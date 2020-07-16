The 45 most inconsistent lines in Donald Trump's Rose Garden speech

What was advertised as a press conference quickly turned into a quasi-campaign event, with the President of the United States freely associating his opponent with the general election, the state of the country, and the media. Even by Trump standards, it was a shocking performance, suggesting a level of volatility and unpredictability that has to terrify Republicans trying to run and win campaigns while sharing the same vote with Trump in November.

I checked the transcript of Trump's speech and pulled out the lines he needs to see. They are downstairs.

1] "So we had a great day in the stock market, things are coming back and they are coming back very quickly, much earlier than people thought."

2] "But then the virus entered and the world is a different place, but now we are coming back and one of the reasons the market is doing it is almost at the point where it was before the plague – almost."

"Our view of the duration and severity of the economic recession has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used in the last quarter." – Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Sharf, Tuesday.

3] "China has 1.4 billion people, we have 325, probably approximately 325 million, no one can give the exact count, we are trying to get an exact count, but over the years, many illegals have entered the country, so it depends on how you want to count it. "

The mathematical complexities shown here are truly mind boggling.

4] "They could have stopped it, they should have stopped it. It would have been very easy to do it at the source when it happened."

Trump's insistence that China could have stopped the spread of the coronavirus seems to run counter to everything we know about its high levels of transmissibility. Couldn't the same be said for the US, especially since we knew the virus would come?

5] "Joe Biden's entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party and to the calamity of, from the mistakes they have made, they have made so many mistakes and it has been devastating for the American worker."

Hope for? Are we talking about Biden now?

6] "There is no company or country in the world; no country in the world has cheated the United States like the incredible work they did in this country and the people who ran it."

Hello China: great job to scam us!

7] "Possibly one of the reasons, it certainly is one of the most important reasons why trade and trade related things I chose in the first place, I've been talking about it for a long time, along with many other topics , frankly ".

[looks around the room nervously]

8] "I have been given a lot of credit for what I did there. I suppose it took on some value, because it sounds great, the Paris Climate Agreement."

[strokes her back]

9] "So Biden was here for 47 years, eight years, the last eight years, not so long ago as Vice President, he said that one in five miles of our roads is still in poor condition."

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

10] "Because you talk about a certain power of the telephone and the calls they would call and you say, no, we don't want to do that."

"A Certain Power of the Phone" sounds like the title of Coldplay's next album.

11] "We have the best tanks, the best ships, the best missiles, rockets, we have the best of everything."

"Weapons / And ships / And so the balance changes." – Lafayette

12] "We would have also killed thousands of people if we let people come from heavily infected China, but we stopped it."

There are 3.4 million cases of coronavirus in the US, by far most of any nation.

13] "We would have lost, in fact, Dr. Fauci said that we would have lost thousands of additional people if President Trump had not done that and I was a crowd, because even the experts did not want to do it." , they thought it was a mistake. "

But did I think Fauci was wrong about many things?

14] "And then I made Europe when I started to see what was happening in Italy, and Spain, and France and other countries in Europe, I did it, a ban on people coming from Europe that would have been disastrous for our country too" .

"I made Europe". — The president of the United States.

15] "We have to open schools. We have to have everything open. Many people do not want to do it for political reasons, not for other reasons."

Trump rejects anyone who opposes opening schools in the fall for doing so for purely political reasons. This is obviously a massive simplification.

16] "And they got very bad grades on the job they did on the swine flu. H1N1, he calls it N1H1. H1N1 got very bad grades on Gallup for the job they did on the swine flu."

How? Also, this is not true.

17] "But if we did, think about this, if we did not do tests, instead of evaluating more than 40 million people, if we did half the tests we would have half the cases. If we did another, if you cut it in half, we will once again have half of that. "

Yes, think about it.

18] "Now, the evidence is a good thing, but at the same time it is fodder for the false news to report cases."

So is "fake news" reporting the number of cases in the United States? Er, how?

19] "They talk about cases, and cases are created by the fact that we do tremendous tests."

I feel this is obvious but: The tests do not "create" cases of Covid-19. Identifies them.

