The & # 39; scrotum frog & # 39; Endangered Lake Titicaca could be on its last legs. Scientists hope to change that

Frogs, whose scientific name is Telmatobius culeus, live mainly near Lake Titicaca, which stretches for more than 3,200 square miles across the border of Peru and Bolivia, more than 3,779 meters (12,400 ft) above the sea level. They are the largest fully aquatic frog in the world, and their loose skin creates folds and lapels, earning the species its unfortunate nickname.
It is difficult to estimate how many frogs remain, given the large size of Lake Titicaca and the multitude of habitats it contains. But authorities and conservationists around the world have been concerned for years about the decline of frogs. The population fell by 80% from 1994 to 2004, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Since then, the lake's condition has only worsened and will likely continue to deteriorate, IUCN said. In some areas of the lake on the Bolivian side, more than 90% of the population may have disappeared.
Now several scientific and wildlife institutions are launching a project to preserve the remaining frogs.
The project is backed by the Peruvian and Bolivian governments, which have "the same mission: to promote the conservation of the Lake Titicaca giant frog," the statement said. It also has the support of the United Nations Development Program and the Global Environment Facility.
Frogs are an ecologically important species in Lake Titicaca, also called an "indicator species," meaning it helps authorities measure the health of the ecosystem and other species around it.
However, there are not enough consistent surveys around the lake, and many surveys use different techniques at different times of the year, which means that it is difficult to accurately measure population size and rate of decline. Due to this uncertainty in the data, IUCN changed the species' threat level from "critically endangered" to "endangered" in 2019, calling it a "precautionary approach".
The population decline made headlines in 2016, when more than 10,000 of the frogs died suddenly. No one knew exactly why such large numbers were dying, but authorities noted mud and solid waste during an investigation, and local media reported that sewage runoff may have played a role in the deaths.
Specialists at the Denver Zoo worked with Peruvian authorities to investigate the mass death. The Denver Zoo, which acquired a small population of frogs that year, is the only institution in North America that has them, and a year later, the frogs hatched approximately 200 tadpoles at the zoo, the first time that the Titicaca frogs were born in North America.
The Denver Zoo is among the institutions involved in this new conservation research project.