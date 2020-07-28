The & # 39; scrotum frog & # 39; Endangered Lake Titicaca could be on its last legs. Scientists hope to change that





Frogs, whose scientific name is Telmatobius culeus, live mainly near Lake Titicaca, which stretches for more than 3,200 square miles across the border of Peru and Bolivia, more than 3,779 meters (12,400 ft) above the sea ​​level. They are the largest fully aquatic frog in the world, and their loose skin creates folds and lapels, earning the species its unfortunate nickname.

Frogs, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) long from head to rump, are considered endangered due to over-exploitation for human consumption, invasive trout that feeds on their tadpoles, and the destruction of their habitat. natural.

It is difficult to estimate how many frogs remain, given the large size of Lake Titicaca and the multitude of habitats it contains. But authorities and conservationists around the world have been concerned for years about the decline of frogs. The population fell by 80% from 1994 to 2004, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Since then, the lake's condition has only worsened and will likely continue to deteriorate, IUCN said. In some areas of the lake on the Bolivian side, more than 90% of the population may have disappeared.