The & # 39; quarantine delusions & # 39; of Manchester treated by thousands result in death, rape, stabbing overdose

A 20-year-old man died of an alleged drug overdose, a woman was raped and three people were stabbed during two illegal "quarantine raves" on Saturday night in England that drew several thousand partiers, according to authorities.

Greater Manchester Police said in a press release Sunday that two major delusions, in Carrington and Oldman, were "clearly a violation of coronavirus legislation and guidelines" and ended with "tragic consequences."

GMP Police Chief Assistant Chris Sykes said officers who attempted to respond to the meetings were "confronted with violence," including thrown items and vandalism of a police car.

"I want to make it clear that this is not absolutely acceptable and that it will not be tolerated," he said. "Our officers are working incredibly hard to keep people safe and must never be confronted with inexcusable violence while performing their duties."

Authorities said they experienced an "increase" in emergency calls over the weekend, with an increase of more than 60 percent during the night hours.

Videos posted to one of the raves on Twitter showed people close together, without masks, while a large sign saying "Quarantine Rave" hung above the DJ booth.

In Oldham, there are believed to have been 4,000 people in the rave there, where a 20-year-old man died of an alleged drug overdose.

At the 2,000-person party in Carrington, authorities said there was a "number of serious incidents," including three separate stabbings. An 18-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries, and there were a number of other injuries reported by separate violent incidents.

Authorities are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended the event.

Sacha Lord, who is the region's night economy adviser, said those who attended the raves had put themselves and their loved ones in danger.

"I've seen some of the images," he tweeted. "You are not clubbers. Just selfish idiots."

Photos from a Manchester Evening News reporter showed the field was littered with trash the next morning.

Community members were reportedly picking up litter on Sunday morning.

Police said they were investigating the incidents that developed in the raves and reminded the public that the coronavirus remains a threat.

The United Kingdom has one of the highest death rates from coronavirus in the world, and the Manchester area has one of the highest infection rates.

As of Sunday, there have been 297,342 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the UK with some 41,783 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

"The coronavirus remains a threat and we will continue to work with people to encourage them to take some personal responsibility and do the right thing," police said.

"Ultimately, we need the people of Greater Manchester to come together and demonstrate the spirit they have previously shown in difficult times."