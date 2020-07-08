The & # 39; quick eye & # 39; Did Leonardo da Vinci's help you capture Mona Lisa's fleeting smile?

The famous Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci may have been blessed with the same "quick eye" that can give top tennis and baseball players a head start. In Leonardo's case, this supervision may have allowed him to see and capture fleeting moments in his paintings, such as the enigmatic half-smile of the Mona Lisa.

This ability to see details even in the fastest or most fleeting motion phenomenon may be the result of a higher blink fusion frequency, said David Thaler, a geneticist at the University of Basel in Switzerland. He added that the trait could explain how some baseball players can detect the seams of the ball in flight, for example, or how some tennis stars can react to a super-fast ball.

For Leonardo, a high blink fusion frequency could explain how he was able to describe the changes in the shape of the falling water droplets and recognize the fleeting expressions seen in many of his paintings.

In the case of the Mona Lisa, "what I am proposing is that Leonardo caught a moment of smiling," he said. "It is not a raised smile, but a passing moment when the smile is in the act of becoming."

Leonardo's painting of The Last Supper, a fresco on the wall of a church in Milan, also captures the fleeting expressions of the apostles, allegedly after Jesus Christ told them "one of you here will betray me," said Thaler.

What is a fast eye?

Thaler was first inspired to investigate Leonardo's vision by a comment the artist wrote in one of his notebooks about the flight of dragonflies.

"The dragonfly flies with four wings, and when those in front are raised, those behind are lowered," wrote Leonardo.

"I thought, 'That's great, I'll see myself,'" Thaler said. "It was summer and there were dragonflies around."

But "I looked as hard and carefully as I could, but for me the wings of flying dragonflies were always blurred," he said. His friends also couldn't discern the flying movement. "I started reading and thinking more seriously about what it means to have a quick eye."

Thaler's research shows that the back wings of a dragonfly are out of sync with the front wings in about a hundredth of a second. The comment in his notebooks suggests that Leonardo could see that hundredth of a second apart, which corresponds to a blink fusion frequency of 100 Hertz, or 100 times per second, about twice the blink fusion frequency of most humans said. Thaler believes that Leonardo's "fast eye" and some modern sports stars could have a genetic basis, perhaps in the genes that govern the development of potassium channels in retinal cells.

Several non-human species, such as insects, have been shown to have marked genetic differences in their retinas that allow them to see much faster movements, and differences in the development of cells in the retina can also cause differences in the vision of humans. human, he said. .

Artistic vision

Other famous artists have demonstrated the same ability to capture fleeting moments in their work, such as Japanese engraver Katsushika Hokusai, who created the iconic woodcut "Under the Wave of Kanagawa," also known as "The Great Wave," said Thaler.

Hokusai, who lived from 1760 to 1849, also made a woodcut of a dragonfly in flight showing the correct movement of the insect's wings. "At least one other artist seems to have had such a fast and accurate eye," Thaler said.

Thaler said a DNA sample from Leonardo could show whether his fast eye relied on the genes that regulated the development of his retinas, or whether it came from training and close observation.

His new research has been published by the Leonardo Da Vinci DNA Project, which hopes to one day retrieve Leonardo's genetic material from his paintings. "If they can get the sequence, that's the part that would interest me," Thaler said.

Thaler also sees signs of Leonardo's sensitivity to visual phenomena, perhaps including his "quick eye," in his use of the "sfumato" in his paintings, an artistic technique that details or blurs aspects of a painting to get in and out. . Attention.

The brain builds entire images from a series of much smaller snapshots, each of which was completely clear only in the tiny foveal region of the retina, he said. However, ordinary people do not perceive this process of mental sewing and visualize a scene as a whole consistent with a central focus.

In contrast, Leonardo's expert use of sfumato, in the Mona Lisa, for example, and in his Salvator Mundi, could stem from the ability to see these snapshots and recognize their partial focus, he said.

Originally published in Live Science.