The & # 39; Squadron & # 39; plays defense as Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar face top challengers

Over the next 10 days, representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota will be evaluated by challengers who have tried to turn their star power against them, arguing, in both contests, that first-year lawmakers have pursued national attention in at the expense of their districts.

"There is a massive effort by Republicans and the corporate wing of the Democratic Party to destroy the 'squad' and make it look vulnerable and out of touch," said Waleed Shahid, communications director for Justice Democrats, the group in the front line of the party's progressive insurgency. "But AOC has already been able to demonstrate that much of that is fabricated. In terms of Rashida and Ilhan, I think the 'squad' represents the direction in which the Democratic Party is heading."

The pressure points in the Tlaib and Omar contests are different. Omar represents the fifth district of Minnesota, where George Floyd was killed by a police officer on Memorial Day. The district is abuzz with activism and the state party's government booth to boost participation in state races. In Michigan, Tlaib District 13, which has seen its boundaries change over the years and will likely do so again before the midterm elections in 2022, has been represented for most of the past six decades by black lawmakers with deep ties in Detroit politics.

Tlaib comes face to face with a family rival

Of the two, Tlaib, whose primary is next Tuesday, entered the politics of Congress in a more precarious position. She won the nomination two years ago in a six-man race with just over 31% of the vote. This time, Tlaib comes face-to-face with Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who finished second in the 2018 primaries and now has the support of the other four candidates in that race.

"When you think of Congressional District 13, historically, you go back to George Crockett, you can go back to Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, you can go back to Barbara-Rose Collins, you can go back to John Conyers," said Marvin Beatty of the Jones campaign, marking black lawmakers who have represented the district in the past. "This has been a historically African-American seat and it is unfortunate that two years ago a crowded field allowed that to change."

Tlaib communications director Denzel McCampbell, who is black and lives in District 13, said the contest would not be decided on those terms, noting that, unlike in 2018, Tlaib now has a performance record to follow.

"They want someone who keeps their word and defends the problems that matter most to them, and that is what Representative Tlaib is doing," he said. "Its legislation comes from the district. It does not act without the input of its constituents. That is what residents demand."

Beatty also accused Tlaib of effectively leaving the district to "fend for himself" while engaging in broader fights over the future of national and international politics.

"Where we find ourselves is that Ms. Tlaib has done an excellent job in marketing her," Beatty said, "and she has done very poorly in raising the bar for people in District 13."

But Jones, who only entered the race in late March and then announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 in early April, struggled to raise money, while Tlaib, who now enjoys some of the inherent advantages of owned, has a joint fundraising committee. , announced in early July, called the "Squad Victory Fund," available as a backup, along with support from small-dollar national imams like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Tlaib has raised more than $ 3 million so far and has spent about a third, while Jones' total for the cycle, according to the latest public information, is less than $ 200,000. He released his first television commercial last week after being on the radio for most of July.

"All of those things cost money. We didn't have it. But we are working on the street every day and we think that will make a difference," Beatty said, before switching the conversation to Tlaib's reluctance, until now, to formally endorse the alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Tlaib told Newsweek last Monday that his constituents "need not be bogged down" in talks about Biden and will be inspired, in November, to defeat President Donald Trump.

Still, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi endorsed Tlaib this week, calling her a "tireless advocate for Michigan District 13 residents" and promoting her work to secure "critical funds to stop water cuts and replace lead pipes. " It also has the support of major labor groups, including the Michigan AFL-CIO, the UAW, the Michigan Council of the International Union of Service Employees and the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

McCampbell rejected suggestions that the congresswoman, who began her term by promising "to remove this mother in an event hours after she was sworn in," is too divisive or concerned about national politics.

"I think he's divorced from reality," said McCampbell. "When you look at the actual receipts, when you look at the work of Representative Tlaib, it's rare for a freshman to have a bill signed, especially (by) a president of the opposite party. And she did that. And that's the same president that she ran on the indictment. "

Omar faces a well-funded challenge in Minnesota

Since her arrival in Congress, Omar placed herself, and was forced by Trump, at the center of the national political scrum.

