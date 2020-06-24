The 50 most shocking lines in Donald Trump's crazy speech in Arizona

What was the speech no It was any kind of real turning point for Trump, whose failed handling of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd's muffled response to death have led to significant probing depression.

Instead, it was like a blockbuster album, as Trump set the rhetoric against the media, the Democrats, Joe Biden, and anyone else that came to mind. The crowd loved it, but they are not undecided voters.

Here are the lines you should see in Trump's speech.

1. "I am delighted to be in Arizona with thousands of patriotic, young Americans who defend the United States and refuse to kneel before the radical left."

2. "Something is happening. You feel it, right? Do you feel the spirit?"

I can feel it in the air tonight, oh Lord. And I've been waiting for this moment all my life, oh Lord. Phil Collins is great.

3. "You know, the other night, a speech I made on a Saturday night in a very good place, and we had a great night and the ratings came out, you saw it, on television. It was the number one show in the history of Fox for a Saturday night. Unbelievable. "

There were 6,200 people at the Trump rally on Saturday night in Tulsa. The arena conforms to 19,000. He said 1 million had confirmed his attendance. So …

4. "Ratings. For them, it's about the ratings."

Wait wait. Wait. For the media is it about the ratings? But you just said it was rated so high, so that doesn't mean you care about ratin … (head explodes)

5. "No, no, they are very happy to see that Fox had the number one show. This is the number one show in Fox News history."

Important caveat: the Tulsa rally was the largest Saturday Nightly audience in Fox News history. But then again, it's not great in the rankings.

6. "It's good. And people like it. People like it a lot."

Donald Trump on Donald Trump Jr. On a related note: "I am good enough, I am smart enough and, like people, I like it." – Stuart Smalley

7. "Now the difference is that they catch everyone, even if they are not registered, if they are not citizens, if they are here illegally. They catch everyone."

(narrator's voice) There is virtually no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the US election.

8. "Look, no, look at the agreement they signed with Judicial Watch. It was … I think Judicial Watch was like 1 million or 1.5 million people. They settled down."

I checked! What Trump says is totally false! Four Pinocchio!

9. "I was talking to someone who says, 'Well, you know the elite …' I said, 'What are you talking about, elite? Who is the elite? Are they the elite? & # 39; They are not the elite. You are the elite. You are. You are smarter, better looking. You have a better future. "

Trump, despite his declared disdain for "the elite," is totally and completely obsessed with them, mainly because he feels they never accepted him in their currency circles. That's why he ran for president, to prove everyone was wrong.

10. "People interviewed me, and the other day I'm sitting in the Oval Office, and I didn't like the tone. And I said, 'You know, it's really nice because I'm here and you're not.' # 39; The Oval Office ".

In which the President proudly demonstrates the emotional maturity of a 7-year-old boy.

11. "But the radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values, and they hate everything we value as Americans."

If he says this in June 2020, what will Trump say in October 2020?

12. "And we are right, because our country did not grow very well with them; it grew very well with you and your thought process and your ideology."

Uh … the country wasn't great for non-white men for a long time …

13. "The left mafia is trying to demolish our inheritance in order to replace it with a new repressive regime that only they control."

14. "The left is not trying to promote justice or equality or to lift the oppressed. They have one goal: the search for their own political power, for whatever reason."

This feels oddly close to a description from someone I know …

15. "The problem we have is: States: they are weak. They are weak."

Wait wait. I thought the Republican Party was the one that believed in allowing states to make most decisions. Did I mix it or?

16. "And he, he wouldn't say the shooting, he thinks, it would have nothing to do with it. 'Lock him up in the Oval Office. Let's do what we want to do.'

Trump suggests once again that Joe Biden is in no condition to serve as president, and that his advisers run the program. The evidence? Biden cheats verbally. Which one….

17. "We were doing our best: we had the best economy we had ever had, the largest number of jobs we had, the best of all."

We did not have the best economy we have ever had. We just didn't do it. As for whether we had "best of all," I'm still reviewing that.

18. "And then they said a plague is coming from China. Here it comes."

I know I ask this a lot, but who is "they" in this sentence? Seriously.

19. "And they are trying to do everything possible to keep the country closed and closed, because they would love those numbers not to be good."

Only the President suggested, with zero evidence, that Democrats deliberately keep states closed to prevent the economy from improving! Normal things!

20. "One of the big tricks, based on a phone conversation that was perfect."

The return of the perfect phone call! Oh, how I have missed you!

21. "She stood out on TV and it was like she appeared. She made great. "

Trump is talking about Rep. Debbie Lesko (R) here. And yes, he is doing it in the words of a television producer. Lesko "appeared" on television in Trump's eyes. Always remember that your worldwide lens is cable news.

22. "And a man who is very discreet: he just does it behind the scenes, he never likes to go to television, he never likes to talk much, but he's a great congressman from one of my favorite states, Florida: Matt Gaetz."

Matt Gaetz played down the coronavirus threat by wearing a gas mask on the house floor in March, HA HA, oh wait …

23. "We're also joined by a man who became a superstar overnight. You know, I put it in there as a little filler, to be honest. He did a great job. He was the ambassador to Germany, right? And he was like, you know, he needed someone to sit down and warm up a chair. "

The President of the United States described his decision to install Richard Grenell as Director of National Intelligence. At least you take this seriously, right? Right?!?! RIGHT?!?!?

