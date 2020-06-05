The 5 Best (& 5 Worst) 2000s Action Movies

The 2000s often relied too heavily on the new CGI for its action movies. But gems like Kill Bill and The Dark Knight stood out in the decade.

The action genre was highly successful during the 2000s. CGI technologies were on the rise, so action movies increasingly used the computer generated effects of the early days (which have horribly aged) instead of the practical stunt work. As CGI has become easier, filmmakers have learned to control it and use it sparingly because nothing will be better than actually doing it.

Despite the effects generated by CGI in the action genre, the decade still brought some modern action classics, courtesy of directors like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan that go further. So here are the top five and five worst action movies of the 2000s.

10 The Best: Shoot ‘Em Up (2007)

Inspired by the iconic shooting sequence in John Woo & # 39; s LastedDirector Michael Davis set out to become an armed shareholder with that extreme level of intensity from start to finish.

As Clive Owen weaves his way through evil leagues to protect a pregnant woman (the second pregnant woman Clive Owen has protected on the big screen, after Man boy), Shoot everyone It is a relentless exciting ride.

9 9 The Worst: Get Carter (2000)

Sylvester Stallone's remake of Michael Caine's classic thriller Get Carter it loses the authentic essence of the original and adds an unnecessarily large dose of Hollywood flash.

With weird camera angles and incongruous editing, the 2000 Get Carter the remake is a complete mess despite, despite Stallone's best efforts to raise a weak script.

8 The best: The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Jason Bourne and his fans finally got some answers about his identity and his backstory in the franchise's third movie, Bourne's ultimatum. In his third outing as everyone's favorite amnesiac spy, Matt Damon is more comfortable than ever in the lead role.

The revolutionary shaky camera aesthetic that Paul Greengrass brought to Supremacy, defining the visual style of the franchise, is perfected in its second year Bourne effort. Greengrass managed to raise the ante once more with even more intensity and bigger, bolder action.

7 7 Worse: the matrix revolutions (2003)

While Bourne's ultimatum is a great example of a well-made trilette, Matrix revolutions It is a great example of a triple that went terribly wrong. Neo is unconscious for most of the movie, sitting the entirety of the climatic battle.

Wachowski's once sharp meditations on the fabric of reality and the meaning of life have become incoherent nonsense. And there are plenty of primitive CGI effects with weightless figures and PS2 level graphics.

6 6 Best: Taken (2008)

This movie changed Liam Neeson's career forever. When he signed up to star, he probably didn't expect Taken Be more than just a free trip to Paris followed by a direct launch to the instantly forgotten DVD. But Pierre Morel's adrenaline-filled movie surprisingly hit the zeitgeist in a major way.

The story of a father's desperate efforts to save his kidnapped daughter is universally identifiable. Luc Besson's and Robert Mark Kamen's script follows a simplistic but intensely focused narration with a ticking clock. Action thrillers aren't much better than Taken.

5 5 Worst: Charlie's Angels: Maximum Acceleration (2003)

The first directed by McG Charlie's Angels the movie was nothing to write home about. But with the sequel nothing more than a meaningless mess of plot cliches, the franchise sank to new lows.

As the original All gas It fails as an action comedy because its action is bland and by numbers and its comedy commits huge amounts of time to gags that are dead on arrival.

4 4 Best: Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Quentin Tarantino put all of his favorite Grindhouse movie genres in a blender, mixed them all together and poured them Kill bill, an epic two-part action that follows the Bride's quest for revenge.

Both parts of the film comprise a complete work, but Volume 1 it is the faster and more action packed of the two. From the short step to anime to the third act battle at the House of Blue Leaves, Kill Bill: Volume 1 It is one of the best action movies ever made.

3 Worse: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

After converting the beloved Transformers franchise at a generic blockbuster factory, Michael Bay turned the first sequel into an even worse movie than the original. First Transformers the movie is bad, but at least he's a useful science fiction actor for the audience. The second is still bad, but it feels unpleasant.

In its two and a half hour run time, Revenge of the fallen is a troublesome college comedy for the first 45 minutes before setting a meaningless plot with a big nose exposure, and finally descending into meaningless CGI-laden destruction during the final hour.

2 The Best: The Dark Knight (2008)

Christopher Nolan essentially did The dark knight as Michael Mann Hot set in Gotham City instead of Los Angeles. After taking out the annoying origin story on the way The beginning of batmanNolan was able to dive right into the action in the sequel.

With IMAX cameras and incredible stunts, Nolan created some of the biggest and boldest pieces in Hollywood history for The dark knight, including robbing the opening bench and flipping an 18-wheeler onto its back.

one Worse: Die Another Day (2002)

From a performance standpoint, Pierce Brosnan was a fantastic James Bond. He was the perfect actor to bring 007 to life. It's a shame his stint on the role came in the early days of CGI when blockbuster movies were overusing computer generated effects; Ang Lee's age Helmet movie and the Star Wars prequels

The lowest point of the Brosnan era of Bond movies is possibly Die another day, a movie with a villain who changes races, a hovercraft chase and 007 surfing in a tsunami. As the worst of the Roger Moore Bond movies, Die another day it is simply too ridiculous to be enjoyable.