In the summer of 2019, Trump, taking advantage of tensions between House Democrats, tweeted that "Democratic 'Congressmen & # 39; Progressives & # 39; – a clear reference to the" squad "- should" come back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places they came from. "

A few days later, at a rally in North Carolina, Trump attacked Omar by name, and then stood still as the crowd chanted, "Send her back!" When Omar, a Somali-American immigrant – who returned home – to Minnesota – from Washington a day later, was greeted at the airport by a crowd of admirers.

Omar is one of the most popular figures on the progressive left and a prime target for many moderate national Democrats before his own primary, a week after Tlaib's on August 11. Her rival, lawyer and first-time candidate, Antone Melton-Meaux, has raised nearly $ 4 million, with nearly $ 500,000 of them grouped by a pair of pro-Israel political action committees, in part a legacy of backlash to Omar's past criticism of the pro-Israel lobby's influence on lawmakers, which many described as "anti-Semitic tropes" employment.

He apologized, and while the issue is never far from the surface, he has tried to limit the damage and win over the skeptics. Last May, she co-authored an opinion piece with Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who is Jewish, and called on the Muslim and Jewish communities to "unite to confront the twin ills of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic violence." Before primary, more than 150 Jewish constituents wrote an open letter endorsing it and received testimonies, in a couple of columns, from Jewish leaders.

Melton-Meaux has been cautious in addressing the issue, saying in an interview that Omar's previous comments had created "a lack of trust" in the Jewish community that he had not attempted to properly repair. But his campaign, "Centered in the Fifth" is his catchphrase, he has spent more time questioning Omar's national profile and whether he has distracted her from work.

In an interview, Melton-Meaux criticized Omar for the lack of votes in the House and for his opposition to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade agreement negotiated by the Trump administration that, with the support of the AFL-CIO, it replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We don't need another celebrity. We don't need dividers. We need people to work together to challenge and solve these problems that we face as a community," Melton-Meaux said Thursday. after suggesting that Omar had "unnecessarily" engaged in "Twitter fights" with Trump. (On Friday, Trump attacked Omar again during a stop in Florida, saying he "doesn't love our country" and laughed when someone in the audience was heard yelling, "Deport her!")

In a statement, Omar responded to Melton-Meaux's suggestion that publicly engaging with Trump could backfire.

"We are dealing with a president who explicitly addresses me and other women of color regularly. When the president says that I and other women of color should be 'sent back' to our hometown This is the language that many immigrants and marginalized people have listened to for decades to silence us and make us feel that we have no voice, "said Omar. "Facing Donald Trump is not division. It is defending every community that has been the target of a xenophobic and hateful stalker who lives in the White House."

Melton-Meaux has largely avoided confronting Omar in politics. He said he would support "Medicare for All" "if it was on my desk," and he spoke enthusiastically about the Green New Deal, though he mentioned the carbon tax as a tool to attract big corporations "to the conversation as a solution and revenue. source "could irritate some climate activists.

Despite being outraged by her opponent, Omar, who lost her father this year to Covid-19, she has the general support of the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, including popular figures such as her predecessor in the 5th District, Fiscal Minnesota General Keith Ellison. Like Tlaib, Omar also has the backing of Pelosi, who, despite being critical of the left at times, has always supported his regular members.

Omar's victory in 2018 also helped his case.

She won with a record midterm turnout in Minneapolis, and after 2016, when Trump was about to remove Minnesota from the Democrats' violated blue wall, Omar's allies argue that the party, led by Biden, needs the The energy it brings to the electorate to secure The 5th District, a Democratic center and the epicenter of the protest movement that followed the murder of Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, votes in large numbers.

Omar's influence, and his position in the community, was evident during the early days of the protests, his communications director Jeremy Slevin said, allowing him to close his opponent's divisions and other critics argue that he has worsened.

"We brought together everyone (the state political establishment), the senators, the governors, the mayors, the lieutenant governor, in a listening session with the activist and the royal protesters," Slevin said of an event scheduled during a tense moment at first. of the demonstrations. "And they just listened and didn't speak. I think it helped both sides. It calmed some of the tension between the political class, even the Democrats and the protesters. And I think that's something only Ilhan could have done." "