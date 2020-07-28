The & # 39; scrotum frog & # 39; Endangered Lake Titicaca could be on its last legs. Scientists hope to change that

Frogs, whose scientific name is Telmatobius culeus, live mainly near Lake Titicaca, which stretches for more than 3,200 square miles across the border of Peru and Bolivia, more than 3,779 meters (12,400 ft) above the sea ​​level. They are the largest fully aquatic frog in the world, and their loose skin creates folds and lapels, earning the species its unfortunate nickname.

Frogs, which can grow up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) long from head to rump, are considered endangered due to over-exploitation for human consumption, invasive trout that feeds on their tadpoles, and the destruction of their habitat. natural.

It is difficult to estimate how many frogs remain, given the large size of Lake Titicaca and the multitude of habitats it contains. But authorities and conservationists around the world have been concerned for years about the decline of frogs. The population fell by 80% from 1994 to 2004, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Since then, the lake's condition has only worsened and will likely continue to deteriorate, IUCN said. In some areas of the lake on the Bolivian side, more than 90% of the population may have disappeared.

Now several scientific and wildlife institutions are launching a project to preserve the remaining frogs.

A titicaca
Participants include experts in veterinary medicine, biology, and conservation, who hail from Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and the United States. The project, announced Sunday by the Bolivian Museum of Natural History, will allow researchers to study frog underwater habitats and assess their status and population genetics.
The researchers' data will help authorities prioritize threatened conservation areas and create conservation policies, a statement said on the transboundary website for Integrated Water Resources Management.

The project is backed by the Peruvian and Bolivian governments, which have "the same mission: to promote the conservation of the Lake Titicaca giant frog," the statement said. It also has the support of the United Nations Development Program and the Global Environment Facility.

Thousands of & # 39; scrotum frogs & # 39; mysteriously dying

Frogs are an ecologically important species in Lake Titicaca, also called an "indicator species," meaning it helps authorities measure the health of the ecosystem and other species around it.

However, there are not enough consistent surveys around the lake, and many surveys use different techniques at different times of the year, which means that it is difficult to accurately measure population size and rate of decline. Due to this uncertainty in the data, IUCN changed the species' threat level from "critically endangered" to "endangered" in 2019, calling it a "precautionary approach".

Peruvian environmental authorities investigated the deaths of more than 10,000 frogs in Lake Titicaca in 2016.

The population decline made headlines in 2016, when more than 10,000 of the frogs died suddenly. No one knew exactly why such large numbers were dying, but authorities noted mud and solid waste during an investigation, and local media reported that sewage runoff may have played a role in the deaths.

Specialists at the Denver Zoo worked with Peruvian authorities to investigate the mass death. The Denver Zoo, which acquired a small population of frogs that year, is the only institution in North America that has them, and a year later, the frogs hatched approximately 200 tadpoles at the zoo, the first time that the Titicaca frogs were born in North America.

The Denver Zoo is among the institutions involved in this new conservation research project.

