The & # 39; plea & # 39; of the attendees led Trump to accept, after months, wearing a mask

On Saturday, the man who has gotten in the way of those efforts will finally join them.

He is also expected to be photographed wearing it, a photo opportunity that some of the President's aides practically begged him to accept and which they hope will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same.

"I am going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been injured. Seriously injured. And also some of our Covid workers, people who have such a good job," Trump said. "And I hope to wear a mask when I walk into Walter Reed. You are in a hospital, so I think it is very appropriate."

Trump's decision to model a mask in public view and promote it during a Fox News interview on Thursday night came after a silent lobbying campaign by some White House advisers and political advisers, aides said familiar with the discussions, some of which were frightened by the sight. from so many unmasked Trump supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month and concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the south.

A presidential adviser described the effort as more than a week of "much negotiation" and repeated "pleas" by aides who urged the President to set an example for his followers by wearing a mask on the visit.

Until this week, Trump had resisted that persuasion, in part because he is examined on a daily basis and sees it as an unnecessary step and also because he has not wanted to yield to criticism and pressure from the media.

"I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him," Trump said during a May visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, where he refused to wear a mask in front of the press, defying Ford's rules.

Efforts to convince Trump began to escalate as coronavirus cases in the South increased, taking several Republican and key battlefield states by storm and provoking large numbers of Republican officials to publicly endorse the use of masks and try to depoliticize practice.

Trump's visit to Walter Reed on Saturday will come just hours before gathering his supporters in New Hampshire, and advisers hope his decision to wear a mask will encourage meeting attendees to do the same.

The Trump campaign is now "strongly encouraging" attendees to wear masks, a notable difference from Trump's political events in recent weeks, where mask use was rare and some steps were taken to encourage it. But the president has resisted suggestions to make wearing masks mandatory at the rally. Even when he said he would wear a mask on Saturday, Trump refuses to wholeheartedly encourage others to wear it.

"It's okay to wear a mask if it makes you feel comfortable," he said.

But a Trump political adviser said the president is not in favor of forcing them.

"That's the president. He doesn't want to say it," said the adviser.

As the coronavirus continues to rage in many parts of the country, Trump's refusal to wear a mask in public has come to embody an approach to the pandemic that his opponents say is disconnected and rooted in denial.

Even after the federal government recommended that Americans wear masks in places where social distancing is impossible, Trump stated that it was unlikely that he would ever wear one. And even when some of his aides gently encouraged him to be seen on the advice of his own government, Trump insisted that wearing a mask would make him look weak and give him the impression that he was not controlling the pandemic.

But as Trump's poll numbers sink, some of his aides have intensified his arguments about wearing a mask, suggesting that it would be an easy step that is well received by the vast majority of Americans. A Quinnipiac University poll in May found that 67% of respondents said Trump should wear a mask when in public, while 27% said no.

Others within the White House have wondered if the effort to get Trump to wear a mask is worthwhile, believing that the President will never be seen voluntarily wearing a mask in public, or will he be seen as backing down from a problem that has become highly politicized.

In recent days, attendees began conceiving of an event where it might make sense for Trump to appear masked, hoping to avoid the appearance that he's just doing it to show. A hospital, where almost everyone must wear a mask, meets the requirements.

The White House said Thursday that Trump would go to the facility "to visit brave wounded combat service members and their families, as well as health care personnel who have been caring for patients with COVID-19 during the pandemic."

At Walter Reed, all visitors are expected to "wear a cloth face covering their nose and mouth when entering and moving around the facility," according to the hospital's website.

Trump has previously visited facilities where masks are required, but has avoided wearing one. When he visited the Ford plant in Michigan, the automaker's CEO encouraged him to follow the facility's rules and wear a mask, and he did so briefly, but removed it when the cameras were present.

More recently, Trump has insisted that he is perfectly willing to wear a mask in public and said he was satisfied with his appearance the few times he wore it.

"I mean I wouldn't have a problem. I was actually wearing a mask. I liked the way he looked," he told Fox Business Channel in an interview last week. "It was fine. It was a dark black mask and I thought it looked fine. It looked like the Lone Ranger."