on the new normal, I wonder if something good will come of it. Personally, I have appreciated being at home with my children, something that I realize I missed traveling for work. Dr. Rizack noted that she hopes it will be a much greater contribution to our society: compassion.

"Before the pandemic, there was anonymity in our society," he told me. "We wear headphones on the subway, looking at our smartphones. We walk past the neighbors without recognizing them. I think we have now collectively realized the importance of the connection, especially for us health workers. Hopefully this will translate in more moments of kindness, the connection and the experience of being seen and heard, yes, his voice and his life really count. "

Don S. Dizon, MD, is an oncologist specializing in women's cancers. He is director of women's cancers at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital.

