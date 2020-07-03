The & # 39; other BLM & # 39; needs scrutiny (Opinion)

The other BLM is in the news because President Donald Trump announced last week his intention to nominate William Perry Pendley to head the agency. Pendley is another name you probably don't know, and perhaps that's because of its history of backward political positions and racist comments. However, it is important to know his name and understand his agency, given the amount of influence the somewhat invisible BLM has on issues such as conservation, climate change and fossil fuel extraction, especially in western states like Utah, where he and the "other BLMs" are relatively well known. And Trump is asking him to run an agency that manages about 244 million acres of public land area, or about one in 10 acres in the United States.

Pendley's record of climate denial and public land policy is antithetical to that task. Add tasteless comments about Black Lives Matter and Pendley becomes completely unconfirmable. It is clear that he is not in contact with the realities of the year 2020.

Taken alone, Pendley's anti-science record is dire.

Among the most surprising nuggets CNN found:

In a 1992 speech at the Heritage Foundation: "Despite the complete absence of credible scientific evidence, the media is convinced and trying to convince us that we have global warming, an ozone hole and acid rain and that it is all the fault of the man".

In a 2001 column: "People don't have to shovel global warming too far off their sidewalk before they begin to doubt the radicals falling from the sky and demanding that we destroy our civilization to 'save the planet'."

In a 2007 press release, he referred to undocumented immigrants as "a cancer" and criticized undocumented immigrants for "violent crime" and "crowded schools."

In a 2015 speech: "It's about government control. I knew that when the wall between the United States and the Red Soviet Union fell, the red curtain came to, uh, the iron curtain fell that, the left, the People who believe in statism and government control would have to find another problem. And they found it in global warming. "

Such attitudes are more damaging than they are surprising.

They are relevant, however, despite the BLM's emailed statement that the "out of context" statements "are neither helpful nor connected" to Pendley's position at the BLM.

For a public figure, to question climate science over the years is dangerous and negligent. Global warming remains one of the greatest threats facing humanity.

Additionally, Pendley falls into a line of Trump agency picks that seem to want to dismantle the agencies they are tasked with overseeing. A logical parallel is Scott Pruitt, the former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency who made a name for himself as Oklahoma's attorney general by suing the agency, the EPA, then asked to lead (and who will resign in the midst of a scandal. in 2018)

As then head of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, Pendley intervened in public land disputes related to the Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, both of which Trump shrugged by proclamation. If Pendley's ethic is not to sell federal land, it appears to be close to transferring it to the states. Both positions diminish the public good in favor of corporate interests and short-term economic gains.

Again, the "other BLM" is tasked with managing a massive swath of territory. Some land is leased to fossil fuel companies and mining operations. On the left, there is an impetus to curb if not eliminate fossil fuel leasing due to the climate crisis, which is already worsening droughts, heat waves, hurricanes, floods, rising sea levels and the crisis of extinction. If the federal government does not manage that land, that tool to combat global warming is weakened. And states can reasonably be expected to push for extraction.

This is massively consistent. On average, nearly a quarter of the US carbon emissions from fossil fuels are linked to its development on public land, according to a report by the US Geological Survey, which analyzed the years 2005 to 2014. This is an important way that the feds contribute to climate change.

"One of the first and best ways to respond is to end the new fossil fuel lease on public land," the Center for Biological Diversity told E&E News in 2018 in response to that report. "Ending public land lease programs must be a cornerstone of any serious climate plan that moves forward."

They should be. But it is likely not a surprise to those who pay attention that a Trump nominee continues to push this nation back. This is an obvious pattern.

The only silver lining is that Trump ultimately plans to submit the name of Pendley for confirmation by the United States Senate. Although a BLM spokesperson denied it in an email and said, "William Perry Pendley is not, and never has been, Interim Director of BLM. The Vacancy Reform Act poses no problem when it comes to the important work that continues Mr. Pendley to act on behalf of the American people, "Pendley has, in effect, been the acting head of the BLM since last summer, and that raises ethical issues. Trump had not nominated anyone to head the agency since his 2016 election. Since such nominations require Senate approval and require public scrutiny, it is hard not to see Trump's pattern of non-nomination as undemocratic. A former BLM director Bob Abbey told E&E News this week that Pendley's nomination at the moment is "strictly a political movement and nothing more."

It should be obvious that the Republican-controlled Senate should not confirm it.

Still, Pendley, and the "other BLM," may finally come under scrutiny.

That was a long time ago.