20] "We did it in New York, what we did in New York was one of the most incredible things: 2,800 beds at the Javits Center, but the Governor used very few of them, unfortunately. Then we moved to our big hospital ship, one Of our two greats, we moved one to Los Angeles as well. "

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

21] "When it was all over, FEMA – everyone was there, doctors – we ended up looking for doctors, they said we can't handle it. I said, so we'll handle it – and the woman, and that's what we did."

"Woman". Woke up Donald Trump is the best Donald Trump.

22] "But Hunter, where's Hunter? Where's Hunter, by the way?"

"Where's Wallace, String?" – D & # 39; Angelo Barksdale

23] "And [Hunter Biden] was unemployed as you know, unfortunately he was forced to leave the army, he was forced to leave. He had no job and suddenly he is making a fortune."

24] "We all wish China well, but what China has unleashed in the world is difficult to understand."

Okay, so Trump wishes China well but also says they unleashed a global pandemic that they could have stopped? [Check notes] Yes, that is confirmed.

25] "Joe Biden put AOC, a young woman, not talented in many ways, in charge of his power plan."

The president attacks a Democratic member of the House as "not talented in many ways." Of course! Very normal things!

26] "And I know that, they know I know, but other presidents had no idea."

…..

27] "I think it's worse than actually, Bernie's platform has gone that far to the right, and he's doing it because he's asking for that vote."

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

28] "But still, we have done a great job, we don't have credit for it and I don't want the credit, I want the people who have done this great job, the people who have done such an amazing job of building the fans and testing and building a testing platform that has been amazing. "

[narrator's voice] He wants the credit.

29] "We have a very strong travel ban and we don't want people to come in and exploit our cities, do things, and frankly, with – with the Liberal Democrats running the cities we have – where they have problems, maybe they wouldn't mind, but I I would care and the people of this country would care. "

So would Democrats "not mind" letting people enter the country to "blow up our cities"? I feel like I should have heard more about that earlier right now.

30] "And we are not talking about DACA because I will deal with DACA, much better than the Democrats."

Trump repeatedly tried to end DACA, and the Supreme Court told him he couldn't.

31] "I like merit."

32] "Look what happened to New York: crime has increased, the shootings have increased to numbers that no one has seen before. Look at Chicago, what a disaster, and we are waiting for you to call us because we are all ready to go."

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

33] "That basically means there are no windows, there is nothing. It is very difficult to do. I tell people when they want to enter some of these buildings, how are your eyes because they will not be good in five years."

Wait, Joe Biden is against Windows? Well this changes everything!

34] "And I hope you don't mind cold office space in winter and warm office space in summer because your air conditioner is not the same as it was in the old days."

Make the air conditioner cool again.

35] "You are going to abolish the suburbs with this."

Biden is against windows and The suburbs? What's next, an apple pie ban?

36] "They worked hard to buy a house and now they are going to see the value of the house drop like a rock."

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

37] "They are going to tear down the wall. It was difficult to get it built and now it is almost finished."

[narrator's voice] It is not.

38] "Human trafficking, one of the worst things in history, all at a level it has never been on, because of the Internet, you wouldn't think, you would think it's an old statement."

I literally have no idea what he's talking about here.

39] "But you can no longer turn left and enter the United States loaded with human trafficking."

"It can't seem to go left." – Clark Griswold

40] "But with the monuments, where they wanted to destroy Andrew Jackson, they wanted to destroy George Washington. Actually, they were heading to the Jefferson Memorial, if you can believe that."

Quick reminder: This was a press conference, apparently, to talk about Trump signing executive orders on Hong Kong and China.

41] "I think we have very good numbers of surveys."

42] "You look at the Intracoastal in Florida, you look at the lakes, you see thousands of boats with Trump signs, American signs."

Contrary to what you may think, people who drive boats on a canal are not a scientific survey.

43] "You look at what is happening, you look at the cyclists who walk miles and miles with pride on their roads."

Contrary to what you may think, people riding bicycles on a highway are not a scientific survey.

44] "I am very concerned about voting by mail because I think it is subject to great fraud and being manipulated."

45] "She's actually giving me some good decisions, okay? So you know that, right? People were surprised."

When asked about the hospitalization of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump responds … speaking of himself! This feels like a good place to end.