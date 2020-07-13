The & # 39; terrance & # 39; Chef Daniel Boulud's Thrives Despite Limited Outdoor Seating

Daniel Boulud reopened his five-star restaurant on the Upper East Side last week, and no one could complain that the atmosphere was charged.

The legendary chef was busy serving 10 tables, generously spread out on the sidewalk in front of his Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel at 60 E. 65th St. in recognition of health and safety imperatives during the coronavirus pandemic.

No, France-born Boulud was not delivering plates on disposable plates with plastic items, but the clink of wine glasses was sometimes no match for the sound of taxis moving along Park Avenue a few steps away.

"It has become a little trip," Boulud told Side Dish. "It's not good food at the highest level, but it's good casual food, and customers appreciate it."

Reservations for a seat on the potted sidewalk parcel, called "the deck," are now subject to the weather, and rain storms on Fridays and Saturdays ended up putting a bit on some customers' dinner plans.

In fact, reserves have been one of the most difficult problems to untangle, both before and after Daniel's outdoor reopening last Wednesday, according to Boulud.

Initially, Boulud had planned a "no reserve" policy because "much of the outdoor food depends on the weather." But in the face of a loud clamor, he finally decided to take reservations the same day each afternoon between 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m., with some tables reserved for those without an appointment.

"People have more time to organize their lives now. We have pressure from guests who want to make reservations. It's not that they have to quit their job anymore, "says Boulud.

One silver lining is that with more diners working from home, people come to sit down early at 5 p.m., allowing Daniel to do three seats per night per table instead of two.

“This is not the Daniel restaurant, where you can spend three hours. There are limitations, "says Boulud. "We are here to offer some wonderful food, but if we have a little pressure on the table, we hope they can respect that."

So far, he adds, clients have been "understanding and flexible."

He makes no secret of the fact that his outdoor version of Daniel is a temporary arrangement, and less than profitable, while his 40 indoor tables remain empty.

Diners have come from the neighborhood and across the park from the Upper West Side, while others have come from Queens, Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan, and Westchester County.

Guests span the gamut, from families with babies (given a bib that says, "I'd rather eat at Daniel") to fancy venues looking for an excuse to get their Prada and Chanel out of the closet.

The menu, which includes entrees from $ 34 to $ 49, ranges from a $ 31 Nicoise Provencal salad to a $ 36 "Frenchie" burger and a $ 46 "liner" striped bass. That's a far cry from the inside of Daniel, where a four-course, fixed-price menu costs $ 158 per person, which can be doubled with wine pairings.

In a nod to diners' requests, Boulud will add a three-course fixed-price menu, starting Tuesday, for Bastille Day. It will feature its famous bouillabaisse, Nicoise salad, dessert and a glass of rose for around $ 82.

The fixed price menu will change weekly, and so will the price. Drink selections range from a $ 16 glass of Cala rose to a $ 395 bottle of 2006 Dom Perignon Brut.

As for the future of fine dining, Boulud is cautiously optimistic.

"We have to be more affordable and accessible," he says. “But people lack the privilege of the (haute cuisine) experience and would like to see it return. Good food will evolve but will never die. People appreciate it too much, even in times of financial difficulties. Good food will be sensitive to that. "