The 5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes northeast China; no injuries were reported

near Video

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook the northeastern city of Tangshan on Sunday, the government reported. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The railway service to Tangshan, 160 kilometers east of Beijing, was temporarily suspended while the tracks were being inspected for possible damage, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake occurred at 6:38 a.m. at a depth of 6 miles, the China Earthquake Network Center said.

THE TSUNAMI COULD REPLENISH THE FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR PLANT IN THE FUTURE EARTHQUAKE JAPAN, SAYS THE PANEL

The center said a second 2.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 7:02 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

A 1976 earthquake that shook Tangshan killed at least 242,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.