24. "Everyone in this room is united by a shared set of moral principles and enduring truths. We believe that the United States of America is the greatest and most just nation that has ever existed."

It's so jarring in these speeches when Trump actually reads something written for him from the teleprompter, like these lines. It is very different from his extended riffs, and yet the crowd seems to just drink it all.

25. "We have just created another branch. We are going to have a general, a good general, that we have now, in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for a complete deal."

Space force! Furthermore, I challenge you to decipher the meaning of this sentence: "We now have, in the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a complete deal."

26. "The space will be very important. That will be one of the most important of all. And it is an honor."

I could even say that space is the final frontier.

27. "Now we are doing a hydrosonic (sic) – I call them & # 39; super dupers & # 39; – missile. "

"Super dumb." — The president of the United States

28. "It is one of the reasons we did so well before the plague and we are doing so well after the plague. It is going."

Trump is promoting his tax cut here. But it also suggests that the coronavirus is "disappearing." There is no evidence of that and, in fact, the virus is on the rise in at least half of the states.

29. "We have sensors. It is just great. Thirty feet tall. It is very difficult. Very difficult. We have an anti-climbing arrangement on top. We have the whole deal and it is very powerful."

Trump at the border wall: "We have the whole deal."

30. "& # 39; Flu Kung & # 39 ;, yes. Flu Kung. & # 39; Covid & # 39 ;. & # 39; COVID-19. & # 39; & # 39; COVID-19. & # 39 ; I said, 'What's the' 19 '?' 'COVID-19.' 'Some people can't explain what the 19 – give me the -' Covid-19 & # 39 ;. I said: & # 39; That is a strange name & # 39;. I could give you many, many names ".

The "Kung flu" is undoubtedly racist. Period. Also, literally anyone can explain why the virus is known as "Covid-19". It's because it came out in 2019. It really isn't that complicated.

31. "Some people call it the & # 39; Chinese Flu & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Chinese Flu & # 39 ;. Right? They call it the" China ", instead of" Chi- ", the" China "I've never seen anything like this."

Neither do I.

32. "And what did he do, where's Hunter? Remember, I said, 'Where's Hunter?' They came out wearing a T-shirt and a guy made a fortune. 'Where's Hunter?' right where is hunter

"Where's the boy, String … Where's Wallace? That's all I want to know!" – D & # 39; Angelo Barksdale

33. "And I charged them a little thing called & # 39; massive rates & # 39;".

I am more of a massive attack type.

34. "So now we made a deal, but, you know, the ink wasn't dry when – when the plague flew … Two hundred and fifty billion dollars worth of purchases in a short period of time. All great. But the ink was not dry, and the plague hit us, so I'm not very happy about that. "

Trump suggests here that the coronavirus was intentionally unleashed to slow the economy down (following a trade deal with China) and hurt his chances of winning a second term. Your evidence of such a large charge? Oh he has none.

35. "Our black communities know it. And I think they will see something really great happen because they understand it. They really understand it."

In a new national poll by the New York Times / Siena College, Biden led Trump by 74 points among black voters.

36. "And the United States will be the first nation to plant our beautiful American flag on the planet Mars."

37. "Do you know who lost it? Sleepy Joe lost it. Sleepy Joe."

It is June 24. Just wait. All of this is going to get much worse.

38. "Now look, we want to do tests. We want to do everything, but they use it to make us look bad. But because of that, our death rate is very low. It's great what happened."

I wouldn't describe what happened to the coronavirus as "as good." Maybe it's just me.

39. "And we made fans, and we did – we came up with tests that nobody has – we have so many different types of tests. We have the five-minute test, the 10-minute test. We have tests – – you send them to a public laboratory, to a private laboratory. We have tests, there are many tests. "

(looks around, makes sure everyone is listening to this)

40. "You know that people get sick from each other, too. It's not just the virus. They get sick from all the other things that happen. You know what I mean."

Um, what do I do?

41. "So before the plague came, we had the best of everything."

We had "champagne desires and caviar dreams?"

42. "We were hit by something that should never have happened because they could have stopped him."

It is not entirely clear that China could have detained Covid-19.

43. "Because Joe Biden has no control over what is happening. They won't even talk to him."

Trump's release of Biden as a pointless fool will be a major topic in the coming months.

44. "They send millions of ballots. Who receives them? How are they delivered? Who does not receive them? Think about it. It is going to be a fraud everywhere."

REMINDER: There is virtually no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the US election.

45. "This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country. And we cannot allow this to happen. They want so much to happen."

Trump is, very clearly, laying the groundwork to a) contest the election and b) never concede if he loses.

46. ​​"People went to the polls and voted during World War I. They went to the polls and voted during World War II. We can go to the polls and vote safely during Covid-19."

Were the First and Second World Wars contagious?

47. "And there is great evidence of fraud every time you have mail ballots."

(narrator's voice) There is not

48. "Anyone who dares to tell the truth is canceled, censored, annihilated, fired, expelled, harassed, abused, boycotted, deprived of livelihood, or even physically assaulted."

Can I recommend to the CNN database all the things that Trump has said are not true?

49. "You can judge a movement by its behavior."

Yes you can.

50. "So we've done a lot, and we've really gone a long way. We've taken it to a level that no one has taken it."

Yes, this feels like a good place to end.